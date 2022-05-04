U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

Little Otter Presents: "When to Worry", A Virtual Discussion for Children's Mental Health Awareness Week

·1 min read

Calling all parents: kids' mental health is now a mental health crisis, and we want to talk about it - renowned child psychiatrist and Little Otter co-founder Dr. Helen Egger, comedians-turned-dads The Dumb Dads, and Sirius XM radio co-host and podcaster Nicole Ryan

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One in 5 children had an impairing mental health disorder even before the pandemic and only 20% of children who needed help ever received care. And it's only been getting worse. That's why Little Otter, a personalized mental health app for families, with a focus on children 0-14, presents "When to Worry", an informative discussion on pediatric mental healthcare as part of Children's Mental Health Awareness Week. The virtual discussion will take place on Thursday, May 5, at 1pm EST/10am PST.

Little Otter Presents: When to Worry
Little Otter Presents: When to Worry

Calling all parents: kids' mental health is now a mental health crisis, and we want to talk about it

The discussion will be led by SiriusXM radio co-host and podcaster Nicole Ryan and will pick the brains of Dr. Helen Egger, co-founder of Little Otter and mother of four, and comedians-turned-dads, Evan Kyle Berger and Kevin Laferriere of The Dumb Dads. The topics will range from tantrums to when to worry/when not to worry, dealing with loss, and access to quality mental healthcare for children – answering parents' most common questions, and the ones they're sometimes afraid to ask.

To register for 'When To Worry', visit https://www.events.loopedlive.com/littleotter. To learn more about Little Otter, visit www.littleotterhealth.com

About Little Otter
Little Otter is personalized online mental health care for children 0-14, parents and families, designed by the world experts in childhood mental health and delivered fully virtually through their state-of-the-art platform to the comfort of your home. Founded by world-renowned child psychiatrist Dr. Helen Egger and Rebecca Egger, Little Otter is the first fully digital platform focused on children's mental health. The care team at Little Otter includes licensed therapists, psychiatrists, and masters-level parenting specialists. The app offers child therapy, child psychiatry, couples counseling, and parenting support. Parents can message, schedule appointments, and track their child's progress in the Little Otter app.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/little-otter-presents-when-to-worry-a-virtual-discussion-for-childrens-mental-health-awareness-week-301539768.html

SOURCE Little Otter

