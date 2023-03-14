ReportLinker

Live Cell Encapsulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Polymer Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Drug Delivery, Cell Transplantation), By Method, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030.

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Live Cell Encapsulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Polymer Type, By Application, By Method, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428288/?utm_source=GNW



Live Cell Encapsulation Market Growth & Trends



The global live cell encapsulation market size is projected to reach USD 286.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of live cell encapsulation in regenerative medicine, rising public-private investments in cell & gene therapies, and the growing significance of live cell encapsulation for therapeutic purposes are key factors driving the industry. Furthermore, major advantages associated with live cell encapsulation of a drug or treatment system include easy administration, the possibility to control the accurate release rate of a drug over time, and the provision of desired, pre-programmed drug release anticipated to boost the industry growth over the study period. Increasing public-private funding & investments in cell and gene therapies are projected to drive the market during the forecast period.



For instance, in June 2022, Immuneel Therapeutics raised series A funding of USD 15 million to develop affordable cell and gene therapy for cancer patients in India.In October 2022, Vita Therapeutics received series B funding of USD 31 million for the development of cell therapies for neuromuscular diseases and cancers.



Hence, increasing funding may boost R&D activities, ultimately increasing the demand for live cell encapsulation techniques.The COVID-19 infection affected multiple organs leading to an increase in research studies on chronic or acute organ damage caused by the virus.



Tissue engineering strategies including live cell encapsulation techniques are used to treat the damages. For instance, the live cell encapsulation technique with alginate was used to deliver hormones to the body for female reproductive system damages caused due to COVID-19 infection.



Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the industry.Moreover, live cell encapsulation technology has proven to be a suitable treatment strategy for diseases, such as heart failure, diabetes, cancer, anemia, or the central nervous system.



For instance, encapsulated islet cells are stem cells enclosed in a protective capsule to treat type 1 diabetes.Encapsulated islet cells prevent low and high sugar levels from occurring, and eliminate the need for daily blood glucose tests & take insulin daily.



Hence, the growing significance of live cell encapsulation for therapeutic purposes is expected to drive the adoption of these methods. Furthermore, increasing strategic initiatives, such as partnerships and clinical trials on cell encapsulation technology, by operating players are expected to drive the industry.



For instance, in February 2021, ViaCyte, Inc. announced the initiation of phase 2 clinical study of encapsulated cell therapy to treat type 1 diabetes. In addition, in November 2022, Nanoscribe and BIO INX expanded their partnership with the launch of novel biocompatible high-resolution bioink HYDROBIO INX for live cell encapsulation. On the other hand, the high product manufacturing costs may hamper the industry during the forecast years. Live cell encapsulation technology must fulfill strict requirements, such as biosafety, performance, biocompatibility, stability, purity, and retrievability, leading to high production costs. Such high costs may not be affordable for small- and medium-sized companies and hamper market growth to a certain extent. In addition, the limited availability of high-quality raw materials may hinder growth. However, industry players are continuously developing high-quality raw materials, reducing the production cost of the technology.



Live Cell Encapsulation Market Report Highlights

• The natural polymers segment held the largest share in 2022 owing to its advantages, such as low toxicity, renewability, biocompatibility, flexibility to modification, and biodegradability

• The microencapsulation method segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 due to the benefits offered by microencapsulation, including pre-programmed drug-release profiles, easy administration, and the ability of the technique to control the release rate of a fused drug over periods (hours to months)

• The drug delivery application segment dominated the industry in 2022 owing to the potential application of drug delivery to treat various diseases, such as cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis, in the form of tablets, capsules, or parenteral dosage forms

• North America held the largest revenue share in 2022. The large share can be attributed to established healthcare infrastructure, increased per capita healthcare expenditure, and rising funding & investments in cell and gene therapies space in the region

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428288/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



