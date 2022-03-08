U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

Live Audited Stablecoin EURST Goes Live on Changelly PRO Exchange

·3 min read

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Fiat-backed stablecoin pegged to Euro, EURST, has been listed on Changelly PRO an exchange that offers one-stop-shop experience for purchasing, selling, swapping, and trading cryptocurrencies.

Issued by Wallex Trust, EURstablecoin (EURST) is a 100% asset-backed stablecoin that is built on the Ethereum network according to ERC20 token standards. More than just another stablecoin, EURST strives to become an industry standard for the reliability and safety of stablecoins. Following a centralized model, the project supports every token issued with an equivalent unit of real currency (US dollars) in a transparent escrow reserve managed by Wallex Trust's fiduciary custodial partner. EURST's reserves are audited in real-time, allowing users to see the reserve levels at any point in time. Essentially, real-time audited and redeemable USD reserve effectively pegs the market value of EURST tokens to the real currency value of 1 EUR in USD - offering minimal risk levels and ensuring constant stability.

Following a successful listing on FMFW.io , HitBTC and Uniswap, EURST continues its growth and development. Listing on Changelly PRO marks yet another strategic win that will further expand its reach and offer its users more tools and flexibility to trade. Changelly has been providing an intuitive platform for fast crypto exchanges since 2015. As the exchange aims to facilitate mass crypto adoption, Changelly is continuously developing to offer its users a flawless experience and new services. In addition to its 2M+ monthly traffic and 170+ crypto assets, Changelly PRO will now have the following trading pairs: BTC/EURST and ETH/EURST. Soon, the pairs will be available on Changelly exchange as well.

Simone Mazzuca, the CEO & Founder of Wallex Trust, comments: "We're delighted to have EURST listed on Changelly and further improve our reach and provide the stablecoin holders with more tools and flexibility to trade with EURST tokens".

In addition to EURST's goals of becoming the go-to stablecoin within the cryptocurrency community, the project sets its eyes on bringing digital innovation to the European mass market. Its users are already able to keep savings safe from losing value in relation to the Euro, and make international transfers in a quicker and more cost-effective way. More so, the team behind EURST created it for a future where stablecoins can be used as a payment method in stores and beyond.

About EURST

EURstablecoin is a fiat-backed euro stablecoin created by Wallex Trust and based on the Ethereum network's ERC20 token standard. EURST tokens are and will always be fully backed by an equivalent unit of real currency (US dollars) in a real-time attested and transparent escrow reserve. Token issuance/redemption transactions are recorded on-chain. The presence of a physical, real-time audited, and redeemable USD reserve effectively pegs the market value of EURST tokens to the real-time USD value of 1EUR. For more information, visit:

Website | Medium | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn

About Changelly

Founded in 2013, Changelly is an instant cryptocurrency exchange with the best exchange rates for BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and 200+ other digital assets. It brings an ecosystem of products and services that allow customers to have a one-stop-shop experience for purchasing, selling, swapping, and trading cryptocurrencies.

Website | Medium | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Marieta Genova, COO
Project Name: EURST
Website: https://eurst.io/
City and Country: Reno, NV, USA
Email: press@eurst.io

SOURCE: Eurst



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691681/Live-Audited-Stablecoin-EURST-Goes-Live-on-Changelly-PRO-Exchange

