Live Music Market To Record an Incremental Growth of $ 2.83 bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global live music market size is expected to grow by USD 2.83 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities with Live Music Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The increased use of mobile apps, increased popularity of live events, and growing affordability for high-priced event tickets are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as privacy and security concerns over online ticket booking platforms, the growing popularity of music-on-demand, and the short life cycle of entertainment services are some of the prominent factors likely to hinder the market growth.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/live-music-market-industry-analysis

Live Music Market: Revenue

The live music market share growth by the tickets segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment is likely to continue its dominance in the market as it involves revenue from both primary and secondary sources of tickets.

Live Music Market: Genre

Pop genre led the market in 2020 and is likely to continue its dominance in the long run.

Live Music Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2020 and 2025, which is slower than the overall market.

Companies Covered

  • Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.

  • Alliance Tickets

  • Bassett Events

  • Berkeley City Club

  • Brown Paper Tickets LLC

  • Cvent Inc.

  • Eventbrite Inc.

  • RazorGator LLC

  • Steinway Inc.

  • Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Live Music Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in live music market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the live music market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the live music market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of live music market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

