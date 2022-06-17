Live your best life this summer with the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite* Card

U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

·3 min read
In this article:
  • BMO

  • BMO offers lifestyle rewards card with five times the points on everyday purchases, to help Canadians celebrate the small moments, the big moments, and everything in between

  • 84 per cent of Canadians consider the rewards offered as the most important consideration when choosing a credit card

  • BMO and Visa Canada present interactive 3D sculpture at four major events across Canada starting June 17

TORONTO, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadians are getting back to their favourite activities this summer and the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite  Card is helping them get the most out of life with five times the rewards points on everyday purchases like dining, transit, groceries, and gas. Designed to meet the everyday lifestyle needs of Canadians and provide greater earning potential and flexibility on rewards, the card lets customers earn and redeem points to help them celebrate the small moments, the big moments, and everything in between.

A recent poll by BMO found that 85 per cent of Canadians will be celebrating at least one special occasion this summer and credit cards are the primary source of payment for lifestyle expenses, with 62 per cent of consumers using credit when they dine out and 58 per cent for entertainment. The survey revealed that more than half of consumers use credit cards for regular purchases such as groceries (59 per cent), gas (58 per cent) and miscellaneous purchases (51 per cent), and 40 per cent use credit cards for household bills.

"We found that when customers are looking for a credit card, the rewards offered is the most important consideration, with 84 per cent saying this is imperative. With the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Card, cardholders can redeem their points more often and more easily by using points to get everyday items like a morning coffee, a sweet treat, new clothes, or bigger things like concert tickets or trips," said Jennifer Douglas, Head of North American Retail & Small Business Payments, BMO. "The BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Card empowers customers to take advantage of exclusive benefits that reward their everyday purchases when they need it most."

The BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Card enables cardholders to access dining and entertainment benefits including unique dining events with top chefs at the best restaurants and wineries across the country, complimentary tastings at select wineries in Ontario, B.C. and Sonoma, California, and pre-sale access to TIFF tickets and packages and priority line and lounge at the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Big plans for Summer 2022

The BMO poll also revealed that:

  • Eating in restaurants or ordering take-out is high on the list of things to do this summer, with two-thirds of consumers doing so at least once a month (66 per cent going to restaurants, and 68 per cent getting takeout) and approximately one quarter doing so weekly (21 per cent going to restaurants and 25 per cent getting takeout).

  • Many Canadians plan to enjoy entertainment this summer, either by checking out local tourist attractions (74 per cent), taking day trips (77 per cent), going to festivals (55 per cent), or going to concerts (50 per cent).

Get "More Life" with BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Card

To help consumers experience "more life" this summer, BMO and Visa are offering Canadians an interactive experience with a one-of-a-kind 3D anamorphic sculpture at four events across the country, starting today.

The 3D installation, by artist Yumi Kamia, will resemble the pop of a champagne bottle comprised of everyday objects. It will appear at the following events:

* Trademark of Visa International Service Association and used under license.

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.04 trillion as of April 30, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/17/c0789.html

