The Little Gym Franchisees Add Second Unleashed Brands Company to Portfolio

D.C. Area Couple Signs 3-Unit Deal for STEAM Franchise Snapology After 26 Years of Franchise Ownership

DALLAS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chad and Tiffany Mussmon, longtime franchisees of The Little Gym in Virginia and Washington D.C., have signed a new franchise agreement for three territories of Snapology, the No. 1 children's STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math) franchise. This new agreement makes the couple multi-unit, multi-brand owners (MUMBOs) with Unleashed Brands, the world's first youth enrichment franchise platform company, and signifies their continual dedication to providing more children with opportunities to learn, play and grow.

The Mussmons started as The Little Gym franchise owners more than 26 years ago after Chad fell in love with the business model and the opportunities for growth when he was an employee at a local gym. Since taking ownership in 1997, the couple worked their way to become one of the top-performing franchisees for the brand, owning and operating three gyms in Virginia (Dulles, Arlington and Falls Church), and one on Capitol Hill. They also plan to develop two more gyms in Bethesda, Maryland, and Fairfax, Virginia.

Looking to expand their franchise portfolio with Unleashed Brands and hearing a need from customers for STEAM programs in their communities, the couple decided to sign on as franchisees for sister brand Snapology through an agreement that will bring two mobile locations to Loudon County, Virginia, and one brick-and-mortar "Discovery Center" to the area later this year.

Establishing a family legacy within their businesses is a significant goal for Chad and Tiffany as they expand their presence into Snapology. Two out of the five children they share together will be joining in on the business venture with their daughter, Grace, leaving her job as an elementary school teacher to assist full time in developing the new Snapology locations and their son, Jeremiah, joining The Little Gym team upon graduating from college this May.

"Our children grew up at The Little Gym and they know the program. It is incredible to now see them want join us on our entrepreneurial journey and develop our Snapology locations so they can help the next generation of kids build the confidence they need to succeed," said Chad Mussmon. "With Unleashed Brands giving us the opportunity to own a second brand under the same operating systems, we're fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming multi-brand owners and we're thrilled to be doing it as a family."

Unleashed Brands is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, focused on serving families and housing the world's most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. It continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as moms and dads seek to "Build Great Kids" through a seamless enrichment journey.

