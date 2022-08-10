U.S. markets closed

LIVE EXQUISITELY AT THE MOST GLAMOUROUS DESTINATIONS WITH ST. REGIS HOTELS AND RESORTS ACROSS ASIA

·7 min read

Bask in the Luxury of Bespoke Retreats from Private Island Buyout and Exclusive Yacht Rides to Penthouses and Exclusive Art Collections Across Urban and Leisure Locales in Asia

HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As travel continues to evolve with a desire to elevate travel experiences to new heights, St. Regis Hotels and Resorts across Asia is inspiring travelers to explore exquisite leisure locales at the finest address in Maldives, Bangkok, Langkawi, Bali, Osaka, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur with tailored and luxury experiences.

Honouring the brand's spirit of invention and cherished traditions, with the anticipatory and signatory personalized St. Regis Butler Service, guests can take part in a rich celebration of storied history with signature rituals such as Evening Ritual with the art of sabrage over sunset or celebrate the art of play with Family Traditions offering engaging activities and thoughtful experiences tailored to younger guest.

Take Luxury Retreat to a New Height with Private Island Experience at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

Take luxury retreat to the next level with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort's private island experience. Surrounded by the aquamarine waves of the Indian Ocean in the Dhaalu Atoll, the buy-out experience accommodates up to 154 guests premier access to the transcendent signature villas and one of the most expansive overwater villas in the Maldives, the John Jacob Astor Estate. Dedicated St. Regis Butler round the clock will ensure a well curated stay from dolphin cruising and snorkeling excursions aboard the resort's own luxury yacht, Norma, an Azimut flybridge 66 for guests to charter at their leisure, or an ayurvedic healing treatments at the award-winning Iridium Spa with one of the largest hydrotherapy pool in the Maldives, the sunset celebration at the uniquely designed The Whale Bar, for the St. Regis evening ritual of champagne sabering followed by a barbecue dinner by the beach.

Luxurious Living in Bangkok, Langkawi, and Bali

Penthouse living at The St. Regis Bangkok

A landmark in downtown Bangkok, The St. Regis Bangkok sits on the best address with unobstructed sightlines of the city skyline and the verdant greenery of The Royal Bangkok Sports Club. The hotel offers a two-story, three-bedroom Owner's Penthouse that redefines the art of urban living in Bangkok and features arts and antiques as well as a 23-foot infinity pool with unparalleled panoramic view at 44 floors above street-level. Enjoy a leisurely Afternoon Tea ritual overlooking the Sports Club or indulge in a unique sharing concept meal offered at the Michelin-rated, IGNIV Bangkok in the hotel – the first outlet ever IGNIV outside of Switzerland.

Enjoy the Sunset of the Andaman Sea at The St. Regis Langkawi

Nestled between centuries-old rainforest and glimmering views of the Andaman Sea, The St. Regis Langkawi sits on the southern tip of Langkawi island also known as 'the Jewel of Kedah'. The hotel blends a relaxing retreat with opulence and sophistication. The Sunset Royal Villa, a lavish four-bedroom over-water villa with a private pool offers the best overwater and stunning sunset experiences at the villa. Guest can choose to dine in or out at the Bill Bensley designed overwater restaurant, Kayuputi, breath-taking ocean views from every corner of the restaurant serving Asian-inspired haute cuisine infused with French cooking techniques. Head early to the Kayuputi and wind down at one of the cosy hammocks and sunbeds for guests to be mesmerized by the best sunset views with a pre-dinner aperitif or tempting array of sophisticated cocktails.

Private Beach Villa at The St. Regis Bali Resort

Step into The St. Regis Bali Resort's rainforest gate and be transported to a world of exquisite living. The Strand Residences in The St. Regis Bali Resort is a private and exclusive two-story residence with three and four luxurious bedrooms each with an oversized ensuite bathrooms. Each of the residences offers direct access to the beach where sun lounges await by the crystal blue Indian Ocean. Celebrate the art of play with Family Traditions, the resort and the dedicated Children Learning Center offers engaging activities and thoughtful experiences tailored to younger guest and families to explore Bali's exotic beauty and culture. Create memories with a whimsical Tiny Afternoon Tea at the Villa or an evening outdoor cinema at Cloud Nine Terrace, as the sun sets and sky filled with twinkling stars.

Art Appreciation in Osaka, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore

Garden in the Sky at The St. Regis Osaka

In the heart of the beautiful Midosuji, The St. Regis Osaka resides in the Champs Elysées of Osaka. The iconic hotel is a subtle blend of Japanese design reimaged with Western architectural details with artworks playing a major part in the design philosophy. Guests will be greeted by the spectacular crystal tree upon entrance at the lobby and at The St. Regis Bar, a specially commissioned mural painting provides the backdrop to the bar counter, where hidden details of Osaka castle, satellites and mystical animals will surprise guests as they sit at the bar. On the 12th floor of the hotel is Champagne Eden, a newly introduced experience where guests can enjoy free-flowing champagne amidst a private Japanese garden terrace with views of the city beyond.

Sublime Art at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur

The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur, set against one of the most prestigious neighbourhoods, houses one of the best curated private art collections. Part of the special commissions of epic proportions include a monumental horse sculpture by Master Fernando Botero at 3.6m tall, leather murals by Mark Evans and a 300-piece three-dimensional Birds and Butterflies artwork by Barnaby Hosking inspired by Lake Gardens, Kuala Lumpur's largest park. Guests can immerse in the art pieces and spend their afternoon over an exquisite Afternoon Tea ritual in The Drawing Room admiring the Botero horse. Thereafter, guests can visit the Astor Bar for a tipple or two and enjoy a Decanter Dinner Series in Decanter, the private wine cellar with domed ceiling adorned with Italian gold tiles.

Immerse in the Private Art Collection at The St. Regis Singapore

Offering private access to the world's premier collections, The St. Regis Singapore houses over 70 original works of art including original paintings and sculptures by world famous artists such as Fernando Botero and Marc Chagall. Guests will be able to enjoy a daily interactive 30-minute tour of this premium art collection to learn more about the lives and works of the world's most celebrated artists. In the hotel's elegant Astor Bar, guests can indulge in free-flow New York cocktail during the Cocktail Brunch and take in Pablo Picasso's Toros Series of 10 lithographs on the art of the bullfighting line the walls.

High-resolution images are available at this link.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts
Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at nearly 50 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow TwitterInstagram and FacebookSt. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®
Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy® Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy®, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International

