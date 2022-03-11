Live Music Market: 32% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Research Insights Highlight Growing Preference for Purchasing Tickets Using Mobile Applications as Key Driver | Industry Revenue Worldwide from 2020 to 2025

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Live Music Market value is set to grow by USD 2.83 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Live Music Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Growing preference for purchasing tickets using mobile applications coupled with an increase in service offerings by event organizers will drive the market. However, privacy and security concerns over online ticket booking platforms can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Growing Preference for Purchasing Tickets Using Mobile Applications Coupled with Increase in Service Offerings by Event Organizers to Drive the Market Growth

The rising popularity of mobile apps is inducing service providers to develop mobile applications to provide ease of access and better convenience to customers. With the rise in live events and concerts, a large number of event organizers are focusing on collaborating with online and offline ticket providers to enhance their customer reach. The growing usage of mobile devices and mobile applications has made it extremely convenient for individuals to book tickets as these apps also provide easy payment options and enable customers to select suitable seats.

Moreover, focused on increasing customer satisfaction and revenue, event organizers in the live music market are on the lookout for innovative methods such as offering tickets with accommodation and merchandise. Vendors offer early-bird discounts, free beverages, complimentary food, and providing goodies for kids. This will attract a large number of customers to book tickets online, which will fuel the growth of the live music market.

Privacy and Security Concerns Over Online Ticket Booking Platforms to Challenge the Market Growth

With the growth in online platforms and applications, the threat of phishing has increased. To target the right audience with customized offerings, service providers track cookies to collect data related to customers' preferences. They use this data to reach out and interact with their customers. They access information on customer profiling, customer behavior, and data mining. The indiscriminate use of this data can infringe on customer privacy. Location-based services also come under the purview of privacy concerns because offering such services to customers requires geo-based information.

Regional Analysis & Forecasts

32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan, Australia, and India are the key markets for live music in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The steady rise in the number of concerts and events will facilitate the live music market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Major Live Music Companies:

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.

Alliance Tickets

Bassett Events

Berkeley City Club

Brown Paper Tickets LLC

Cvent Inc.

Eventbrite Inc.

RazorGator LLC

Steinway Inc.

Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc.

Live Music Market Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Tickets - size and forecast 2020-2025

Sponsorship - size and forecast 2020-2025

Merchandising - size and forecast 2020-2025

Live Music Market Sizing Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Pop - size and forecast 2020-2025

Rock - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hip-hop - size and forecast 2020-2025

EDM - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Live Music Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., Alliance Tickets, Bassett Events, Berkeley City Club, Brown Paper Tickets LLC, Cvent Inc., Eventbrite Inc., RazorGator LLC, Steinway Inc., and Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Specialized consumer services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.2.1 Pitching and profiling

2.2.2.2 Resourcing and communicating

2.2.2.3 Delivery and support

2.2.2.4 Connecting and innovating

2.2.3Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Revenue

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Tickets

Sponsorship

Merchandising

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The tickets constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was merchandising

Exhibit 15: Revenue - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Revenue

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Revenue

5.3 Tickets- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Tickets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Tickets - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Sponsorship - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Sponsorship - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Sponsorship - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Merchandising - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Merchandising - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Merchandising - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Revenue

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Revenue

6. Market Segmentation by Genre

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Pop

Rock

Hip-hop

EDM

Others

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. Pop constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was Others

Exhibit 24: Genre - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Genre

Exhibit 25: Comparison by Genre

6.3 Pop- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Pop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Pop - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Rock - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Rock - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Rock - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Hip Hop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Hip Hop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Hip Hop - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 EDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: EDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: EDM - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Revenue

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Revenue

7. Customer landscape

Exhibit 37: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

North America ranked first as the largest market globally, while MEA accounted for the smallest market share in 2020

Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: North America- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: APAC- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: South America Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 48: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 49: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 50: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Increased popularity of live events

9.1.2 Growing affordability for high-priced event tickets

9.1.3 Increased use of mobile apps

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Privacy and security concerns over online ticket booking platforms

9.2.2 Growing popularity of music-on-demand

9.2.3 Short life cycle of entertainment services

Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Analyzing consumer behavior via mobile ticketing app

9.3.2 Evolution of mobile ticket sales

9.3.3 Increase in service offerings

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 55: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 56: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 58: Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Alliance Tickets

Exhibit 61: Alliance Tickets - Overview

Exhibit 62: Alliance Tickets - Product and service

Exhibit 63: Alliance Tickets - Key offerings

11.5 Bassett Events

Exhibit 64: Bassett Events - Overview

Exhibit 65: Bassett Events - Product and service

Exhibit 66: Bassett Events - Key offerings

11.6 Berkeley City Club

Exhibit 67: Berkeley City Club - Overview

Exhibit 68: Berkeley City Club - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Berkeley City Club - Key offerings

11.7 Brown Paper Tickets LLC

Exhibit 70: Brown Paper Tickets LLC - Overview

Exhibit 71: Brown Paper Tickets LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 72: Brown Paper Tickets LLC - Key offerings

11.8 Cvent Inc.

Exhibit 73: Cvent Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Cvent Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 75: Cvent Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 76: Cvent Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Eventbrite Inc.

Exhibit 77: Eventbrite Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Eventbrite Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 79: Eventbrite Inc. – Key News

Exhibit 80: Eventbrite Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 RazorGator LLC

Exhibit 81: RazorGator LLC - Overview

Exhibit 82: RazorGator LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 83: RazorGator LLC - Key offerings

11.11 Steinway Inc.

Exhibit 84: Steinway Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 85: Steinway Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 86: Steinway Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 87: Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 88: Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 89: Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 93: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

