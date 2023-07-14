Little Excitement Around Glacier Media Inc.'s (TSE:GVC) Revenues

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Media industry in Canada have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 0.9x, Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.1x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Glacier Media's Recent Performance Look Like?

The recent revenue growth at Glacier Media would have to be considered satisfactory if not spectacular. It might be that many expect the respectable revenue performance to degrade, which has repressed the P/S. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Glacier Media's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Glacier Media's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Glacier Media's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 3.4% gain to the company's revenues. Still, lamentably revenue has fallen 5.9% in aggregate from three years ago, which is disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 4.5% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this in mind, we understand why Glacier Media's P/S is lower than most of its industry peers. However, we think shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

It's no surprise that Glacier Media maintains its low P/S off the back of its sliding revenue over the medium-term. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Glacier Media (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

