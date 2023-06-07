Little Excitement Around Vinvest Capital Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:VINVEST) Earnings As Shares Take 68% Pounding

Vinvest Capital Holdings Berhad (KLSE:VINVEST) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 68% share price drop in the last month. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 63% share price decline.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, Vinvest Capital Holdings Berhad's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of -0.9x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 26x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For instance, Vinvest Capital Holdings Berhad's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Vinvest Capital Holdings Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 2,700%. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 11% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we can see why Vinvest Capital Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Vinvest Capital Holdings Berhad's P/E?

Vinvest Capital Holdings Berhad's P/E looks about as weak as its stock price lately. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Vinvest Capital Holdings Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware Vinvest Capital Holdings Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Vinvest Capital Holdings Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

