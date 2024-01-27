Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 25, 2024

Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Live Oak Bancshares Q4 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, January 25th, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Greg Seward, Chief General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer. Please go ahead.

Greg Seward: Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Live Oak's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. We are webcasting live over the internet and this call is being recorded. To access the call over the internet and review the presentation material that we will reference on the call, please visit our website at investor.liveoakbank.com and go to the Events and Presentations tab for supporting materials. Our fourth quarter earnings release is also available on our website. Before we get started, I would like to caution you that we may make forward-looking statements during today's call that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in the materials accompanying this call and in our SEC filings.

We do not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of today's call. Information about any non-GAAP financial measures referenced, including reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures, can also be found in our SEC filings and in the presentation materials. I will now turn the call over to Chip Mahan, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Chip Mahan: Thanks, Greg, and welcome to our Q4 earnings call. First of all, I want to introduce to investors our new CFO, Walt Phifer. Walt joined the Bank in 2015 and brings 18 years of experience in the financial industry, including various finance, treasury, accounting, audit, and deposit analytic roles. Prior to joining our bank, Walt served as the Deposits Finance Manager at Barclays USA, where he managed the finances and data analytics of a $10 billion deposit portfolio. Of course, BJ and Steve Smits join us and will be active participants in the Q&A session. Before I turn things over to Walt, I just wanted to touch on a few non-operating observations on Slide 4. It will always be our intent to lead with credit quality as many of you on this call believe.

Small business enterprises will be the tip of the spear if a downturn occurs. We will examine the numbers and let you be the judge. Next, I thought we should look at our loan book over the last five years to check in on organic growth. We then will examine deposit pricing across our industry and yes, the BofA Securities Group announced that even deposit beta accelerated from 48% in Q3 to 52% in Q4. Technology has made it easy for folks to seek higher rates and they are doing it. On the next bullet, I will examine our business model versus the industries and unpack what appears to be a moat forming in our favor. Lastly, a comment or two on operating leverage before we move on to the most surprising development at the SBA since we started this bank.

Moving to Slide 5, my takeaway on this slide would be steady as she goes. I cannot tell you how proud I am of our lenders and the credit team, $6 million in over 30-day past dues on a loan book of over $5.6 billion. What? And nonaccruals, not paying as agreed of a little over $40 million, unheard of in SBA lending when compared to others. Moving to Slide 6, our loan loss provision supporting our growth as opposed to specific reserves for impaired credits allow this slide to join the steady as she goes club. Please recall that the fraudulent national credit in Q3 was slightly under $8 million. So the way I look at it, total charge-offs of $13 million for 2023 or 22 basis points was a remarkable performance during trying times. Steve Smits will comment on his current view of the world during the Q&A session.

Please turn to Slide 7. For 15 years, we have been primarily a lending company. So how have we done over the past five? We grew our customer base from 5,000 businesses to over 7,500, a 48% increase. Not bad. What about the other side of the balance sheet? How are we and others funding their bank? Relative to my earlier comments on deposit betas, customers are moving their deposits no matter what your model is. Let's stare at the right side of Slide 7. Our total cost of funds over the last year went up 1.47%. I chose a number of regional banks to look at as opposed to the industry in general. Those comparisons always seem to be skewed – skewed by the big five. The cost of funds in the group was up slightly higher than Live Oak, both for the year at 1.57% or linked quarter of 18 bps versus Live Oak at 15.

So why do we bring this up? We are paying a market rate to our customers across the entire bank and others are not. Could it be that the cost of branches, tellers, and CSRs could make up the difference of 157 bps between their cost of funds and hires? What goes on in a branch to make them necessary to fund the bank when we fund our bank at 11 bps versus this group at 221 bps or 157 bps less than Live Oak? Are we really talking about the essence of self-service, think technology versus full service, think branches and call centers? So where are we really? Is there a difference beyond the numbers? Are we building a barrier to entry with our 161 lenders keen as to the nuances of government guaranteed lending? So let's have some fun. Recently a famous bank analyst did a podcast and interviewed one of our customers.

Let's see how things went. So a famous bank analyst says to our Montana pharmacy owner, what is your relationship with Live Oak? So she says, I was introduced to Shayla at Live Oak through Luke who is at Adaptive Financial and he is the one who brokered our pharmacy deal and he's been working with previous owners as a financial advisor. And he was like, hey, I've been having some issues as banks around here don't understand pharmacy and even the bank that currently had the loan on this pharmacy for 17 years before still doesn't understand the industry. And so when I started working with Shayla, this is our pharmacist talking, I was just blown away. I didn't have to teach her about pharmacy. She got to teach me how easy the SBA loan process can be and I was just astonished.

I've heard honestly nightmare stories of people buying practices and buying pharmacies and that wasn't the case for me at all. This was more of a fast track deal. I never felt overwhelmed. I never felt uneducated. They just made it so easy for me. So you use Live Oak Bank, they finance the purchase of your pharmacy, right? She says, yes. Okay, but you also have a deposit relationship with a company. Yes, I do. They hold my bank accounts. As far as checking, I do all my EFTs through them. I do all my ACHs through them, all my big payments, anything like that. One thing I don't do through them is cash deposits. So the few checks that we get, which we don't get a lot, whereas everything is electronic, my cash deposits go actually to my local bank that is in our parking lot.

However, if there were a way to get Live Oak to cash deposits, I would just use them. I don't feel like that because they're not right here and that there's anything less of a relationship. Everybody that I've worked with has been absolutely amazing in the customer service department and the knowledge department. Famous bank analyst says, got that. So you feel like you have a good relationship, but if there was a branch available, you would have your cash deposits go to Live Oak. I think that's what you heard, what I heard. So for that, I do – I take my cash deposits over to my local bank. We get our change orders through them, but I just literally take and transfer all that into my Live Oak account. So what is my takeaway? It is that folks in traditional branches have to be all things to all people in a geographic area.

Many of our competitors talk about high tech and high touch, tough to do in a transaction oriented environment, even tougher to do in a branch closing environment that spurns hard turnover, even in good times. I like our model. I love our model. Deep domain expertise at origination and throughout our entire bank. Individual account offers that are responsible for servicing are trained as to that industry. As to our call center deposit team, I ask, did you look up a recent podcast done on us? We were floored at the level of knowledge this person had as to our DNA. He is also a customer. Go listen to his interaction with our call center folks and his view of our business model and see for yourself whether or not we are building a sustainable, organic and growing bank that would be difficult to replicate.

Let's move to Slide 8. The headline here is that our investments in the past have paid dividends. Expenses have flattened and revenues are increasing. That said, as we discussed last quarter, we will forever be in search of great bankers that have the eye of the tiger that put capital in the hands of small businesses that share that same passion, which is a great segue to my last observation on Slide 9. As many of you know, the SBA was created in 1953 in the eyes of our administration. It is the smallest agency in the United States government, yet its administrator holds a seat on the President's cabinet. We have recently attended two meetings at the White House to understand some very significant changes that have been put in place to give access to capital to smaller businesses and many in potentially underserved areas.

Historically, the SBA had its banks charge an origination fee and a 55 basis point trail on each loan to fund the program. Under the revised plan, the origination fees on all loans under $1 million have been eliminated and all loans under $500,000, all collateral requirements have been waived. Unusual. Shocking. One can use one's own underwriting standards as they do for non-SBA loans. On loans under $150,000, the government guarantee has been increased from 75% to 85%. Traditionally, we would say that our target market would be those businesses with revenues between $500,000 and $10 million. In that group in 2023, there were 1.5 million such businesses in the United States. There are 5.3 million businesses that generate between $100,000 and $500,000 in revenues.

As the agency's number one lender, Live Oak's average loan over the past six years has been about $1.5 million. This will change. We are extremely excited about these changes that will enable us to put capital in the hands of deserving businesses that we have not addressed in the past. Walt, over to you to talk about the numbers, bud.

Walt Phifer: Thank you, Chip, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the call and spending the time with us this morning. I'll start today with a high-level review of 2023 on Slide 11. Top-line figures show EPS of $1.64, net interest margin of 3.35%, a 6% year-over-year adjusted PPNR growth, a 14% year-over-year loan growth driven by another year of $4 billion of loan originations, and an outstanding 56% increase year-over-year in our business deposits portfolio. Staying true to our soundness, profitability, and growth in that order of mantra, we are extremely proud of how our team was able to navigate the fastest-rising rate environment in several decades, as well as an industry-wide liquidity stress event back in March, while still providing strong year-over-year growth and positive profitability trends.

From a soundness perspective, as Chip mentioned, our credit quality is healthy with positive trends in past dues and classified assets, and only 29 bps of net charge-offs and 86 bps of unguaranteed nonperforming loans, both as a percent of held for investment unguaranteed loans. Our liquidity profile remains robust as it has been throughout the entire year with 3:1 available liquidity capacity to uninsured deposits funded through a strong deposits origination engine. Our capital levels remain strong and have seen two consecutive quarters of capital ratio accretion in Q3 and Q4, 2023. From a profitability perspective, we generated a 6% year-over-year increase in core total revenue, aided by our growth in net interest margin and secondary market stabilization.

Net interest margin, which we will speak to more in the upcoming slides, remains healthy at 3.35%, even though our cost of funds remains higher than industry averages, proving that as long as you are maintaining pricing discipline on the asset side, banks can still have an attractive NIMs while paying their depositors a competitive rate. Our expense growth in recent years was driven by investing in our operations and technology teams like Chip just pointed out. We took the opportunity to let our expense base begin to scale in 2023 in order to evaluate how we can grow our expense base effectively and efficiently. As such, our expenses have been relatively flat quarter-over-quarter through 2023. Yes, as BJ and Chip have said in the past, we remain a growth organization, and as such, we will continue to invest in our future and our revenue generation side of the house, what we refer to as good cost.

From a growth perspective, on the lending front, inclusive in our $4 billion year of loan production was a sixth consecutive year of being the nation's largest SBA lender. Take our origination engine with the recent changes that Chip just mentioned, and we are excited about the opportunity of growing our lending business in the small loan arena. On the deposit front, our beliefs and our funding model continues to be supported by the year-in and year-out strong performance. Our total deposits have grown 16% year-over-year in a highly competitive market. What is more impressive is that we have grown our business deposits 56% year-over-year, and we have also launched our business checking product that will provide funding diversification, a lower cost of deposits, and an opportunity for our small business customers to expand their relationship with us and begin to fully operate their business through Live Oak.

Switching to Q4 results specifically on Slide 12, the key commitments that we have made to you in the past as to our outlook remains true today. Loan growth continues to be strong. Credit quality has remained stable. Excluding the noise in Q4 that I will speak to shortly, expense growth has moderated, and net interest margin outlook remains positive. Our loan portfolio grew 3% quarter-over-quarter through the generation of close to $1 billion in loan originations. Our loan pipeline remains robust and healthy as we head into 2024. Our deposit growth of 3% was tailored to match our loan growth. Net interest income was up slightly quarter-over-quarter, and NIM, while down 5 bps versus Q3 2023, held in line with our expectations. Excluding the notable expense items on the right-hand side of the slide, our core expenses were flat quarter-over-quarter.

Our core PPNR increased $2.3 million quarter-over-quarter, or a 5% increase, and was up $13.1 million, or 40%, compared to Q4 2022. Our credit quality remains steady and continues to perform well. Provision was down quarter-over-quarter as the health of the portfolio remained strong. We had $4 million of net charge-offs in the quarter related to four loans spread across three verticals, and the bulk of our Q4 provision was related to our loan growth, what we refer to as good provision. The primary noise in the quarter, as BJ indicated in our prior quarter call, was related to $15 million of renewable energy tax credit impairments within non-interest expense in Q4. While the benefit from these tax credits, which outweighed the Q4 expense, was experienced throughout the year within the income tax expense line, effectively lowering our annual tax rate to 10.7% for the year.

Considering where we started the year, we are pleased with the momentum that we have been able to build over the last three quarters and are optimistic as we head into 2024. Moving on to Slide 13 and our net interest margin trends. Q4 2023 net interest income was slightly up linked quarter and up 4% year-over-year. While net interest margin was down 5 bps quarter-over-quarter, let's dig in here to understand the dynamics given the importance to our revenue position. On the asset front, our average rate on new production increased to just shy of 9.25%, a testament to the outstanding job our lenders continue to do on the pricing discipline front. Our total loan portfolio yield increased 9 bps quarter-over-quarter to 7.61%. As our newer loans replace older loans over time, our portfolio yields will continue to rise, supporting continued stabilization then improvement in our net spread.

As a reminder, it is important to focus on both sides of the balance sheet in terms of pricing. While cost of funds typically gets the headlines, banks have to maintain their discipline on the asset side. We have done just that. On the funding front, our average cost of funds increased 18 basis points quarter-over-quarter. The primary driver of this increase was an $875 million CD maturity event, or roughly 36% of our customer CD portfolio. The rate on these renewing CDs or replacement funding was 112 basis points higher. We also repositioned our customer savings portfolios to support targeted cash flows, though as you can see on Slide 13, our base remained consistent with past guidance as well as below top digital competitors, especially on the business savings front.

The retail deposit market remains highly competitive with three aspects at play. Large digital banks remain in aggressive pricing positions. Large traditional banks continue to leverage exception-based pricing to reduce their outflows. And new smaller entrants continue to rotate into the market with aggressive pricing to fund a certain goal and to establish a brand awareness. It remains a difficult funding market. I want to emphasize that soundness and liquidity will always be paramount at Live Oak, and we will position ourselves from a deposit rate perspective to ensure that our funding levels support our growth aspirations. As we head into what is an unclear 2024 rate and macroeconomic environment, let's revisit our past guidance and expectations.

We expect no further major industry disruption related to deposits or liquidity. Though outlooks vary, we currently expect no additional rate hikes and anticipate the Fed to cut three times in the second half of 2024. Our interest rate risk profile remains in plus or minus net neutral position in the near term, yet the timing of the Fed cut could be beneficial or detrimental to any individual quarter's net interest margin. For example, 49% of our loans are variable quarterly adjusted, they are repriced on the first business day of the month following each quarter end. Therefore, a June rate cut would provide less benefit than an April rate cut, as there is less time for our deposits to reprice downwards ahead of the decrease to our variable rate loan portfolio.

The opposite would hold true if the Fed cut is earlier in the quarter. So to recap, our prior NIM guidance holds true. We expect the trajectory to be up and to the right over time, although not in a linear fashion. Given the seasonality of deposits, upcoming CD maturity events earlier in the year, and our expected Fed actions, we largely expect to see more NIM expansion in the back half of 2024. Okay, moving on from NIM dissertation, let's turn to Slide 14 and loan origination. Our year-over-year loan production in 2023 was diverse across our multiple areas, with particular strengths in our specialty healthcare, solar, senior care, and self storage verticals. As others may pull back on lending in what could be an uncertain year, we expect to see good opportunities for new business going forward.

As Chip has repeatedly said, we are open for business and then focused on growing our revenue-generating capabilities. Slide 15 details our quarter-over-quarter deposit trends. The deposit growth has intentionally moderated in half two, 2023, as we soaked up some of the excess liquidity we had built coming out of March. Our 16% year-over-year growth rate outperformed the industry, which has been essentially flat year-over-year. We continue to be confident in our deposit team's ability to generate deposit growth through competitive rate positioning, brand awareness campaigns, and quality customer service. Most notably, as I mentioned, our business customer deposits are strategic focus. We're up 56% year-over-year, or approximately $1.7 billion.

Excellent job by our deposits and marketing teams in a challenging environment. Quarter-over-quarter fee income is outlined on Slide 16. Our SBA sales activity and gain on sale premiums were steady in Q4. Gain on sale at roughly 8% to 10% of quarterly total revenue continues to feel like the right range. One notable item to report is that in January 2024, we sold our first two USDA loans in over seven quarters. While it's too early to celebrate, we're excited about this development. Having the ability to sell USDA loans provides our team with additional optionality, liquidity, and balance sheet management tactics. Turning to expenses on Slide 17, our core expenses in Q4 2023 were $74 million, essentially flat to Q3 2023 and consistent with our commitments made in prior quarters.

Moderating our expense growth while continuing to grow revenues is the recipe of operating leverage expansion. Going forward, while we will remain opportunistic with hiring revenue producers and ensuring that we are investing in areas that support our growth and growing complexity, we will do so intelligently to manage our expense growth. We remain confident in our ability to consistently grow our PPNR and improve our efficiency ratio as we head into 2024. Turning to credit trends on Slide 18, as Chip discussed earlier, our credit quality remains strong and continues to tell a powerful story about American small business owners. They are financially savvy and resourceful, and our borrowers have adjusted well to changing economic conditions.

We continue to actively monitor the existing portfolio, have yet to see any notable surprises outside our expectations, and do not currently see any significant weak spots. Past dues are the lowest that they have been over the last five quarters. As expected in the current environment, we moved some more loans to nonaccrual status during the quarter. But on the bottom left of this slide, you see a five-quarter trend of non-accruals, and you can see that this quarter's non-accruals to total loans are still at very manageable levels. Overall, on the top right, you can see that the credit quality trends across all our three major business segments are healthy. As mentioned, Q4 2023 provisioning was driven by loan growth. Our reserves on guaranteed loans remains twice as high as the industry average, and 38% of our total loan portfolio is government guaranteed.

Lastly, we recognize that commercial real estate is the focus in the industry given the shift in working behavior and more employees working remotely. However, it's important to note that not all commercial real estate lending is created equal. Our commercial real estate portfolio is primarily owner-occupied, think dentist office, veterinarians. 17% of our CRE portfolio is non-owner occupied, but it's primarily senior housing and storage. And lastly, 45% of our CRE portfolio is government guaranteed. Slide 19 highlights our overall capital strength, which continues to give us great ability to continue providing growth capital to our small business customers and comfort that we are well positioned to thrive in whatever environment lies ahead.

To wrap up on Slide 20, I'm proud of what this organization has been able to accomplish in a challenging 2023, and I'm very bullish on our position over the long-term. Our loan production engine, along with reduced reliance on secondary market sales, is producing solid, double-digit loan growth. That loan growth, coupled with excellent pricing discipline on both the lending and funding fronts, has core recurring revenue on an upwards trajectory. It’s early, but as we are successful at attracting non-interest bearing checking accounts, we will be able to expand our customer relationships, providing a tailwind of lowering funding costs for years to come. We will continue to invest in our growth and be opportunistic in our addition of revenue-generating lenders and products, yet we will do so intelligently to balance both near-term earnings and long-term growth aspirations.

Credit quality is a strength. And we expect it to hold up well on a relative basis in whatever credit environment that we may face. Having close to 40% of our portfolio government guaranteed when the industry is about one-tenth of that also provides great comfort and confidence. Finally, our not-so-secret weapon has been, and will always remain, our people and our culture. To us, treating every customer like they are the only customer is not a choice it’s a way of life. Thank you again for joining us this morning, and with that, we are happy to take questions.

