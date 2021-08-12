U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

Live Fire Training System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2029; Straits Research

Straits Research
·8 min read

The key players engaged in the Live Fire Training System Market are Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, SAAB, InVeris Training Solutions, Theissen Training Systems GmbH, RUAG Group, Cubic Corporation, SmokeShield Pty Ltd, Fireblast Global, Strategic Operations, Inc., and QinetiQ, among others.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global live fire training system market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the live fire training system market

The shutdown of work, travel, public events, and academies, alongside quarantine measures, was alarming for global live fire training departments and security personnel. The rapidly growing misinformation being shared on social media is down-playing the seriousness of the event.

Various military training organizations and agencies across the world are offering a variety of web-based training programs. Key market players are providing free online courses during the national emergency. Google Hangouts and Zoom are being used to conduct local training sessions.

Pre-recorded training sessions are great for specific tasks or tactical training. Many organizations have taken a tactical pause in the physical meeting and hands-on training to ensure the health of recruits and determine the continued availability of training facilities and module instructors.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/live-fire-training-system-market/request-sample

Live Fire Training System Market By Offering

Based on offering, the system types segment of the global live fire training system market covers structural, physical and operational systems. Structural live fire training systems are expected to record significant growth during the forecast period.

The ventilation system of live fire training system is a critical component in the proper operation of indoor shooting ranges. Proper ventilation reduces shooters’ exposure to airborne lead particles and other combustion by-products. The ventilation systems consist of supply and exhaust air systems or exhaust ventilation system.

Safety control systems are installed to protect the shooters during range malfunction or emergencies. Such systems may include warning lights, alarm bells, and air-flow and filtration monitors.

Live Fire Training System Market By Deployment

Virtual simulation software is used to bridge the gap between classroom training and live exercises. Simulation software optimizes live fire training with a higher level of preparedness, a more effective response, and a greater probability of mitigating property damage. There is an unscripted and open-ended virtual reality simulator on physics-based technology with built-in artificial intelligence to provide trainees with an interactive and immersive atmosphere.

Get details Segment information @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/live-fire-training-system-market/global/

Live Fire Training System Market By Region

In 2015, the EU Member States reported over USD 312 billion government expenditure on 'public order and safety,’ which is equivalent to 1.8% of the EU's GDP. This is relatively higher than the amount spent on other key activities, such as defense (1.4%), recreation, culture, and religion (1.0%), and environmental protection (0.8%). According to the European Defence Agency, an EU arm, 14 countries spent 20% or more of their defense budget on investment in 2018, up from 7 states in 2014, and 21 nations now dedicate more than 10% of the defense budget on investments.

Asia-Pacific is expected to observe significant government spending on the military and defense sector during the forecast period, with China in the lead, followed by India. In 2016, China began implementing major military modernization and organizational reforms, aimed at transforming the PLA to conduct joint operations and win regional conflicts. Increased investment by the region’s two key nations is expected to boost the region’s live fire training systems market in this end-user segment in the upcoming years.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/live-fire-training-system-market/

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Live Fire Training System Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.4 Challenges

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.5.1 Pre Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.5.2 Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.5.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

5 Offering Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 System Types

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Simulation Software

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Services

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Deployment Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Indoor

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Outdoor

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 End-User Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 Military and Defense

7.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3 Law Enforcement Agencies

7.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.4 Public Safety Agencies

7.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8 Regional Overview

8.1 North America

8.1.1 The U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2 Latin America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Mexico

8.2.3 Argentina

8.2.4 Rest of Latin America

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 The U.K.

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Belgium

8.3.7 The Netherlands

8.3.8 The Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Malaysia

8.4.7 Rest of APAC

8.6 The Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 The UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Turkey

8.6.6 The Rest of the Middle East

9 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

9.1 Competition Dashboard

9.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020

9.3 Competition Dashboard

9.4 Key Developments

10 Company Profile

10.1 Drägerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Financial Performance

10.1.3 Recent Developments

10.1.4 Product Portfolio

10.2 SAAB

10.2.1 Business Overview

10.2.2 Financial Performance

10.2.3 Recent Developments

10.2.4 Product Portfolio

10.3 InVeris Training Solutions

10.3.1 Business Overview

10.3.2 Financial Performance

10.3.3 Recent Developments

10.3.4 Product Portfolio

10.4 Theissen Training Systems GmbH

10.4.1 Business Overview

10.4.2 Financial Performance

10.4.3 Recent Developments

10.4.4 Product Portfolio

10.5 RUAG Group

10.5.1 Business Overview

10.5.2 Financial Performance

10.5.3 Recent Developments

10.5.4 Product Portfolio

10.6 Cubic Corporation

10.6.1 Business Overview

10.6.2 Financial Performance

10.6.3 Recent Developments

10.6.4 Product Portfolio

10.7 SmokeShield Pty Ltd

10.7.1 Business Overview

10.7.2 Financial Performance

10.7.3 Recent Developments

10.7.4 Product Portfolio

10.8 Fireblast Global

10.8.1 Business Overview

10.8.2 Financial Performance

10.8.3 Recent Developments

10.8.4 Product Portfolio

10.9 Strategic Operations, Inc.

10.9.1 Business Overview

10.9.2 Financial Performance

10.9.3 Recent Developments

10.9.4 Product Portfolio

10.10 QinetiQ

10.10.1 Business Overview

10.10.2 Financial Performance

10.10.3 Recent Developments

10.10.4 Product Portfolio

11 Conclusion & Recommendation

12 Acronyms & Abbreviations

Have a Look at Related Research Report

Personal Training Software Market: Information by Product (Fitness Training, Nutrition, Wellness), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2019

Smoke Detector Market: Information by Product Type (Photoelectric Smoke Detector), Power Source (Hardwired With Battery Backup), End User (Residential), and Region— Forecast till 2029

Fire Alarm and Detection Market: Information by Alarm Technology (Conventional), Detector Technology (Smoke, Flame), Application (Commercial, Residential), Regional Outlook—Forecast Till 2026

Fire Hose Market: Information by Product Type (Attack Hose, Supply Line Hose, Booster Hose), Application (Municipal Fire Service, Industry, Commercial), Region — Forecast till 2029

Fire-Resistant Paint Market: Information by Type (Powder-Based, Liquid-Based, and Others), Application, and Region — Forecast Till 2026

Steam Boiler Market: Information by Type (Fire-Tube Boiler, Water-Tube Boiler), Fuel, and Application (Power Generation, Refinery, Chemical Industries, Food Processing) — Forecast Till 2026

About Straits Research

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. StraitsResearch provides the actionable market research data specially designed and presented for decision making and ROI. Regardless of whether you're looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with what customers purchase. We overcome the issues of our customers by recognizing and deciphering just the target group, while simultaneously generating leads with the highest precision. We seek to collaborate with our customers to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

So let's put our minds together. We'll make your vision a reality and help you grow.

CONTACT: Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (U.S.) +91 8087085354 (APAC) +44 208 068 9665 (U.K.) Email: sales@straitsresearch.com LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/straitsresearch/ FB https://www.facebook.com/straitsresearch/ Instagram https://www.instagram.com/straitsresearch/


