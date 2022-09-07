U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,908.08
    -0.11 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,122.99
    -22.31 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,544.91
    -85.96 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.32
    -17.42 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.92
    -2.96 (-3.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.10
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    18.00
    +0.09 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9905
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3110
    -0.0290 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1430
    -0.0089 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7940
    +2.0370 (+1.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,850.34
    -1,017.76 (-5.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.07
    -26.44 (-5.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,224.30
    -76.14 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Live Free Recovery Services Celebrates Three Year Anniversary

·2 min read

MANCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Free Recovery Services celebrates three years of providing community-first substance abuse treatment in New Hampshire. Their men's sober living program began on August 1st, 2019, with the opening of one of their Manchester Recovery Homes.

On the platform LinkedIn, CEO Ryan Gagne, in gratitude for the many years in service to communities in New Hampshire, had this to say, "so many amazing things have happened at Live Free the best one has been all the amazing people we've been able to serve."

Since opening, Live Free Recovery Services has expanded the services it provides within its community. The comprehensive addiction care they offer ranges from inpatient—also known as residential treatment—to Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and intensive outpatient treatment programs (IOP) that are long-term focused.

Unique to Live Free Recovery Services, is their acknowledgment of the lack of and necessity of gender-specific care for men and women. This concession being upheld most notably with the opening of a women's addiction treatment program, which will have been open for six months in September.

About Live Free Recovery Center

Live Free Recovery Center is a rehabilitation facility with locations in Manchester and Keene, New Hampshire, which focuses on structured care that helps men and women recover from drug and alcohol addiction. Working with the 12-steps they facilitate wellbeing, contentment, and peace in the lives of their program members.

The programs provided to communities in New Hampshire include residential, outpatient programs, and sober living housing. With a goal of creating treatment programs that are a step above the rest, they also offer medication-assisted treatment and behavioral counseling which are vital tools in the recovery process.

Live Free Recovery is primarily a male-only addiction treatment center. Therefore, outside of the new women's residential treatment offered at the rehab facility's Keene, NH location, all of the other treatment programs offered at Live Free Recovery are for men only. To learn more about Live Free Recovery, visit their website or contact them at 888-705-3759.

Ryan Gagne, CEO
880 2nd Street
Manchester, NH 03431
343969@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-free-recovery-services-celebrates-three-year-anniversary-301618822.html

SOURCE Live Free Recovery

Recommended Stories

  • Suicidal Thoughts Exist On A Spectrum. Here's What To Know About Each Type.

    Suicidal ideation deserves targeted, specific attention and care.

  • High rates of suicide among older adults: How to recognize the signs that someone needs help

    Suicide is a public health concern; many people don't realize that some of the highest rates of suicide are among older adults, especially among men.

  • Uvalde PTSD: Kids Struggle With PTSD Months After School Shooting

    Uvalde's children who survived the school massacre are overwhelmed with PTSD symptoms and the town's only pediatrician fears it will only get worse.

  • Alabama Football's Nick Saban Reflects on College Mental Health Crisis

    After the deaths of so many high achieving young people due to suicide, it's important to understand how perfectionism, depression and anxiety can harm mental health.

  • Best India ETFs for Q4 2022

    India exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a way for investors to geographically diversify their global portfolios by owning a range of companies in the world’s second most populous nation and one of the world’s largest emerging markets.

  • SEBA Bank launches Ethereum staking services as ‘Merge’ nears

    Switzerland-based SEBA Bank, a global cryptocurrency lender, has introduced Ethereum staking services aimed at enabling clients to earn staking rewards on Ethereum. See related article: Ethereum’s Bellatrix upgrade now live despite concerns Fast facts Ethereum staking services would enable clients to earn rewards on a monthly basis, with adjustable lock-up periods available post-Merge, SEBA Bank […]

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy? Bulls Eye Margin Growth, Bears See Afterpay Risk

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • HSBC and Metro bank join Britain's Stop Scams hotline

    HSBC, its online arm First Direct, and Metro Bank have joined a fraud-reporting hotline as the cost of living crisis increases the number of financial scams, an industry body said on Tuesday. Britain has become the scam capital of the world as more people bank online, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began unfolding in 2020. Members already include Barclays, Meta, Microsoft, Google, NatWest, Nationwide Building Society, Santander and Talk Talk.

  • China’s Energy Giants Sell Gas to World Scrambling for Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest energy groups are diverting more liquefied natural gas away from their languishing home market, offering some relief to desperate buyers suffering supply shortages in other parts of the world. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia

  • U.S. oil futures edge higher a day after the OPEC+ decision to cut output

    U.S. benchmark oil prices ended little changed on Tuesday, as traders in the U.S., following a holiday on Monday, got a chance to react to a decision by OPEC+ to cut production by 100,000 barrels per day in October. The decision essentially reversed September's 100,000 barrel-per-day increase. In terms of signaling, "the move is important as it indicates that OPEC+ is watching demand very closely and is trying to manage supply to keep a floor on oil prices," said Noah Barrett, research analyst f

  • 2022 Best Places to Work: Taylor Morrison Home Funding keeps its staff happy with gourmet coffee, snacks and more

    Taylor Morrison Home Funding was chosen as one of Orlando Business Journal's 2022 Best Places to Work winners in the large category, which includes companies with 100-499 employees. Read more about the honorees in OBJ's Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022, weekly edition. The firm is an independent mortgage banker, servicer and wholly owned subsidiary of national home builder, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC).

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Languishes Below $20K as Energy Crisis in Europe Worsens

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Sept. 5, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • EA Stock Is the ‘Best Defensive Pick’ for a Recession, Says Analyst

    BofA Global Research analyst Omar Dessouky is bullish on Electronic Arts because in a recession, gamers will stick with EA staples such as Apex Legends and Madden NFL.

  • Jefferies Strategist Wood Favors Energy Stocks

    Chris Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, talks about Federal Reserve policy, the U.S. economy, and the implications for financial markets. He also explains why he favors energy stocks and why he thinks the Bank of Japan's yield-curve control policy "doesn't make any sense." He speaks with David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open" on the sidelines of the Jefferies Asia Forum. (Corrects guest's name in the headline)

  • Salvatore Ferragamo CEO Marco Gobbetti Touts ‘Excellent Progress’ on Strategic Priorities

    The executive underscored the growth opportunities of the brand as the company reported gains in profitability and revenues in the first half of the year.

  • EQT Corp (EQT) in Talks to Acquire THQ Appalachia for $4B

    The acquisition will bolster EQT Corp's (EQT) core footing in the Marcellus shale play, which is expected to boost the free cash flow.

  • Intel stock on track for lowest closing price in six years

    Intel Corp. stock was heading for its lowest closing price in six years Tuesday as tech stocks underperformed the broader market. Intel shares declined as much as 2.7% for an intraday low of $30.39. A close at that price would be the stock's lowest closing price since May 23, 2016, when they finished at $30.23, according to Dow Jones data. The stock is also down 12.4% after seven sessions of declines in a row, and is on track to match its longest losing streak since July 31, 2020, when shares fe

  • Stock market news live updates: Futures reverse gains after Fed headlines

    U.S. stock futures reversed earlier gains on Wednesday after a new report from the Wall Street Journal suggested another 0.75% interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve is likely later this month.

  • How the market makes sense of divergent economic data: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

  • Women Who Lead: Tara Burton of FedEx Employees Credit Association

    "I work hard to build positive relationships with our FedEx family, within our local communities, and with appropriate trade associations and organizations."