LITTLE CAESARS® LOVE KITCHEN® SERVED FREE MEALS TO NEARLY 5,500 DETROITERS THIS WINTER TO HELP COMBAT FOOD INSECURITY

DETROIT, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Caesars Love Kitchen rolled through the chain's hometown of Detroit to provide fresh pizza meals for thousands of people in need in the months of February and March.

The Love Kitchen visited multiple community organizations throughout the city of Detroit and its suburbs. The mobile food truck provided meals at several Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries locations, the Salvation Army, Central United Methodist Church, St. Patrick Center, SAY Detroit, Boys & Girls Club, Michigan Veterans Foundation, Capuchin Soup Kitchen, and COTS.

Since its inception, the Little Caesars Love Kitchen has served nearly 4 million people in the 48 contiguous states and four Canadian provinces since. It has responded to natural disasters including Hurricane Ian and the Kentucky floods in 2022, as well as during national times of need, such as providing meals to first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Established by Little Caesars in 1985, the Love Kitchen exemplifies the brand's strong tradition of giving back to communities in need.

"It's important to us to reach out to the communities where we do business and help make a difference, especially in our hometown," said David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars. "Food insecurity impacts many in our city, and the Love Kitchen helps to provide meals to those in need. We are proud to work together with our local franchisees and company-owned stores to be there for the people who need assistance and build on our legacy of community service."

Local Little Caesars franchise owners and company regional offices donate all food and labor costs for the Love Kitchen servings. An estimated 50,000 Little Caesars franchise owners and employees have volunteered their time over the years to support the program in their local communities.

