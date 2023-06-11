Little Excitement Around JE Cleantech Holdings Limited's (NASDAQ:JCSE) Revenues

When close to half the companies operating in the Machinery industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.5x, you may consider JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) as an attractive investment with its 0.6x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does JE Cleantech Holdings' Recent Performance Look Like?

Revenue has risen firmly for JE Cleantech Holdings recently, which is pleasing to see. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think this respectable revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as JE Cleantech Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 26% gain to the company's top line. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year revenue growth being relatively non-existent overall. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing the recent medium-term revenue trends against the industry's one-year growth forecast of 7.9% shows it's noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that JE Cleantech Holdings' P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the wider industry.

The Bottom Line On JE Cleantech Holdings' P/S

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

In line with expectations, JE Cleantech Holdings maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider industry forecast. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for JE Cleantech Holdings you should know about.

