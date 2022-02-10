U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,504.08
    -83.10 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,241.59
    -526.47 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,185.64
    -304.73 (-2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,051.16
    -32.34 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.04
    +0.38 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.30
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1435
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3562
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0020
    +0.4770 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,803.57
    -683.41 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.10
    -0.08 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LYV
    Watchlist

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market hours on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a teleconference that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's financial performance, operational outlook, and other forward-looking matters.

Additionally, the company will hold an investor presentation on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. PT (10:00 a.m. ET).

A live webcast of both events will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com. All interested parties can register for the webcast under the same link. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the "Financial Information" section of the website.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-nation-entertainment-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-earnings-release-and-teleconference-301480288.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Recommended Stories

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Affirm stock tanks after inadvertent earnings results tweet, weak revenue guidance

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, following an errant tweet which revealed part of the print. The stock closed 21% lower, at $58.68.

  • Affirm releases earnings early, stock plummets

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Affirm earnings after they were released early due to a Twitter mistake.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Affirm stock slammed after early earnings release shows miss on revenue outlook

    Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. were plunging in Thursday afternoon trading after the buy-now pay-later company posted its latest earnings results more than an hour earlier than scheduled, showing higher-than-expected volume but a lower-than-anticipated revenue outlook.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge following red-hot inflation print, Fed policymaker's remarks

    U.S. stocks were deep in the red on Thursday as Wall Street weighed another decades-high inflation print and remarks by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard that signaled the central bank could intervene more aggressively than anticipated to tighten monetary conditions amid surging prices levels.

  • Zillow’s lost more than $230 million in its iBuying fire sale, but the stock is still surging

    Three months after a home-flipping initiative imploded in an embarrassing public display, Zillow Group Inc. reported better financial results than expected Thursday, including record revenue from selling the underwater homes

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Cloudflare Stock Rises As 2022 Revenue Outlook Tops Estimates

    Cloudflare stock gained on December-quarter profit that met views while revenue topped estimates. Its 2022 revenue guidance came in above views.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.

  • Aurora Cannabis stock gains after first beat on pot sales in more than a year

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares gained in late trading Thursday, after the Canadian pot producer beat sales expectations for the first time in more than a year.

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Why It's Time to Think Differently About Honeywell

    Honeywell's growth investments come at the expense of near-term profitability and cash flow, but they are set to be multi-billion-dollar businesses in a few years.

  • Why Preferred Apartment Communities Stock Rallied 20% in Early Trading Today

    The REIT is "exploring its options," according to those in the know, and investors appear to think that will lead to good things.

  • Read This Before Considering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) For Its Upcoming US$1.42 Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Chevron Corporation ( NYSE:CVX ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Mario Gabelli is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Mario Gabelli is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Mario Gabelli is Selling These 5 Stocks. Mario Gabelli is an Italian-American investor and hedge fund manager who founded GAMCO Investors in […]