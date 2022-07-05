U.S. markets closed

Live Music Market: 33% of Growth to Originate from North America | Growing Preference for Purchasing Tickets Using Mobile Applications as Key Driver | Industry Revenue Worldwide from 2020 to 2025

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in service offerings by event organizers is expected to be a key trend of the Live Music Market. Focused on increasing customer satisfaction and revenue, event organizers in the live music market are on the lookout for innovative methods such as offering tickets with accommodation and merchandise. Vendors offer early-bird discounts, free beverages, complimentary food, and providing goodies for kids. This will attract many customers to book tickets online, which will fuel the growth of the live music market. The market value is set to grow by USD 10.66 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9.04% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Live Music Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Live Music Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gain insights on multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report

Live Music Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts
The market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 33% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan, Australia, and India are the key markets for live music in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The steady rise in the number of concerts and events will facilitate the live music market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

For more insights on the market share of various regions – Download Sample Report

 

Live Music Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.04%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 10.66 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.93

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Canada, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., alliancetickets.com, Bassett Events Inc., Berkeley City Club, Brown Paper Tickets LLC, Cvent Inc.,
Eventbrite Inc., RazorGator LLC, Steinway Inc., and Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,
COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

 

Live Music Market: Growing Preference for Purchasing Tickets Using Mobile Applications to Drive the Market Growth
The rising popularity of mobile apps is inducing service providers to develop mobile applications to provide ease of access and better convenience to customers. With the rise in live events and concerts, many event organizers are focusing on collaborating with online and offline ticket providers to enhance their customer reach. The growing usage of mobile devices and mobile applications has made it extremely convenient for individuals to book tickets as these apps also provide easy payment options and enable customers to select suitable seats.

Live Music Market: Privacy and Security Concerns over Online Ticket Booking Platforms to Challenge the Market Growth
With the growth in online platforms and applications, the threat of phishing has increased. To target the right audience with customized offerings, service providers track cookies to collect data related to customers' preferences. They use this data to reach out and interact with their customers. They access information on customer profiling, customer behavior, and data mining. The indiscriminate use of this data can infringe on customer privacy. Location-based services also come under the purview of privacy concerns because offering such services to customers requires geo-based information.

More insights on the latest drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies. Get more information on Macro & Micro Economic Factor Analysis, Statistical Tools, and Trend Projection at Affordable Pricing options. Learn More

Live Music Market Revenue Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Tickets - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Sponsorship - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Merchandising - size and forecast 2020-2025

Live Music Market Genre Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Pop - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rock - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hip-hop - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • EDM - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments – View Sample Report

Some of the Major Companies in Live Music Market:

  • Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.

  • Alliance Tickets

  • Bassett Events

  • Berkeley City Club

  • Brown Paper Tickets LLC

  • Cvent Inc.

  • Eventbrite Inc.

  • RazorGator LLC

  • Steinway Inc.

  • Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc.

The live music market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

For more vendor insights with latest product offerings & news – Download Sample Report

Related Reports Include

Music Synthesizers Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The music synthesizers market share is expected to increase by USD 62.9 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.33%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers music synthesizers market segmentations by distribution channel (retail stores and online), type (digital synthesizers and analog synthesizers), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America, North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Find More Key Market Insights Here

Musical Instrument Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The musical instrument market size growth is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.15% and estimated at USD 1.55 million from 2021 to 2026. The increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts is notably driving the musical instrument market growth, although factors such as high penetration of mobile devices may impede the market growth. Find More Key Market Insights Here

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Revenue

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Revenue

  • 5.3 Tickets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Sponsorship - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Merchandising - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Revenue

6 Market Segmentation by Genre

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Genre

  • 6.3 Pop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Rock - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Hip-hop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 EDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Genre

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.

  • 11.4 Alliance Tickets

  • 11.5 Bassett Events

  • 11.6 Berkeley City Club

  • 11.7 Brown Paper Tickets LLC

  • 11.8 Cvent Inc.

  • 11.9 Eventbrite Inc.

  • 11.10 RazorGator LLC

  • 11.11 Steinway Inc.

  • 11.12 Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-music-market-33-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--growing-preference-for-purchasing-tickets-using-mobile-applications-as-key-driver--industry-revenue-worldwide-from-2020-to-2025-301579991.html

SOURCE Technavio

