Little Excitement Around NZ Automotive Investments Limited's (NZSE:NZA) Earnings

NZ Automotive Investments Limited's (NZSE:NZA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.9x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in New Zealand, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 30x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at NZ Automotive Investments over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, NZ Automotive Investments would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 50% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 90% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 6.3% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that NZ Automotive Investments' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, we think shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent earnings trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of NZ Automotive Investments revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term are contributing to its low P/E, given the market is set to grow. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for NZ Automotive Investments you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

