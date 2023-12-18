Little Excitement Around The Manitowoc Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:MTW) Revenues

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Machinery industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.4x, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.3x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does Manitowoc Company's Recent Performance Look Like?

There hasn't been much to differentiate Manitowoc Company's and the industry's revenue growth lately. It might be that many expect the mediocre revenue performance to degrade, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

Manitowoc Company's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 18% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 53% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 2.0% each year as estimated by the nine analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 7.6% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's understandable that Manitowoc Company's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What Does Manitowoc Company's P/S Mean For Investors?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Manitowoc Company maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider industry, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. The company will need a change of fortune to justify the P/S rising higher in the future.

