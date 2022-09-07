Live Free Recovery Services Celebrates Three Year Anniversary

MANCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Free Recovery Services celebrates three years of providing community-first substance abuse treatment in New Hampshire. Their men's sober living program began on August 1st, 2019, with the opening of one of their Manchester Recovery Homes.

On the platform LinkedIn, CEO Ryan Gagne, in gratitude for the many years in service to communities in New Hampshire, had this to say, "so many amazing things have happened at Live Free the best one has been all the amazing people we've been able to serve."

Since opening, Live Free Recovery Services has expanded the services it provides within its community. The comprehensive addiction care they offer ranges from inpatient—also known as residential treatment—to Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and intensive outpatient treatment programs (IOP) that are long-term focused.

Unique to Live Free Recovery Services, is their acknowledgment of the lack of and necessity of gender-specific care for men and women. This concession being upheld most notably with the opening of a women's addiction treatment program, which will have been open for six months in September.

About Live Free Recovery Center

Live Free Recovery Center is a rehabilitation facility with locations in Manchester and Keene, New Hampshire, which focuses on structured care that helps men and women recover from drug and alcohol addiction. Working with the 12-steps they facilitate wellbeing, contentment, and peace in the lives of their program members.

The programs provided to communities in New Hampshire include residential, outpatient programs, and sober living housing. With a goal of creating treatment programs that are a step above the rest, they also offer medication-assisted treatment and behavioral counseling which are vital tools in the recovery process.

Live Free Recovery is primarily a male-only addiction treatment center. Therefore, outside of the new women's residential treatment offered at the rehab facility's Keene, NH location, all of the other treatment programs offered at Live Free Recovery are for men only. To learn more about Live Free Recovery, visit their website or contact them at 888-705-3759.

