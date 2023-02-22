Live Nation Entertainment To Participate In Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media And Telecom Conference 2023

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, announced today that Joe Berchtold, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the session will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-nation-entertainment-to-participate-in-morgan-stanleys-technology-media-and-telecom-conference-2023-301753711.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment