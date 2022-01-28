U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.30
    +0.69 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.22 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1158
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3389
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2400
    -0.0620 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,824.01
    +1,666.16 (+4.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Live Now: Leading Air Cargo & Airlines company, National Air Cargo Holdings launches new websites.

·2 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based National Air Cargo Holdings Inc. announces the launch of their new series of company websites, reaffirming their continued commitment to customers and partners. The revamped websites will illustrate a well-structured enhanced cabinet of offerings and services to incessantly support global supply chains and airline services.

Revamped Website Launch
Revamped Website Launch

Representing global business offerings and the latest business ventures of the company, the launch of their three uniquely positioned websites echo a sequence of old and new design philosophies.

GoNational.com is the corporate landing page portraying the two major divisions of the company, inviting users to navigate the company's world of cargo and airline operations. The page reemphasizes National's long-term vision while also displaying the core business principles.

NationalAirCargo.com is the fully upgraded logistics solutions portal of the cargo division. Using the originally crafted parallelogram logo symbolizing "a flying box" to depict the multi-faceted capabilities, the message to customers is kept absolute and simple. Alongside the demonstration of a host of solutions the company offers, the industries tab gives customers a glimpse of a wide range of sectors the company partners with. An improved and revitalized version of the live shipment tracking is also featured on the site giving customers real-time visibility of their cargo.

NationalAirlines.com is the dedicated domain for the airline division. Displaying National Airlines' distinctive fleet of aircraft, the homepage showcases the three aircraft types they own. With the carefully articulated airline services alongside, customers are able to directly match their specific charter cargo and passenger requirements with these offerings.

The Media Room invites users to know more about National's latest news, press releases, videos and social media updates.

Please visit this video to watch exclusive glimpses of the redesigned websites: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1oTk-XfkDg&t=17s

"The launch of the redesigned websites will enable us to drive a superior customer experience by creatively illustrating the wide array of services and solutions that our company has to offer. Our initiatives are fully geared towards optimizing operations and serving our customers in the best possible way", said Mr. Christopher J. Alf, Chairman, National Air Cargo Holdings.

About National
National Airlines is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier, with a fleet of six B747-400F's, A330-200, and B757-200 which provides global cargo and passenger solutions. National Air Cargo offers international freight forwarding, sea-to-air multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions worldwide. Established in 1990, the global reach of National is maintained via global operations centers and strategically located offices in the U.S., Middle East, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. For more information, log on to www.GoNational.com.

Available on All Devices
Available on All Devices
National - We Deliver the World (PRNewsfoto/National Air Cargo)
National - We Deliver the World (PRNewsfoto/National Air Cargo)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-now-leading-air-cargo--airlines-company-national-air-cargo-holdings-launches-new-websites-301470951.html

SOURCE National Air Cargo Holdings, Inc.

