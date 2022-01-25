U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

The Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market worth $ 635.9 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

·7 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly published report titled "Global Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market– By Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Covid-19 Analysis, Revenue (US$ Millions) and Forecast Till 2030." features in-depth analysis and an extensive study on the LBP and Microbiome manufacturing industry, exploring its significant factors.

InsightAce Analytic Logo
According to the latest market research report by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing market size was valued at US$ 41.8 Mllion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 635.9 Million in 2028, record a promising CAGR of 47.54% from 2021 to 2030.

Request Sample : https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1152

Microbiome research has advanced in recent decades, and it has emerged as a promising area for new medicinal treatments. Microbiome research, in addition to human health, offers a foundation for a broad range of applications. The microbiome, which includes microbes that reside in and on the human body, is critical for practically every aspect of human health. The importance of microorganisms in human health and different disease is increasingly recognized, and evidence is mounting that a new class of live biotherapeutics based on modified microbes could treat specific disease pathways. Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP), or bugs-as-drug, are a new therapeutic modality being developed by several biotech and pharmaceutical businesses across the globe. Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) (s), a new type of live-bacteria-based medicines, show promise in treating difficult illnesses. In comparison to the earlier period, the number of new pharmaceuticals licensed for sale increased by 60% between 2010 and 2019, reaching a high of 59 new drugs approved in 2018.

Increasing research and development activities and a growing pipeline of microbiome-targeting therapies anticipated to treat an extensive range of severe diseases are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Continued innovation and technological advancements for the new drug development and clinical trial activities for disease treatment are boosting the market growth. Increased R&D budget for drug development and rise in government funding is expected to witness significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the growth of the global Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) and microbiome contract manufacturing market. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused various disruptions in the healthcare industry, as well as a significant influence on clinical trial execution around the world. However, specific requirements for the development of engineered live bacterial therapeutics, lack of infrastructure, and uncertainties related to product approval and regulatory review are some of the other significant factors impacting the market.

Preview for Detailed ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-live-biotherapeutic-products-and-microbiome-contract-manufacturing-market-/1152

The prominent players in the Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing industry include:

Quay Pharmaceuticals, Cobra Biologics Limited, Cerbios-Pharma SA, List Biological Labs, Inc., Arranta Bio, BacThera, Luina Bio Pty Ltd, 4D pharma plc, Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy, Capsugel, Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, Paragon Bioservices, UAS Labs, Biose, Cobra Biologics, Cerbios, Inpac Probiotics, BJP Laboratories, S-Biomedic, Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals, BiomX, Universal Stabilization Technologies, Assembly Biosciences, Wacker Biotech, Chung Mei Pharmaceutical and Other Prominent Players.

Key Industry Developments from Leading Players:

  • In Nov 2021, Bacthera and Seres Therapeutics announced a collaboration to manufacture SER-109, Seres' lead product candidate for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). Under the terms of the agreement, Bacteria is establishing a dedicated facility for commercial manufacturing in its new Microbiome Center of Excellence, a manufacturing site dedicated to the production of s located on Lonza's Ibex campus in Visp, Switzerland. The agreement between Bacteria and Seres Therapeutics aims to expand upon Seres' initial commercial manufacturing supply chain

  • In May 2021, Bacthera's drug product facility in Basel, Switzerland, and by the Danish Medicines Agency at Bacthera's drug substance facility in Hørsholm, Denmark, both facilities had been granted manufacturing licenses by the respective national health authorities. The permit will allow the Company to fulfill the scope of bringing innovative Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) to patients with unmet medical needs

  • In Nov 2019, Arranta Bio has received an US$82 million funding round and a strategic partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific.Through this partnersship with Thermo Fisher, Arranta has access to the company's a wide range of product portfolio and services and provided materials to Thermo Fisher for use in gene therapy production

  • In Oct 2019, 4D pharma plc announced research collaboration and option to license agreement with MSD, the tradename of Merck & Co., Inc. to discover and develop Live Biotherapeutics ("s") for vaccines. Through this agreement, 4D's proprietary MicroRx platform will be paired with MSD's expertise in developing and commercializing novel vaccines to discover and develop s as vaccines in up to three undisclosed indications

  • In April 2019, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Lonza AG equally shared approximately €90m ($101.5m) to establish a CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) for biotherapeutic products. The investment was in two phases, bagan with an update to Lonza's existing facilities in Hørsholm, Denmark, for cGMP production of drug substances (anaerobic bacteria). It also equiped new facilities in Basel, Switzerland, for drug product development and manufacturing.

Global Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis:

North America dominated the global market, contributing for the majority share of the market in 2021. On account of rising R&D spending and the high adoption of new technology, the Region is likely to lead the global market during the forecast period. Intense research and a commercial base for live biotherapeutic and microbiome products and the presence of biopharmaceutical Contract manufacturers are factors contributing to the regional market's growth. Asia Pacific is also projected to expand at the significant growth over the forecast period. Due to key market players' increasing research and development activities, Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1152

The Global Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Segments

The Global Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Product Manufactured

  • APIs

  • FDFs

The Global Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Type of Formulation

  • Solid Formulations

  • Oral Liquids

  • Injectables

  • Others

The Global Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Scale of Operation

  • Preclinical Scale Operations

  • Clinical Scale Operations

  • Commercial Scale Operations

The Global Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Company Size

  • Small-sized Companies

  • Mid-sized Companies

  • Large Companies

The Global Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Region

  • Europe

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

North America Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP) And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

  • South Africa

  • GCC Countries

  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For Customised Data @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1152

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global Microbiome in Skincare Market

Global Animal Microbiome Market

Global mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

Priyanka Tilekar
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS
Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-live-biotherapeutic-products-lbp-and-microbiome-contract-manufacturing-market-worth--635-9-million-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-insightace-analytic-301467310.html

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd

