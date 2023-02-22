U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.05
    -6.29 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,045.09
    -84.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,507.07
    +14.77 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,894.67
    +6.46 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.85
    -2.51 (-3.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.20
    -8.30 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.39 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0606
    -0.0047 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    -0.0320 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8420
    -0.0760 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,941.44
    -335.27 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.48
    -8.15 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
HAPPENING SOON:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

Live Nation Entertainment To Participate In Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media And Telecom Conference 2023

·1 min read

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, announced today that Joe Berchtold, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the session will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.  For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-nation-entertainment-to-participate-in-morgan-stanleys-technology-media-and-telecom-conference-2023-301753711.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Recommended Stories