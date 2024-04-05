Little Rock woman facing federal charges after investigation into improper use of pandemic funds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock woman is facing federal charges related to an investigation into the alleged improper use of pandemic relief funds.

According to federal court documents, 31-year-old Chandler Wilson Carroll is facing four counts of wire fraud and four counts of alleged money laundering.

A grand jury returned the indictment earlier this week charging Carroll with using the money intended for business expenses for the purchase of 2 vehicles, jewelry and real estate.

Court documents show Carroll applied for four loans totaling more than $2 million in 2020 and 2021.

Federal agents raided Carroll’s home office Thursday morning on Crestwood Drive in the Kavanaugh area.

Chandler Wilson Carroll is the founder and CEO of WilCarr Innovations, a company that assists healthcare companies in dealing with regulators.

She appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon for arraignment where she entered a not guilty plea. Carroll was released and ordered to surrender her passport.

A jury trial has been set for May.

