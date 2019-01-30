Little Known Drug Stock Denting Japan Startup Index

(Bloomberg) -- A somewhat obscure biotech company in Japan is about to tank and it’s bringing down an entire index with it.

Shares of SanBio Co. were untraded and poised to plunge in early trading Wednesday after the company said it failed to reach target in the latest study of a traumatic brain injury medicine. The Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Index, on which SanBio has a weighting of almost 14 percent, tumbled as much as 8.2 percent.

The Tokyo-based company and its partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. said in a statement they will “consider future development plans” for SB623, based on additional analyses of the study results. Sumitomo Dainippon’s shares dropped as much as 19 percent, the most since 2014. Both companies’ stocks had more than doubled in the past year, fueled by expectations for the drug candidate.

“There could be serious ramifications for the share prices of SanBio and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma,” Yasuhiro Nakazawa, an analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities, wrote in a note to clients, calling the announcement a “negative surprise.”

The bad news took down some innocent bystanders as well, given San Bio’s outsized influence. Mothers, an acronym for “market of the high-growth and emerging stocks,” is a capitalization-weighted measure of 263 companies worth a total 5.5 trillion yen ($50 billion). The top three companies -- SanBio, Mercari Inc. and Mixi Inc. -- account for about 25 percent of the measure, and there’s no limit to how large any one can become.

Mixi dropped as much as 5.9 percent, Mercari 5.7 percent. Sosei Group Corp., a former Mothers darling that has fallen on hard times of late, lost 12 percent.

