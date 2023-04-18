Little Excitement Around Latham Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SWIM) Revenues

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Leisure industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 0.9x, Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.4x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Has Latham Group Performed Recently?

Latham Group certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the share price, and thus the P/S ratio. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Latham Group?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Latham Group's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 10%. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 119% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to slump, contracting by 0.8% per year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 4.4% per year, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Latham Group's P/S would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Latham Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking revenue is contributing to its low P/S. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Latham Group that you need to be mindful of.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

