Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing of $450 Million Common Stock Offering

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) ("we" or the "company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced offering of 5,239,259 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $86.90 per share. The issuance and sale of the common stock are scheduled to settle on September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $449.6 million, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the previously announced acquisition of 51% of the capital stock of OCESA Entretenimiento, S.A. de C.V. (the "OCESA Acquisition"). The company intends to use any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. The closing of the common stock offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the OCESA Acquisition.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities referred to in this press release, nor will there be any sale of any such securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

We have filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 and such registration statement has become effective on September 14, 2021. The offering of these securities may only be made by means of a final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the applicable final prospectus supplement and the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents we have filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about us and the offering. You may get these documents free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, we, the underwriter or any dealer participating in the applicable offering will arrange to send you the applicable final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, once available, upon request to: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the offering and the expected use of the net proceeds, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to whether the company will consummate the offering of the common stock on the expected terms, or at all, the trading price and volatility of the company's common stock, market and other general economic conditions, and the fact that the company's management will have discretion in the use of the proceeds from any sale of the common stock. The company refers you to the documents it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, which contain and identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the company's projections or forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Based upon changing conditions, should any risk or uncertainty that has already materialized, such as, for example, the risks and uncertainties posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic, worsen in scope, impact or duration, or should one or more of the currently unrealized risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.

