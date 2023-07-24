Live the beach life in Truro: Bayside gem with water views at $1.9M

Have you ever dreamed of owning a water view beach cottage near Cape Cod Bay, home to epic sunsets and fantastic swimming? It sure sounds nice, especially since the beach is one of the best on the Cape, never crowded, with plenty of room for strolling, exploring and just plain relaxing.

Here's what to expect from the splendid cottage at 47 Fisher Road in Truro, located about 150 feet from Fisher Beach: "Glorious serenity," said listing agent Sandra Milano of RE/MAX Coastal Properties. "Peace, privacy and space. There are so few of these gems left."

The home, priced at $1,900,000, features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It was designed to capture the fantastic bay views, with the bedrooms on the lower level and a wide open living, dining, kitchen and outdoor deck area on the upper level.

This Truro beach cottage (foreground) is located a few steps from Fisher Beach, a quiet and lengthy strand along Cape Cod Bay.

The upper level is graced by vaulted ceilings and oversized windows, with a slider to the deck for more great water, sand and sunset views. Recent updates to the kitchen include granite countertops and new flooring.

When you're not relaxing or entertaining at the delightful cottage, Fisher Beach will be the star of the show. It's a quiet and lengthy town strand with a tiny parking lot — more of a neighborhood beach than a destination beach because of the size of the parking area.

But what a beach! A half mile walk to the north will take you to a cool breakwater at the entrance to scenic Pamet Harbor. Walk to the south along the beach and you will see the former summer home of Edward Hopper, late artist extraordinaire, and the landscape that he loved. Also of note: Fisher Beach is not as affected by low tides as other Cape Cod Bay beaches, so swimming is always in play.

Although it will be tough to ever leave your slice of paradise, the cottage is wonderfully situated for quick voyages to Provincetown, Wellfleet and the delights of the Cape Cod National Seashore.

HOUSE DETAILS

Address: 47 Fisher Road, Truro

Price: $1,900,000

Rooms: three bedrooms, two full bathrooms

Square feet: 1,352

Lot size: 0.54 acre

Year built: 1968

MLS#: 73131593

Contact: Sandra Milano, RE/MAX Coastal Properties, (774) 212-3141

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod cottage for sale in Truro: Bay views, steps from beach