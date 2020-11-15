U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.15
    +48.14 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,479.81
    +399.61 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,829.29
    +119.69 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.04
    +35.57 (+2.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    40.12
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.20
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    +0.0035 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8930
    +0.0080 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3183
    +0.0066 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.7150
    -0.3840 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,857.21
    -104.95 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    315.08
    +2.21 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,316.39
    -22.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,385.87
    -135.03 (-0.53%)
     

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - MidDay lottery winning numbers - Nov. 15, 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -

Sunday 15/11/2020

PICK-2: 8 6

PICK-3: 7 5 8

PICK-4: 9 8 1 2

ENCORE: 3655075

DAILY KENO

5, 6, 13, 14, 20, 21, 22, 27, 29, 40,

42, 45, 49, 52, 53, 57, 58, 59, 60, 62.

SOURCE OLG Winners

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/15/c9065.html

Latest Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: President Trump Walks Back Concession To Joe Biden; JD.com Earnings Due As Coronavirus Cases Soar

    President Trump retracted an apparent concession to Joe Biden Sunday as coronavirus cases soar with more vaccine news expected. JD.com earnings loom.

  • What Biden and other Democrats have proposed for 401(k) plans, home ownership and building wealth

    It's too early to know if these proposals will ever get enacted, especially if Republicans hold onto the Senate, but a few would affect many Americans.

  • Many boomers still own too much stock: Fidelity

    According to Fidelity, many of its boomer 401(k) and IRA holders saving for retirement hold way too much stock for their age profile.

  • Barron's Picks And Pans: Alibaba, Intel, Target, Visa And More

    * This weekend's Barron's cover offers a low-risk strategy for investors optimistic about an ecomomic recovery. * Other featured articles discuss what a COVID-19 vaccine would mean for the stock market and how it could shake up the pharmaceutical industry. * Also, the prospects for semiconductor stocks, a leading retailer, a financial services giant and more."A Low-Risk Strategy for Those Optimistic About a Recovery" by Daren Fonda suggests that small companies typically outperform over the long term, even more so at the beginning of an economic rebound. With a coronavirus vaccine on the horizon, Barron's believes Acme United Corporation (NYSE: ACU) is among the small cap stocks worth a look.Max A. Cherney's "Intel Can Shine Again" looks at how repeated manufacturing delays have dented the reputation of chip giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). In addition, Apple now has ditched Intel's products. Discover why Barron's thinks the stock is down but not out.In "A Covid Vaccine Is Coming. Here's What It Means for the Stock Market," Andrew Bary makes the case that after years of disappointment, a rotation into value-oriented investments from growth could gain traction. See why the likes of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) could be poised to climb as well.Semiconductor demand is surging, even as mergers reshape the industry. So says "5 Semiconductor Stocks With Stellar Prospects" by Leslie P. Norton. Find out how to play the next growth spurt and whether NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) are among the bargains now.In Bill Alpert's "Covid Vaccine Could Be a Drug Industry Game Changer," see how promising vaccine news lifted hopes that mRNA technology would be validated and speed other products to market. Find out what could this mean for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN), GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and others."Target Is Booming During the Pandemic. Why the Stock Still Looks Undervalued" by Teresa Rivas discusses why, even though Target Corporation (NASDAQ: TGT) is classified as a big-box retailer, these days it looks more like a department store than any department store. Plus, what to expect from this week's earnings report.See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Tesla And MoreCheck out how Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), the biggest pure play bet on memory chips, also could be a play on multiple hot themes, including 5G, electric vehicles, data center growth and even the end of the pandemic. This, according to Eric J. Savitz's "It's Time to Put Aside the Bad Memories of Micron's Stock."In "Pandemic or Not, Visa Remains a Growth Stock Stalking Its Biggest Rival, Cash," Jack Hough focuses on how, despite reduced spending during the pandemic, Visa Inc (NYSE: V) has seen greater adoption as consumers eschew cash. That should pay dividends after the crisis is over, according to this article.Reshma Kapadia's "Alibaba Joins the Ranks of Internet Giants Scorched by Regulators" says China has joined the United States and Europe in scrutinizing the big internet platforms whose shares have soared amid the pandemic. It talks about the case of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and the blow that befell its fintech affiliate, Ant Group.Also in this week's Barron's: * What is next for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau * Why the U.S. election bodes well for tech * Why to expect more ESG activism and SPACs in 2021 * Whether investors can predict special dividends * How to play the value stock boomlet while it lasts * Whether the stock market needs tech to hit new records * ETFs poised to benefit from a retail rebound * What the end of Moore's law means for investors and the economy * Why the $9 billion U.S. Postal Service loss matters * What to expect from the coming retail earnings reportsAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Kraft, IBM, Vertex And More * Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Tesla And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Simon Property gives up on four struggling malls. Why more could follow

    The largest retail REIT and mall owner in the U.S. is giving lenders on several of its shopping centers an early Christmas present: the keys back.

  • Stock Market Rally At Highs, With Google, JD.com, Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine In Focus; What You Should Do By Monday

    The stock market is at highs, but which sectors will lead? Google is in a rare stock in buy zone now. JD.com earnings and Moderna coronavirus vaccine news loom.

  • Costco selling $17.5K private jet membership that lasts 1 year

    Costco sells a one-year membership to Wheels Up, a private aviation company, for $17,499.99.

  • Largest U.S. Pension Bought Up EV Stocks Nikola and NIO, and Zoom

    Calpers loaded up on more Nikola and NIO shares in the third quarter, and doubled its investment in videoconferencing stock Zoom. It also edged up a position in Tesla.

  • Why 5 U.S. Cannabis Stocks Will Outperform Amid Federal Ban

    Lower-valued American cannabis stocks are set to outperform their Canadian rivals as U.S. legal pot sales outpace those north of the border.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • As the pandemic rages, what about your 2nd stimulus check?

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the virus is at "red alert." Can leaders get a deal?

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • Biden's 'noble' plan for Social Security wouldn't solve all funding problems

    As President-Elect Joe Biden prepares for his first year in office, he’ll have to grapple with the future funding problems facing Social Security and how to insure financial security for older Americans.

  • Should You Let Your 401(k) Be Managed by Vanguard?

    Find out if Vanguard’s reputation and track record as a 401(k) plan provider is as stellar as its reputation and track record as a fund provider.

  • The USPS Lost $9 Billion. Here’s Why That Matters.

    The results have implications for all U.S. logistics businesses including FedEx and United Parcel Service.

  • The Week Ahead In Biotech: The Vaccine Updates, Drug Presentations, And FDA Decisions That Will Move The Markets

    Biotech stocks advanced in the week ended Nov. 13 amid a vaccine news flow-induced rally that also lifted the broader market.The week started with positive tidings from Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and its German partner BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX), which reported positive interim Phase 3 data for their jointly developed mRNA vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus.An update from rival vaccine developer Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) on reaching the mandated number of cases for its first interim analysis also generated optimism.Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) rallied over 300% during the week, with the upside primarily due to a positive mid-stage readout for its investigational drug in a stomach cancer study.Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN), meanwhile, came under pressure after the FDA rejected its ADHD drug.Earnings news flow continued, but the week was silent on the IPO front. Multiple conferences got underway during the week, giving biopharma companies a chance to show new data on products they're investigating.Here are the key catalysts for the week from Nov. 13.Conferences * American Academy of Ophthalmology, or AAO, 2020 Virtual meeting: Nov. 13-15 * American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, or AASLD, The Liver Meeting, Digital Experience: Nov. 13-16 * Guggenheim Healthcare Talks, Idea Forum, 2nd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day: Nov. 16 * Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference: Nov. 16-18 * Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference: Nov. 17-19 * Wolfe Research Virtual Healthcare Conference: Nov. 18-19 * Connective Tissue Oncology Society, or CTOS, Virtual Annual Meeting: Nov. 18-21 * SVB Leerink Oncology Day: Nov. 19 * 2020 Society for Neuro-Oncology, or SNO, Virtual Meeting: Nov. 19-21PDUFA Dates The FDA is set to rule on Alkermes Plc's (NASDAQ: ALKS) NDA for ALKS 3831 in schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. (Sunday)Also on Sunday, the fate of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp's (NASDAQ: ADMP) Zimhi, an investigational treatment for opioid overdose, is to be decided by the FDA.Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) awaits the FDA's nod for its ANDA for dimethyl fumarate, a generic version of one made by Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) to treat a relapsing form of multiple sclerosis. (Monday)The FDA has set a PDUFA date of Nov. 16 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) BLA for liso-cel as a treatment option for patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after at least two prior therapies. (Monday)Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) awaits a decisive moment with the FDA on Nov. 20 with respect to its NDA for Lonfarnib in progeria and progeroid laminopathies. (Friday)Clinical Readout/Data Presentations AAO Meeting Presentations Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTX): updated interim results from the ongoing Phase 1/2a study of its lead product candidate OpRegen in dry age-related macular degeneration. (Sunday); the company has also scheduled a call with key opinion leaders Tuesday, 4 pm ET, to discuss the data.AASLD Presentations Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ALBO): new data from a Phase 3 study of odevixibat in progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (Sunday)Inventiva ADR Representing Ord Shs (NASDAQ: IVA): new data from the NATIVE Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for NASH, focusing on the efficacy of lanifibranor in type-2 diabetic patients and its positive effect on key plasma biomarkers (Sunday)Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO): additional data analysis from the Phase 2a BALANCED study of efruxifermin in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (Sunday)Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA): Updated Phase 1 data for RG6346 in HBV infection (Monday)CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY): a late-breaking presentation highlighting results from the ENHANCE Phase 3 study of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (Monday)Related Link: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit From Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine That Requires Cold Chain Storage SNO Meeting Presentations VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV): data from Part B of the ongoing Phase 1/2a study of VBI-1901, its cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, in recurrent glioblastoma (Thursday)Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA): update on Phase 2 studies of VAL-083 in MGMT-unmethylated Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (Thursday)Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV): new interim data from the ongoing NIH-sponsored ReSPECT Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating its lead investigational asset, Rhenium NanoLiposome in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (Thursday)CTOS Presentations Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI): data from the Phase 3 portion of the SEAL study of Xpovio in advanced dedifferentiated liposarcomaCogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT): final clinical data from its Phase 1/2 study of PLX9486 in gastrointestinal stromal tumorsStandalone Data Readouts Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) will announce at its Virtual R&D Day scheduled for Tuesday additional details on its new Hunter syndrome program, while also sharing new data on its three clinical programs, including initial clinical data from its Gaucher disease program.Pfizer and BioNTech expect safety data milestone to be achieved in the third week of November and plan for emergency use authorization shortly after.Moderna could release interim Phase 3 readout for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, given it has said it has reached the mandated number of cases for analysis.Earnings Monday Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) (before the market open) Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) (before the market open) Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) (before the market open)Tuesday Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) (before the market open) PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ: PAVM)Wednesday Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ: EDAP) (after the close)Thursday Precipio Inc (NASDAQ: PRPO) (after the close)Friday Burning Rock Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ: BNR) (before the market open)IPOs San Diego, California-based Maravai Lifsciences Holding, Inc. is planning to sell in an initial public offering 50 million shares of its common stock at a price range of $24-$27. The company, which provides critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases, said its shares will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol MRVI.Sotera Health Company,, a sterilization, lab testing and advisory services company, has filed a prospectus with the SEC to offer 46.6 million shares of its common stock, which are to be priced between $20 and $23. The Broadview Heights, Ohio-based company has applied for listing its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SHC.IPO Quiet Period Expiry Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX)See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Moderna Achieves COVID-19 Case Number For First Interim Readout: What's Next? * What Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Data Means For Moderna(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dalio Says Now Is ‘Special Moment’ for Markets as China Ascends

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio believes global markets are at a “very special moment,” with China on the rise and the relative power of the U.S. facing challenges.The billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates said in his video message to the Caixin Summit on Saturday that China’s development is making the country more competitive in luring global capital.“Simultaneously there’s the rapid development of the Chinese capital markets, the opening up of the markets to foreign investors, the relative attractiveness of them, and the underweightedness of global investors in them,” he said. “This is happening when the fundamentals of the U.S. and U.S. dollar are becoming more challenging, making it a relatively competitive place to move one’s capital.”Dalio’s comments reinforce recent remarks that he sees the need to have “a significant portion” of Bridgewater’s portfolio in Chinese assets. His perspective comes from an analysis of history and more than 50 years of experience as a macro investor who likes to “bet on what I think will happen,” he said.While China’s development of a reserve currency and of its financial markets has lagged other aspects of its economy over the past few decades, they will “inevitably catch up,” Dalio said on Saturday, citing the nation’s share in world trade and the size of its economy.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Baidu Completes Double Bottom Reversal

    The Chinese search engine giant reports Q3 2020 earnings after Monday’s U.S. closing bell.

  • The Rise of the Semi-Retired Life

    The number of people leaving the workforce to become semi-retired, instead of fully retired, is growing. Here is a look at the reasons and options.

  • The Pros and (Mostly) Cons of Early Retirement

    Many people dream of retiring early, but it isn’t for everyone. Here’s how to decide if it makes sense for you.