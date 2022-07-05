Live Music Market: 33% of Growth to Originate from North America | Growing Preference for Purchasing Tickets Using Mobile Applications as Key Driver | Industry Revenue Worldwide from 2020 to 2025

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in service offerings by event organizers is expected to be a key trend of the Live Music Market. Focused on increasing customer satisfaction and revenue, event organizers in the live music market are on the lookout for innovative methods such as offering tickets with accommodation and merchandise. Vendors offer early-bird discounts, free beverages, complimentary food, and providing goodies for kids. This will attract many customers to book tickets online, which will fuel the growth of the live music market. The market value is set to grow by USD 10.66 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9.04% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Live Music Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Live Music Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 33% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan, Australia, and India are the key markets for live music in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The steady rise in the number of concerts and events will facilitate the live music market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Live Music Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.04% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 10.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., alliancetickets.com, Bassett Events Inc., Berkeley City Club, Brown Paper Tickets LLC, Cvent Inc.,

Eventbrite Inc., RazorGator LLC, Steinway Inc., and Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,

COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Live Music Market: Growing Preference for Purchasing Tickets Using Mobile Applications to Drive the Market Growth

The rising popularity of mobile apps is inducing service providers to develop mobile applications to provide ease of access and better convenience to customers. With the rise in live events and concerts, many event organizers are focusing on collaborating with online and offline ticket providers to enhance their customer reach. The growing usage of mobile devices and mobile applications has made it extremely convenient for individuals to book tickets as these apps also provide easy payment options and enable customers to select suitable seats.

Live Music Market: Privacy and Security Concerns over Online Ticket Booking Platforms to Challenge the Market Growth

With the growth in online platforms and applications, the threat of phishing has increased. To target the right audience with customized offerings, service providers track cookies to collect data related to customers' preferences. They use this data to reach out and interact with their customers. They access information on customer profiling, customer behavior, and data mining. The indiscriminate use of this data can infringe on customer privacy. Location-based services also come under the purview of privacy concerns because offering such services to customers requires geo-based information.

Live Music Market Revenue Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Tickets - size and forecast 2020-2025

Sponsorship - size and forecast 2020-2025

Merchandising - size and forecast 2020-2025

Live Music Market Genre Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Pop - size and forecast 2020-2025

Rock - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hip-hop - size and forecast 2020-2025

EDM - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Some of the Major Companies in Live Music Market:

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.

Alliance Tickets

Bassett Events

Berkeley City Club

Brown Paper Tickets LLC

Cvent Inc.

Eventbrite Inc.

RazorGator LLC

Steinway Inc.

Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc.

The live music market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

