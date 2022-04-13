U.S. markets closed

LiVDerm presents SBS: West Coast Derm, the latest educational dermatology event

LiVDerm
·2 min read

LiVDerm, the company behind the iconic South Beach Symposium (SBS), announced its newest educational dermatology offering, SBS: West Coast Derm, taking place in Southern California on October 14-16, 2022.

Boca Raton, FL, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cutting-edge dermatology conference South Beach Symposium (SBS) creators have announced the newest addition to its expansive portfolio of educational offerings. LiVDerm's SBS: West Coast Derm will take place October 14-16, 2022, at the scenic Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. This innovative educational experience in medical, surgical, and aesthetic dermatology has been methodically crafted with a West Coast audience in mind. Attendees of SBS: West Coast Derm will learn the latest developments and strategies in medical and aesthetic dermatology principles from world-renowned experts.

Chaired by Suneel T. Chilukuri, MD, and Natasha Atanaskova Mesinkovska, MD, PhD, the education presented at SBS: West Coast Derm will include didactic lectures, interactive panel discussions, live patient injection sessions, aesthetic device demonstrations, and hands-on workshop opportunities. This diverse delivery of training ensures that practitioners will walk away from the conference with the knowledge and competence to optimize their skills and enhance their dermatology practices.

Agenda topics in medical dermatology at this first-ever event will include hyperhidrosis, acne, rosacea, hidradenitis suppurativa, cutaneous malignancies, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, vitiligo, and alopecia areata. The aesthetic medicine and cosmetic dermatology sessions will focus on fillers & toxins, live patient injections, ultrasound technology, skin tightening, lasers for body rejuvenation, body contouring, hair restoration, and anti-aging rejuvenation.

The full agenda and faculty for SBS: West Coast Derm will be released in the coming weeks, but registration for provider audience and opportunities for industry sponsorship are already available. To find out more, visit the event website: https://www.livderm.org/sbs-west-coast-derm-2022/ or contact LiVDerm info@livderm.org.

###

Led by world-renowned experts in medical, aesthetic, and pediatric dermatology, LiVDerm empowers providers to educate, collaborate, and engage. Our mission to boldly advance higher standards of dermatology care is realized through an extensive catalog of in-person and virtual educational offerings, resources for providers, students, and patients, and much more. With a multipronged approach to mastering the myriad of subspecialties within the field, LiVDerm provides innovative and integrated education across the dermatology spectrum.

CONTACT: Laura Landera LiVDerm 305-219-5525 Laura@tarsusmedicalgroup.com


