Little Rock woman facing federal charges after investigation into improper use of pandemic funds

20
Brandon Ringo
·1 min read
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock woman is facing federal charges related to an investigation into the alleged improper use of pandemic relief funds.

According to federal court documents, 31-year-old Chandler Wilson Carroll is facing four counts of wire fraud and four counts of alleged money laundering.

AG Rutledge: White County woman arrested in Medicaid fraud case

A grand jury returned the indictment earlier this week charging Carroll with using the money intended for business expenses for the purchase of 2 vehicles, jewelry and real estate.

Court documents show Carroll applied for four loans totaling more than $2 million in 2020 and 2021.

Federal agents raided Carroll’s home office Thursday morning on Crestwood Drive in the Kavanaugh area.

Little Rock woman charged with stealing close to $2 million in COVID relief money

Chandler Wilson Carroll is the founder and CEO of WilCarr Innovations, a company that assists healthcare companies in dealing with regulators.

She appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon for arraignment where she entered a not guilty plea. Carroll was released and ordered to surrender her passport.

A jury trial has been set for May.

