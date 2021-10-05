U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,345.72
    +45.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,314.67
    +311.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,433.83
    +178.35 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.36
    +10.89 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.08
    +1.46 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.90
    -6.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4530
    +0.5350 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,757.35
    +2,806.27 (+5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,264.96
    +47.59 (+3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Live Nation Entertainment Elects Latriece Watkins to Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) today announced the election of Latriece Watkins to its Board of Directors. With over two decades of experience at the nation's largest retailer, Watkins currently serves as executive vice president of Walmart's U.S. consumables division where she leads all merchandising strategies for the company's baby, beauty, household chemicals, household paper, over-the-counter pharmacy, personal care and pets business, with a passion for finding new ways to connect customers to the items they use every day.

Live Nation Entertainment Elects Latriece Watkins To Board Of Directors
Live Nation Entertainment Elects Latriece Watkins To Board Of Directors

"Latriece's impressive background and business expertise will be a great addition to the board," said Greg Maffei, chairman of the Live Nation Board of Directors. "We look forward to working with her and putting her insights into action."

"Latriece will be a valued member of the board as Live Nation continues to look for new and innovative business opportunities that grow and complement our core concert experience," said Live Nation Entertainment President and CEO, Michael Rapino. "Her track record speaks for itself and we're thrilled to welcome her to the Live Nation board."

"So much of my career has been focused on helping consumers connect with products they love - and live music is something that innately connects to everyone which makes this a really exciting opportunity," said Watkins. "I'm excited to help Live Nation in their mission to continue connecting even more people around the world to live music."

Watkins quickly rose through the ranks at Walmart, serving in a variety of key leadership roles within merchandising, human resources, and store operations, and real estate while also leading several important portfolio and strategic initiatives across the company. She has championed mentorship and diversity initiatives for Walmart including serving as chairperson for the company's African American Resource Group. She is the leader of Walmart's Criminal Justice Shared Value Network, which is creating pathways to employment for the second chance population by partnering with nonprofits, corporations and communities to reduce and remove barriers to getting a job. Watkins works to support diversity programs and initiatives that create sustained, consistent and significant impact, within Walmart and the community.

Over the course of her career, Watkins has held numerous board roles including her current seats on the Board of Directors for the Thaden School in Bentonville, Arkansas and The Mercy Health Foundation of Northwest Arkansas. She works with a variety of local and regional chapters of non-profit organizations, including the American Heart Association, serving as chair for the Northwest Arkansas Heart Walk; Susan G. Komen Foundation; Big Brothers, Big Sisters; Boys and Girls Club; Winthrop Rockefeller Institute and the Ozark Natural Science Center. She was also a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

For her widely recognized and celebrated work in the industry, she has been honored with the inaugural Madam C.J. Walker Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in 2021, the Distinguished African American Woman of Achievement Award from the Women's Resource Council of Walmart and in 2020, she was featured on FORTUNE magazine's "Ones to Watch" list. Additionally, she has been named one of Mass Market Retailers Most Influential Women in Retail.

Watkins graduated from Spelman College with a B.A. in political science and received a JD at the University of Arkansas law school.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-nation-entertainment-elects-latriece-watkins-to-board-of-directors-301393492.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Recommended Stories

  • Kelly Campbell Abruptly Exits As President Of Disney's Hulu, May Join Comcast's NBCUniversal

    Kelly Campbell, president of the Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) streaming service Hulu, has abruptly resigned from her position. What Happened: Campbell announced her departure on her LinkedIn page. “Four years ago I accepted my dream job when I joined Hulu,” she wrote. “And it didn’t disappoint. I worked with the best of the best, in a values driven culture full of the most talented people around. I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved together. While I’ve made the decision to move on from Hulu,

  • P&G names CEO of one of its largest divisions

    Procter & Gamble has named a new CEO for the division that oversees some of its most iconic brands. Sundar Raman announced Oct. 1 on LinkedIn he had assumed the role of CEO for P&G's (NYSE: PG) fabric & home care division, overseeing brands such as Tide, Downy, Cascade and Mr. Clean. Raman joined P&G as a market analyst in India in 1998, soon moving to the United States where he held a variety of roles including global business analyst for business intelligence services and senior manager of global consumer and market knowledge before moving into the brand side of the business, working as an assistant brand manager for Infusium (sold to Helen of Troy Ltd. in 2009) and ethnic care and then brand manager of Head & Shoulders North America.

  • Hertz Names Former Ford CEO as Interim Chief

    The leadership change comes as the car-rental company resets after emerging from bankruptcy under new ownership.

  • Kelly Campbell Eyes Peacock Role Following Hulu Exit

    Kelly Campbell, who just abruptly exited as president of Hulu, has been in discussions with NBCUniversal for a top job at streaming service Peacock, sources told Variety. Insiders said under the role being considered, Campbell would report into Matt Strauss, chairman of direct-to-consumer and international at NBCU, who reports up to Mark Lazarus, chairman of […]

  • Waltham's Rocket Software names new CEO after 30 years

    Rocket Software, a Waltham enterprise software company with 200 employees in Massachusetts, plans to switch chief executive after more than 30 years in business.

  • HubSpot hires first C-level executive after CEO transition

    The Cambridge-based sales and marketing software company has hired a new chief product officer, the first update to its C-suite since Yamini Rangan succeeded to founding CEO Brian Halligan last month.

  • Credit Suisse’s Zurich Offices Raided in Greensill Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Police raided Credit Suisse Group AG offices in Zurich and confiscated documents as part of an investigation into whether investors in funds it ran with Greensill Capital were misled, complicating efforts by the Swiss bank to move past the damaging scandal.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Ri

  • Flutter hires Amy Howe as FanDuel chief as it mulls spin-off

    Her appointment comes after previous boss Matt King announced his departure plans in May after four years of leadership.

  • Do Institutions Own Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 ( NYSE:AGCB ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders...

  • Is Veracyte Still a Buy After Its Recent Rally?

    Shares of genetic diagnostics company Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) are down 47% from their 52-week high of $86 set in February. Today's common investors follow stock price trends believing a huge decline signals warranted concern and that a sharp increase screams stability. Smart investors know that a decline of a fundamentally sound company could be the time to capitalize on the market's blunder.

  • Kelly Campbell Exits As Hulu President, May Be Headed To NBCUniversal – Update

    UPDATED: Kelly Campbell is leaving Hulu after four years, the last 20 months as President. Rebecca Campbell, Disney’s chairman of international operations and direct-to-consumer, announced Kelly Campbell’s (no relation) exit in an internal memo. “Kelly Campbell has left the Company, effective immediately,” Rebecca Campbell wrote. Kelly Campbell’s Linkedin post suggested that she has left for […]

  • Anglo Names First Female CEO at Top African Iron Ore Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsAnglo American Plc appointed a female chief executive officer to run its South African iron ore business for the first time as the mining giant reshuffles its top bulk commodities manageme

  • Rivard Joins SCE to Lead Transmission and Distribution Organization

    Heather Rivard brings a passion for safety and customer care to the utility.

  • Great Bear Royalties Appoints Jill Donaldson to Board of Directors and Grants Stock Options

    Great Bear Royalties Corp. (the "Company" or "Great Bear Royalties") (TSXV: GBRR) is pleased to announce that Ms. Jill Donaldson has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately. Ms. Donaldson has joined the Board as an independent director.

  • Carlos Watson plans to relaunch Ozy, despite significant setbacks

    Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson tells Axios that he's planning to relaunch the company's newsletters and look for new board members in an effort to revive the company, which said last week it was ending operations.Why it matters: Watson offered grand plans in an interview with Axios, but could not give many details about the execution, leaving doubt about what's real and his ability to pull it off.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Al

  • ACCP Announces Purpose Awards Winners

    Awards recognize excellence among senior executives, leading practitioners and emerging talent in corporate social responsibility field

  • 2021 Media Moves: Condé Nast Taps Sarah Burke as EIC of Them and More

    A roundup of who’s been hired, fired or maybe just jumped ship in media land over the past few weeks.

  • Beaverton's CTL sells controlling stake, plots growth with new investment

    Computer maker CTL has been growing for years making Chromebooks for K-12 education. Now the company has a new investor to take it to the next level.

  • Canfor Announces Senior Leadership Changes

    Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) is announcing changes to the senior leadership team. Pat Elliott has been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Canfor and Canfor Pulp and will also retain his responsibilities as Senior Vice President, Sustainability. Alan Nicholl has been appointed to the role of Executive Vice President, Bio-Based Solutions & Pulp Operations. In addition, Arbios Biotech (Arbios), a joint venture between Canfor and Licella Holdings Ltd. that is focused on conv

  • St. Louis IT firm InterVision Systems names Jonathan Lerner as its new CEO

    St. Louis-based IT firm InterVision Systems has a new leader at the top. InterVision said Monday it has named Jonathan Lerner as its president and CEO. Founded in 1993, InterVision offers a range of IT services and has regional headquarters in St. Louis and Santa Clara, California.