Live like an executive on West Des Moines’ 'street of presidents' for just shy of $1 million

A dignified, large, 14-room home designed with four, two-story columns flanking the front entrance for maximum visual street appeal is for sale in West Des Moines.

“When you pull up to that big circle driveway, it's pretty imposing. It looks like a million-dollar home,” said listing agent Rick Wanamaker.

This $1 million home features three fireplaces.

Recently reduced in price, the property at 604 Grand Oaks Drive in West Des Moines is available for $999,000 and offers five bedrooms, five baths, and three fireplaces within its 4,286-square-foot interior.

Wanamaker believes it would be impossible to build a replica of the property at the asking price, and “you couldn't find a lot that large,” he added.

The kitchen offers new appliances and an island for an open floorplan.

Located in the Grand Oaks neighborhood of West Des Moines, the property sits on 1.67 acres, enhanced by a secluded rear garden shaded by mature trees and plenty of room to upgrade the outdoor space with a pool, or expand the size of the garage.

Wanamaker informally refers to the setting as the “street of presidents,” a serene district previously home to five different presidents of large insurance companies based in the region.

Today, neighbors include business professionals, and homeowners desiring a West Des Moines escape, but with easy access downtown via Grand Avenue.

Over the previous three years, property upgrades have included the roof, appliances, interior paint and lighting systems. The rear patio is prepped for entertaining, and during inclement weather, there is also an octagonal outdoor gazebo.

Upstairs is equipped with a primary bedroom and three smaller bedrooms. Beyond the downstairs foyer, a living space and dining area are steps from the 27-foot by 18-foot family room, another potential bedroom and a light-filled, six-sided breakfast nook leading from the open-plan kitchen.

The previous owner tailored the basement to feature a gym room, wine cellar, wet bar and 32-foot by 31-foot recreation room that leads to the patio.

Built in 1987, Wanamaker compares the property to modern home constructions built on smaller lots.

“It’s pretty good value,” he said. “You're not overpaying. There’s something special about it.”

The home is listed at $999,000 by Wanamaker of Iowa Realty Mills Crossing. Contact Wanamaker at 515-453-6794 or online at rickwanamaker.iowarealty.com for more information and a private showing.

More on this home

The rear patio at this $1 million home in West Des Moines offers levels of relaxation.

Location: 604 Grand Oaks Drive, West Des Moines

Asking price: $999,000

Year built: 1987

Square footage: 4,286 square feet

Lot size: 1.67 acres

Richard Lane is a freelance writer for The Des Moines Register.

