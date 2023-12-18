Little Excitement Around Future plc's (LON:FUTR) Earnings As Shares Take 29% Pounding

Future plc (LON:FUTR) shareholders won't be pleased to see that the share price has had a very rough month, dropping 29% and undoing the prior period's positive performance. Instead of being rewarded, shareholders who have already held through the last twelve months are now sitting on a 46% share price drop.

Although its price has dipped substantially, Future may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.8x, since almost half of all companies in the United Kingdom have P/E ratios greater than 16x and even P/E's higher than 28x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Future has been struggling lately as its earnings have declined faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to improve at all. You'd much rather the company wasn't bleeding earnings if you still believe in the business. Or at the very least, you'd be hoping the earnings slide doesn't get any worse if your plan is to pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Future's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Future's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 6.6%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 113% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 0.8% per annum as estimated by the nine analysts watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 12% per annum.

With this information, we are not surprised that Future is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

What We Can Learn From Future's P/E?

Future's P/E looks about as weak as its stock price lately. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Future maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware Future is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

