Live Music Market To Record an Incremental Growth of $ 2.83 bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global live music market size is expected to grow by USD 2.83 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.
The increased use of mobile apps, increased popularity of live events, and growing affordability for high-priced event tickets are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as privacy and security concerns over online ticket booking platforms, the growing popularity of music-on-demand, and the short life cycle of entertainment services are some of the prominent factors likely to hinder the market growth.
Live Music Market: Revenue
The live music market share growth by the tickets segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment is likely to continue its dominance in the market as it involves revenue from both primary and secondary sources of tickets.
Live Music Market: Genre
Pop genre led the market in 2020 and is likely to continue its dominance in the long run.
Live Music Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2020 and 2025, which is slower than the overall market.
Live Music Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist in live music market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the live music market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the live music market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of live music market vendors
