Is Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) an Attractive Investment Bet Now?

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Discovery Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Baron Discovery Fund (the Fund) reached its 10-year anniversary on September 30, 2023. Since inception, on a cumulative basis, the fund was up 195.3% (Institutional Shares) compared to the Russell 2000 Growth Index’s 91.6% return. During the quarter, the fund returned -5.36% (Institutional Shares) compared to -7.32% return for the benchmark. The bond market became the latest headwind to stock market performance in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron Discovery Fund highlighted stocks like Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is a live entertainment company. On November 10, 2023, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) stock closed at $87.52 per share. One-month return of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was 3.51%, and its shares gained 14.11% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has a market capitalization of $20.158 billion.

Baron Discovery Fund made the following comment about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Liberty Media Corporation-Liberty Live is a tracking stock created on 8/4/2023 representing Liberty Media Corporation’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares. Those holdings were previously attributed to Liberty SiriusXM and reattributed to a the newly created Liberty Live Group vehicle to reduce the complexity of the Liberty SiriusXM structure and make way for its potential combination with the underlying SiriusXM business. We believe the separation created some selling pressure on Liberty Live, creating an attractive discount of over 40% to the underlying value of its Live Nation holdings, and we took advantage of that discount to build a position. The Liberty Live Group is a small-cap vehicle through which we can own the underlying Live Nation business, which we have tracked and liked for years. Live Nation has significant competitive advantages in the live entertainment industry due to its unique combination of concert promotion, ticketing, venue management, and sponsorship businesses, which create a market share flywheel and margin structure that is difficult for competitors in any one of these underlying sub-segments to replicate independently. In addition to the upside we see in Live Nation, we think Liberty Live Group could eventually transition from a tracking stock to an asset-backed vehicle, which would pave the way for a structure consolidation with Live Nation and allow us to capture the current wide NAV discount."

Story continues

PhotoStock10/Shutterstock.com

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 41 hedge fund portfolios held Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) at the end of second quarter which was 37 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in another article and shared Longleaf Partners Fund's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.