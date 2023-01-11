U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,969.61
    +50.36 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,973.01
    +268.91 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,931.67
    +189.04 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,844.05
    +21.40 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.71
    +2.59 (+3.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.70
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0757
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    -0.0670 (-1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2149
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3930
    +0.2010 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,543.31
    +81.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    413.55
    +2.83 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
·1 min read
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (“Live Oak”) (NYSE: LOB) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To listen to the call via a live audio webcast, visit http://investor.liveoakbank.com/.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI38276e2e147f4289a0d59072d04a6f09. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and unique passcode and that can be used to access the call.

After the conference call, a replay will be available until February 2, 2023, at the same audio webcast link.

About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

Contacts:
William C. (BJ) Losch, III | CFO & Chief Banking Officer
Investor Relations
910.796.1645

Claire Parker | SVP Corporate Communications
Media Relations
910.597.1592


Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid ongoing meme stock rally

    The current meme stock rally has Bed Bath & Beyond shares surging amid bankruptcy speculation while Party City's stock slides lower.

  • Why Amazon Stock Is Rallying Again Today

    Amazon maintained its buy rating with one Wall Street analyst, and has had some other bullish news flow of late.

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Jumped Today

    Shares of growth and technology companies are leading the market higher today, but alternative energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. While the Nasdaq was up by 1.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was higher by 6% at that time. Investors have been feeling better about growth stocks over the past few days as they anticipate inflation data to keep heading in the right direction, which could mean the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes.

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were soaring today on an apparent short squeeze in shares of the struggling online seller of used cars, which could be approaching bankruptcy. The movement in Carvana comes as meme stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond, which is teetering on bankruptcy, and AMC Entertainment were rallying on a short squeeze, showing a coordinated effort to drive these stocks higher. Carvana was not previously part of the group of meme stocks that first got attention on Reddit's WallStreetBets page, but its low price and high short-selling ratio seem to have attracted the interest of the same crowd.

  • Why GE HealthCare Technologies Surged Higher Today

    General Electric spinoff GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) Shares were up 8.6% by 11:30 a.m. today. According to the release, organic fourth-quarter revenue growth will be a whopping 12%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) will come in above the $2.6 billion forecast on the investor day in December.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think TSMC (TSM) Could Surge 33.2%: Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The mean of analysts' price targets for TSMC (TSM) points to a 33.2% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Tesla a stock ‘you want to own 3-5 years from now,’ strategist says

    Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of Tesla stock amid its recent struggles, why earnings season could bring disappointment for investors, and the odds of a recession.

  • Better Cybersecurity Stock: CrowdStrike vs. Okta

    Cybersecurity software falls into this bucket, which leads to the question of which cybersecurity stocks are the best to buy. Two popular cybersecurity investments are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and for a good reason: They are the go-to solutions in their respective offerings. Instead, multiple companies provide different methods to create effective protection.

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • AMD poaches Marvell’s Jean Hu for CFO slot as Devinder Kumar retires

    AMD said late Wednesday that financial chief Devinder Kumar was retiring and that Marvell Technology Inc.'s Jean Hu would take his place.

  • 12 Best Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best up-and–coming stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now. 2022 has been the worst year for growth stocks, and stocks in general, since 2008. The runaway inflation we had […]

  • GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Jumps After Company Releases Guidance

    GE HealthCare Technologies' shares rose Wednesday after the company issued preliminary results for the fourth quarter and forecasted continued organic revenue growth in the year ahead. The company, which [completed its spinoff](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-01-04-2023/card/ge-healthcare-spinoff-starts-trading-WpvaxRCwO5Vfht5JyHEo) from General Electric last week, said it expects 2023 organic revenue to grow by 5% to 7% from 2022 levels. In 2022, organic revenue grew by

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Blasted 6% Higher Today

    In the first of what's apparently intended to be an annual series, SoFi released its SoFi Investor Study. For the latter period, most (93%) of the respondents continued to invest in various financial investments despite the often high market volatility. Certificates of desposits (CDs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) also served as popular alternatives.

  • Daughter of world’s richest man takes the helm at Dior as LVMH reshuffles its two biggest fashion houses

    A reshuffle at LVMH appears to have tightened Bernard Arnault's family grip on the luxury powerhouse.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Amazon Iron Condor Trade Could Return 28%

    Amazon dropped more than 50% in the last year, leaving investors to wonder: Is the pain over? For traders who think the price of Amazon stock might stabilize here, an iron condor option trade is a way to profit. According to IBD Stock Checkup, AMZN stock is ranked No. 13 in its group and has a Composite Rating of 42, an EPS Rating of 65 and a Relative Strength Rating of 13.

  • Intuitive Surgical Dives As New System Rumors Flop; InMode Also Skids

    Intuitive Surgical disappointed Wednesday while InMode beat fourth-quarter views. But both ISRG stock and INMD stock fell in response.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise with all eyes on CPI report

    U.S. stocks ascended Wednesday as Wall Street counted down to key consumer price data that is projected to show inflation further easing.

  • Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

    Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors.