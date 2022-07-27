U.S. markets closed

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
·29 min read
In this article:
  • LOB
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported second quarter of 2022 net income of $97.0 million, or $2.16 per diluted share. The second quarter of 2022 included a pretax gain of $120.5 million related to the sale of the Company’s investment in Finxact, Inc. (“Finxact”).

“We continue to be optimistic about the future, as the second quarter’s performance indicates there are ample opportunities to serve America’s small businesses on our next-generation platform,” said Live Oak Bancshares Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan, III. “The capital gains we recognized this quarter through our Finxact investment add more fuel to our mission, giving Live Oak a unique position to be nimble and innovative while maintaining a focus on safety and soundness.”

Second Quarter 2022 Key Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (Decrease)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2Q 2022

 

 

1Q 2022

 

 

Dollars

 

 

Percent

 

 

2Q 2021

 

Total revenue (1)

$

208,463

 

 

$

110,447

 

 

$

98,016

 

 

 

89

%

 

$

141,573

 

Total noninterest expense

 

80,879

 

 

 

65,714

 

 

 

15,165

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

57,558

 

Income before taxes

 

122,317

 

 

 

42,897

 

 

 

79,420

 

 

 

185

 

 

 

76,169

 

Effective tax rate

 

20.7

%

 

 

19.6

%

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

 

 

16.5

%

Net income

$

97,039

 

 

$

34,509

 

 

$

62,530

 

 

 

181

%

 

$

63,582

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

2.16

 

 

 

0.76

 

 

 

1.40

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

1.41

 

Loan and lease production:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases originated

$

959,635

 

 

$

865,063

 

 

$

94,572

 

 

 

11

%

 

$

1,153,693

 

% Fully funded

 

58.6

%

 

 

55.9

%

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

 

 

58.6

%

Total loans and leases:

$

7,059,943

 

 

$

6,766,876

 

 

$

293,067

 

 

 

4

%

 

$

6,506,334

 

Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans:

 

6,998,579

 

 

 

6,636,056

 

 

 

362,523

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

5,579,038

 

Total assets:

 

9,120,897

 

 

 

8,619,966

 

 

 

500,931

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

8,243,186

 

Total deposits:

 

8,155,744

 

 

 

7,637,163

 

 

 

518,581

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

6,520,833

 

(1) Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.

Loans and Leases

As of June 30, 2022, the total loan and lease portfolio was $7.06 billion, 4.3% above its level at March 31, 2022, and 8.5% above its level a year ago. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, loans and leases held for investment increased $122.0 million, or 2.1%, to $5.86 billion while loans held for sale increased $171.1 million, or 16.6%, to $1.20 billion. This growth was the product of strong origination volumes combined with intentionally holding loans available for sale for longer periods of time before sale, as discussed in more detail below. Average loans and leases were $6.93 billion during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $6.72 billion during the first quarter of 2022. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, the total loan and lease portfolio increased by $362.5 million, or 5.5%, compared to March 31, 2022, and $1.42 billion, or 25.4%, compared to June 30, 2021.

The total loan and lease portfolio of $7.06 billion includes $61.4 million of PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at June 30, 2022, which are carried at historical cost and classified as held for investment. The total loan and lease portfolio at June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022 was comprised of 55.5% and 54.9% of unguaranteed loans and leases, respectively.

Loan and lease originations totaled $959.6 million during the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $94.6 million, or 10.9%, from the first quarter of 2022. Excluding PPP loans, loan and lease originations decreased $154.3 million, or 13.9%, from the second quarter of 2021.

Deposits

Total deposits increased to $8.16 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $518.6 million compared to March 31, 2022, and an increase of $1.63 billion compared to June 30, 2021. The increase in total deposits from the prior periods provides support for the growth in the loan and lease portfolio.

Average total interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter of 2022 increased $453.5 million, or 6.3%, to $7.70 billion, compared to $7.25 billion for the first quarter of 2022. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average interest-bearing deposits was 89.9% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 92.8% for the first quarter of 2022.

Borrowings

Borrowings totaled $86.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $196.9 million and $1.01 billion at March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company decreased borrowings by $110.7 million and $926.2 million as compared to March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively, primarily by reducing the outstanding balance in the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility to $48.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $79.9 million compared to $77.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $71.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.

The net interest margin for the second and first quarters of 2022 was 3.89% and 4.02%, respectively, a decrease of thirteen basis points quarter over quarter. This decrease was due to heightened average liquidity levels combined with recent interest rate increases where deposits are repricing more rapidly than the Company’s loan portfolio. During the second quarter of 2022, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by eighteen basis points while the average yield on interest-earning assets increased by four basis points.

The increase in net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 was driven by growth in both average yield and volume for the total loan and lease portfolio outpacing moderate growth in interest-bearing liabilities combined with an increase in average cost of funds. The benefit of rising rates on the Company’s cash and loan portfolio was mitigated by the increase in the average cost of funds from 0.86% for the second quarter of 2021 to 0.99% for the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $128.5 million compared to $32.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $70.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The primary drivers in noninterest income changes are outlined below.

The largest driver of the increase in noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 arose from equity method investments income of $119.1 million, principally comprised of the $120.5 million gain associated with Fiserv, Inc.’s acquisition of the Company’s ownership in Finxact. In comparison, the second quarter of 2021 had a $44.1 million gain related to the Company’s investment in Greenlight Financial Technologies, which partially offset the overall increase over the prior year.

The loan servicing asset revaluation resulted in a loss of $8.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the loss on loan servicing asset revaluation for both periods was principally the result of negative market pricing influenced by heightened interest rates and broader movements in market conditions.

Net gains on sales of loans decreased by $15.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2022 and $10.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was a product of heightened sales in the first quarter of 2022 in advance of expected market premium changes combined with the second quarter of 2022 emergence of the negative market conditions discussed above. The average net gain on sale premium was 108%, 109% and 112% for the second quarter of 2022, first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021, respectively. Based primarily upon these market conditions, the Company decreased the volume of guaranteed loans sold to $68.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $219.7 million sold in the first quarter of 2022 and $130.9 million sold in the second quarter of 2021.

The net loss on loans accounted for under the fair value option totaled $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, a $5.0 million decrease compared to the $516 thousand net gain for the first quarter of 2022 and a $5.6 million decrease compared to the $1.1 million net gain for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in valuation of loans accounted for under the fair value option compared to both prior periods was largely the result of negative market pricing influences discussed above.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $80.9 million compared to $65.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $57.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. The primary drivers in noninterest expense changes are outlined below.

Salaries and employee benefits for the second quarter of 2022 increased $7.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2022 and increased $13.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries and employee benefits compared to both prior periods was principally related to continued investment in human resources to support strategic and growth initiatives. The second quarter of 2022 included an additional $7.5 million bonus accrual related to the earlier discussed Finxact gain, largely comprising the increase over the first quarter of 2022.

Contributions and donations for the second quarter of 2022 increased $4.8 million compared to both the first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021. This increase was related to a special charitable donation during the second quarter of 2022 of $5.0 million made in connection with the Finxact gain discussed earlier.

Asset Quality

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recognized net charge-offs for loans carried at historical cost of $2.5 million compared to net charge-offs of $2.4 million in both the first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost, annualized, for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, was 0.19%, 0.19% and 0.21%, respectively.

Unguaranteed nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans and leases, excluding $3.6 million and $4.5 million accounted for under the fair value option at June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively, decreased to $12.0 million, or 0.22% of loans and leases held for investment which are carried at historical cost, at June 30, 2022, compared to $19.5 million, or 0.38%, at March 31, 2022.

Provision for Loan and Lease Credit Losses

The provision for loan and lease credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $5.3 million compared to $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $7.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. The level of provision expense in the second quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of charge-off experience from one relationship.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $65.9 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $63.1 million at March 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost was 1.24% and 1.23% at June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Income Tax

Income tax expense and related effective tax rate was $25.3 million and 20.7% for the second quarter of 2022, $8.4 million and 19.6% for the first quarter of 2022 and $12.6 million and 16.5% for the second quarter of 2021, respectively. The higher level of income tax expense for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021 was primarily from the increased pretax income resulting from the Finxact gain. The higher effective tax rate in 2022 compared to 2021 is principally due to lower levels of expected renewable energy tax credits in 2022 combined with tax benefits arising from the vesting of stock unit awards which vested in 2021.

Shareholders’ Equity

Total shareholders’ equity increased by $78.3 million, or 11.0%, during the second quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to $97.0 million in net income partially offset by $22.8 million of negative market impacts on the Company’s available-for-sale investment portfolio included in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Conference Call

Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook tomorrow, July 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI742b362216fb43a0af58bc7251128382. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. The call can also be accessed via a live audio webcast at http://investor.liveoakbank.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until August 4, 2022, at the same audio webcast link.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company’s plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company’s expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations or loan products, including the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes in Live Oak Banking Company's status as an SBA Preferred Lender; changes in rules, regulations or procedures for other government loan programs, including those of the United States Department of Agriculture; the potential impacts of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on trade (including supply chains and export levels), travel, employee productivity and other economic activities that may have a destabilizing and negative effect on financial markets, economic activity and customer behavior; a reduction in or the termination of the Company's ability to use the technology-based platform that is critical to the success of its business model, including a failure in or a breach of operational or security systems; competition from other lenders; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; market and economic conditions and the associated impact on the Company; operational, liquidity and credit risks associated with the Company's business; the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny of financial products and services and the Company's ability to comply with regulatory requirements and expectations; adverse results, including related fees and expenses, from pending or future lawsuits, government investigations or private actions; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

Contacts:

William C. (BJ) Losch, III | CFO & Chief Banking Officer | Investor Relations | 910.765.9966
Claire Parker | SVP Corporate Communications | Media Relations | 910.597.1592

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

2Q 2022 Change vs.

 

 

2Q 2022

 

 

1Q 2022

 

 

4Q 2021

 

 

3Q 2021

 

 

2Q 2021

 

 

1Q 2022

 

 

2Q 2021

 

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

Loans and fees on loans

$

94,157

 

 

$

89,198

 

 

$

88,577

 

 

$

89,388

 

 

$

84,780

 

 

 

5.6

 

 

 

11.1

 

Investment securities, taxable

 

4,046

 

 

 

3,399

 

 

 

3,455

 

 

 

3,147

 

 

 

2,975

 

 

 

19.0

 

 

 

36.0

 

Other interest earning assets

 

1,044

 

 

 

185

 

 

 

171

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

244

 

 

 

464.3

 

 

 

327.9

 

Total interest income

 

99,247

 

 

 

92,782

 

 

 

92,203

 

 

 

92,786

 

 

 

87,999

 

 

 

7.0

 

 

 

12.8

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

18,777

 

 

 

14,348

 

 

 

13,817

 

 

 

14,159

 

 

 

14,820

 

 

 

30.9

 

 

 

26.7

 

Borrowings

 

536

 

 

 

655

 

 

 

748

 

 

 

892

 

 

 

1,717

 

 

 

(18.2

)

 

 

(68.8

)

Total interest expense

 

19,313

 

 

 

15,003

 

 

 

14,565

 

 

 

15,051

 

 

 

16,537

 

 

 

28.7

 

 

 

16.8

 

Net interest income

 

79,934

 

 

 

77,779

 

 

 

77,638

 

 

 

77,735

 

 

 

71,462

 

 

 

2.8

 

 

 

11.9

 

Provision for loan and lease credit losses

 

5,267

 

 

 

1,836

 

 

 

3,918

 

 

 

4,319

 

 

 

7,846

 

 

 

186.9

 

 

 

(32.9

)

Net interest income after provision for
loan and lease credit losses

 

74,667

 

 

 

75,943

 

 

 

73,720

 

 

 

73,416

 

 

 

63,616

 

 

 

(1.7

)

 

 

17.4

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan servicing revenue

 

6,477

 

 

 

6,356

 

 

 

6,289

 

 

 

6,278

 

 

 

6,218

 

 

 

1.9

 

 

 

4.2

 

Loan servicing asset revaluation

 

(8,668

)

 

 

(1,569

)

 

 

(4,160

)

 

 

(5,878

)

 

 

(3,181

)

 

 

(452.5

)

 

 

(172.5

)

Net gains on sales of loans

 

5,630

 

 

 

20,977

 

 

 

20,257

 

 

 

18,860

 

 

 

16,234

 

 

 

(73.2

)

 

 

(65.3

)

Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair
value option

 

(4,461

)

 

 

516

 

 

 

(66

)

 

 

(1,030

)

 

 

1,135

 

 

 

(964.5

)

 

 

(493.0

)

Equity method investments income (loss)

 

119,056

 

 

 

(2,124

)

 

 

2,969

 

 

 

(1,250

)

 

 

(2,278

)

 

 

5,705.3

 

 

 

5,326.3

 

Equity security investments gains (losses), net

 

1,655

 

 

 

(44

)

 

 

218

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

44,253

 

 

 

3,861.4

 

 

 

(96.3

)

Lease income

 

2,510

 

 

 

2,503

 

 

 

2,521

 

 

 

2,527

 

 

 

2,616

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

(4.1

)

Management fee income

 

2,558

 

 

 

1,488

 

 

 

1,482

 

 

 

1,489

 

 

 

1,473

 

 

 

71.9

 

 

 

73.7

 

Other noninterest income

 

3,772

 

 

 

4,565

 

 

 

4,246

 

 

 

4,104

 

 

 

3,641

 

 

 

(17.4

)

 

 

3.6

 

Total noninterest income

 

128,529

 

 

 

32,668

 

 

 

33,756

 

 

 

25,276

 

 

 

70,111

 

 

 

293.4

 

 

 

83.3

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

46,276

 

 

 

38,507

 

 

 

32,464

 

 

 

28,202

 

 

 

32,900

 

 

 

20.2

 

 

 

40.7

 

Travel expense

 

2,358

 

 

 

1,897

 

 

 

1,782

 

 

 

1,819

 

 

 

1,549

 

 

 

24.3

 

 

 

52.2

 

Professional services expense

 

3,988

 

 

 

2,791

 

 

 

3,724

 

 

 

4,251

 

 

 

3,329

 

 

 

42.9

 

 

 

19.8

 

Advertising and marketing expense

 

2,301

 

 

 

1,729

 

 

 

1,844

 

 

 

1,631

 

 

 

875

 

 

 

33.1

 

 

 

163.0

 

Occupancy expense

 

2,773

 

 

 

2,327

 

 

 

2,045

 

 

 

2,042

 

 

 

2,224

 

 

 

19.2

 

 

 

24.7

 

Technology expense

 

5,762

 

 

 

6,053

 

 

 

6,489

 

 

 

6,150

 

 

 

5,131

 

 

 

(4.8

)

 

 

12.3

 

Equipment expense

 

3,784

 

 

 

3,816

 

 

 

3,741

 

 

 

3,706

 

 

 

3,721

 

 

 

(0.8

)

 

 

1.7

 

Other loan origination and maintenance expense

 

3,022

 

 

 

3,113

 

 

 

3,406

 

 

 

3,489

 

 

 

3,307

 

 

 

(2.9

)

 

 

(8.6

)

Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment

 

50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

 

 

 

100.0

 

 

 

100.0

 

FDIC insurance

 

2,164

 

 

 

1,972

 

 

 

1,931

 

 

 

1,670

 

 

 

1,704

 

 

 

9.7

 

 

 

27.0

 

Contributions and donations

 

5,515

 

 

 

723

 

 

 

328

 

 

 

523

 

 

 

686

 

 

 

662.8

 

 

 

703.9

 

Other expense

 

2,886

 

 

 

2,786

 

 

 

1,944

 

 

 

1,916

 

 

 

2,132

 

 

 

3.6

 

 

 

35.4

 

Total noninterest expense

 

80,879

 

 

 

65,714

 

 

 

59,698

 

 

 

55,459

 

 

 

57,558

 

 

 

23.1

 

 

 

40.5

 

Income before taxes

 

122,317

 

 

 

42,897

 

 

 

47,778

 

 

 

43,233

 

 

 

76,169

 

 

 

185.1

 

 

 

60.6

 

Income tax expense

 

25,278

 

 

 

8,388

 

 

 

17,631

 

 

 

9,394

 

 

 

12,587

 

 

 

201.4

 

 

 

100.8

 

Net income

$

97,039

 

 

$

34,509

 

 

$

30,147

 

 

$

33,839

 

 

$

63,582

 

 

 

181.2

 

 

 

52.6

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.22

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

1.48

 

 

 

181.0

 

 

 

50.0

 

Diluted

$

2.16

 

 

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.76

 

 

$

1.41

 

 

 

184.2

 

 

 

53.2

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

43,824,707

 

 

 

43,701,943

 

 

 

43,492,172

 

 

 

43,329,889

 

 

 

43,173,312

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

44,803,278

 

 

 

45,227,536

 

 

 

45,474,530

 

 

 

45,040,690

 

 

 

45,062,392

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 

As of the quarter ended

 

 

2Q 2022 Change vs.

 

 

2Q 2022

 

 

1Q 2022

 

 

4Q 2021

 

 

3Q 2021

 

 

2Q 2021

 

 

1Q 2022

 

 

2Q 2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

Cash and due from banks

$

580,493

 

 

$

477,778

 

 

$

187,203

 

 

$

336,362

 

 

$

428,907

 

 

 

21.5

 

 

 

35.3

 

Federal funds sold

 

51,694

 

 

 

29,993

 

 

 

16,547

 

 

 

10,672

 

 

 

9,917

 

 

 

72.4

 

 

 

421.3

 

Certificates of deposit with other banks

 

4,250

 

 

 

4,250

 

 

 

4,750

 

 

 

6,000

 

 

 

6,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

(29.2

)

Investment securities available-for-sale

 

927,968

 

 

 

844,577

 

 

 

906,052

 

 

 

861,377

 

 

 

817,896

 

 

 

9.9

 

 

 

13.5

 

Loans held for sale (1)

 

1,199,734

 

 

 

1,028,635

 

 

 

1,116,519

 

 

 

1,042,756

 

 

 

1,064,911

 

 

 

16.6

 

 

 

12.7

 

Loans and leases held for investment (2)

 

5,860,209

 

 

 

5,738,241

 

 

 

5,521,262

 

 

 

5,418,611

 

 

 

5,441,423

 

 

 

2.1

 

 

 

7.7

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

 

(65,863

)

 

 

(63,058

)

 

 

(63,584

)

 

 

(59,681

)

 

 

(57,848

)

 

 

(4.4

)

 

 

(13.9

)

Net loans and leases

 

5,794,346

 

 

 

5,675,183

 

 

 

5,457,678

 

 

 

5,358,930

 

 

 

5,383,575

 

 

 

2.1

 

 

 

7.6

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

257,926

 

 

 

254,865

 

 

 

240,196

 

 

 

244,212

 

 

 

249,069

 

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

3.6

 

Foreclosed assets

 

191

 

 

 

198

 

 

 

620

 

 

 

883

 

 

 

1,793

 

 

 

(3.5

)

 

 

(89.3

)

Servicing assets

 

28,661

 

 

 

36,286

 

 

 

33,574

 

 

 

33,968

 

 

 

36,966

 

 

 

(21.0

)

 

 

(22.5

)

Other assets

 

275,634

 

 

 

268,201

 

 

 

250,254

 

 

 

242,181

 

 

 

244,152

 

 

 

2.8

 

 

 

12.9

 

Total assets

$

9,120,897

 

 

$

8,619,966

 

 

$

8,213,393

 

 

$

8,137,341

 

 

$

8,243,186

 

 

 

5.8

 

 

 

10.6

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

$

119,371

 

 

$

86,342

 

 

$

89,279

 

 

$

77,026

 

 

$

89,768

 

 

 

38.3

 

 

 

33.0

 

Interest-bearing

 

8,036,373

 

 

 

7,550,821

 

 

 

7,022,765

 

 

 

6,739,587

 

 

 

6,431,065

 

 

 

6.4

 

 

 

25.0

 

Total deposits

 

8,155,744

 

 

 

7,637,163

 

 

 

7,112,044

 

 

 

6,816,613

 

 

 

6,520,833

 

 

 

6.8

 

 

 

25.1

 

Borrowings

 

86,209

 

 

 

196,911

 

 

 

318,289

 

 

 

575,021

 

 

 

1,012,431

 

 

 

(56.2

)

 

 

(91.5

)

Other liabilities

 

87,282

 

 

 

72,565

 

 

 

67,927

 

 

 

56,284

 

 

 

52,575

 

 

 

20.3

 

 

 

66.0

 

Total liabilities

 

8,329,235

 

 

 

7,906,639

 

 

 

7,498,260

 

 

 

7,447,918

 

 

 

7,585,839

 

 

 

5.3

 

 

 

9.8

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares
authorized, none issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock (voting)

 

320,924

 

 

 

315,607

 

 

 

310,970

 

 

 

304,085

 

 

 

299,809

 

 

 

1.7

 

 

 

7.0

 

Class B common stock (non-voting)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,324

 

 

 

5,404

 

 

 

5,404

 

 

 

 

 

 

(100.0

)

Retained earnings

 

530,021

 

 

 

434,226

 

 

 

400,893

 

 

 

371,869

 

 

 

339,011

 

 

 

22.1

 

 

 

56.3

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(59,283

)

 

 

(36,506

)

 

 

1,946

 

 

 

8,065

 

 

 

13,123

 

 

 

62.4

 

 

 

(551.7

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

791,662

 

 

 

713,327

 

 

 

715,133

 

 

 

689,423

 

 

 

657,347

 

 

 

11.0

 

 

 

20.4

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

9,120,897

 

 

$

8,619,966

 

 

$

8,213,393

 

 

$

8,137,341

 

 

$

8,243,186

 

 

 

5.8

 

 

 

10.6

 


(1)

Includes $23.5 million, $25.1 million, $25.3 million, $27.4 million and $29.0 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

 

 

(2)

Includes $530.6 million, $600.6 million, $645.2 million, $698.0 million and $743.2 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. 
Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and fees on loans

$

183,355

 

 

$

169,773

 

Investment securities, taxable

 

7,445

 

 

 

5,904

 

Other interest earning assets

 

1,229

 

 

 

547

 

Total interest income

 

192,029

 

 

 

176,224

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

33,125

 

 

 

31,764

 

Borrowings

 

1,191

 

 

 

3,048

 

Total interest expense

 

34,316

 

 

 

34,812

 

Net interest income

 

157,713

 

 

 

141,412

 

Provision for loan and lease credit losses

 

7,103

 

 

 

6,973

 

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses

 

150,610

 

 

 

134,439

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan servicing revenue

 

12,833

 

 

 

12,652

 

Loan servicing asset revaluation

 

(10,237

)

 

 

(1,688

)

Net gains on sales of loans

 

26,607

 

 

 

28,163

 

Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option

 

(3,945

)

 

 

5,353

 

Equity method investments income (loss)

 

116,932

 

 

 

(3,435

)

Equity security investments gains (losses), net

 

1,611

 

 

 

44,358

 

Lease income

 

5,013

 

 

 

5,215

 

Management fee income

 

4,046

 

 

 

3,407

 

Other noninterest income

 

8,337

 

 

 

7,143

 

Total noninterest income

 

161,197

 

 

 

101,168

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

84,783

 

 

 

64,266

 

Travel expense

 

4,255

 

 

 

2,208

 

Professional services expense

 

6,779

 

 

 

7,160

 

Advertising and marketing expense

 

4,030

 

 

 

1,527

 

Occupancy expense

 

5,100

 

 

 

4,336

 

Technology expense

 

11,815

 

 

 

10,009

 

Equipment expense

 

7,600

 

 

 

7,422

 

Other loan origination and maintenance expense

 

6,135

 

 

 

6,634

 

Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment

 

50

 

 

 

3,127

 

FDIC insurance

 

4,136

 

 

 

3,469

 

Contributions and donations

 

6,238

 

 

 

1,480

 

Other expense

 

5,672

 

 

 

4,192

 

Total noninterest expense

 

146,593

 

 

 

115,830

 

Income before taxes

 

165,214

 

 

 

119,777

 

Income tax expense

 

33,666

 

 

 

16,768

 

Net income

$

131,548

 

 

$

103,009

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

3.01

 

 

$

2.40

 

Diluted

$

2.92

 

 

$

2.29

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

43,763,681

 

 

 

42,924,844

 

Diluted

 

45,015,763

 

 

 

44,881,002

 

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

As of and for the three months ended

 

 

2Q 2022

 

 

1Q 2022

 

 

4Q 2021

 

 

3Q 2021

 

 

2Q 2021

 

Income Statement Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

97,039

 

 

$

34,509

 

 

$

30,147

 

 

$

33,839

 

 

$

63,582

 

Per Common Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income, diluted

$

2.16

 

 

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.76

 

 

$

1.41

 

Dividends declared

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

Book value

 

18.05

 

 

 

16.29

 

 

 

16.39

 

 

 

15.89

 

 

 

15.19

 

Tangible book value (1)

 

17.97

 

 

 

16.20

 

 

 

16.31

 

 

 

15.80

 

 

 

15.10

 

Performance Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (annualized)

 

4.40

%

 

 

1.65

%

 

 

1.47

%

 

 

1.64

%

 

 

3.01

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

 

46.14

 

 

 

18.94

 

 

 

16.80

 

 

 

19.67

 

 

 

41.30

 

Net interest margin

 

3.89

 

 

 

4.02

 

 

 

4.02

 

 

 

3.99

 

 

 

3.63

 

Efficiency ratio (1)

 

38.80

 

 

 

59.50

 

 

 

53.59

 

 

 

53.84

 

 

 

40.66

 

Noninterest income to total revenue

 

61.66

 

 

 

29.58

 

 

 

30.30

 

 

 

24.54

 

 

 

49.52

 

Selected Loan Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases originated

$

959,635

 

 

$

865,063

 

 

$

1,083,623

 

 

$

1,063,190

 

 

$

1,153,693

 

Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced

 

3,329,616

 

 

 

3,381,883

 

 

 

3,298,828

 

 

 

3,212,271

 

 

 

3,134,068

 

Asset Quality Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for
investment (3)

 

1.24

%

 

 

1.23

%

 

 

1.30

%

 

 

1.26

%

 

 

1.23

%

Net charge-offs (3)

$

2,462

 

 

$

2,362

 

 

$

15

 

 

$

2,485

 

 

$

2,417

 

Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for
investment (2) (3)

 

0.19

%

 

 

0.19

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.21

%

 

 

0.21

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unguaranteed

$

11,974

 

 

$

19,475

 

 

$

15,987

 

 

$

20,450

 

 

$

22,458

 

Guaranteed

 

33,794

 

 

 

32,828

 

 

 

26,546

 

 

 

28,888

 

 

 

25,551

 

Total

 

45,768

 

 

 

52,303

 

 

 

42,533

 

 

 

49,338

 

 

 

48,009

 

Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and
leases, to loans and leases held for investment (3)

 

0.22

%

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

0.33

%

 

 

0.43

%

 

 

0.48

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans at fair value (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unguaranteed

$

3,615

 

 

$

4,451

 

 

$

4,791

 

 

$

6,303

 

 

$

5,503

 

Guaranteed

 

27,895

 

 

 

30,850

 

 

 

33,471

 

 

 

36,708

 

 

 

34,323

 

Total

 

31,510

 

 

 

35,301

 

 

 

38,262

 

 

 

43,011

 

 

 

39,826

 

Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to loans
held for investment (4)

 

0.68

%

 

 

0.74

%

 

 

0.74

%

 

 

0.90

%

 

 

0.74

%

Capital Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

13.14

%

 

 

12.10

%

 

 

12.38

%

 

 

12.56

%

 

 

12.45

%

Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)

 

9.44

 

 

 

8.87

 

 

 

8.87

 

 

 

8.82

 

 

 

8.70

 

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.

(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).

(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022

 

 

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022

 

 

Average
Balance

 

 

Interest

 

 

Average
Yield/Rate

 

 

Average
Balance

 

 

Interest

 

 

Average
Yield/Rate

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning balances in other banks

$

328,014

 

 

$

848

 

 

 

1.04

%

 

$

223,638

 

 

$

179

 

 

 

0.32

%

Federal funds sold

 

78,216

 

 

 

196

 

 

 

1.01

 

 

 

9,197

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

0.26

 

Investment securities

 

915,106

 

 

 

4,046

 

 

 

1.77

 

 

 

895,592

 

 

 

3,399

 

 

 

1.54

 

Loans held for sale

 

1,119,094

 

 

 

15,969

 

 

 

5.72

 

 

 

1,115,441

 

 

 

15,183

 

 

 

5.52

 

Loans and leases held for investment(1)

 

5,805,907

 

 

 

78,188

 

 

 

5.40

 

 

 

5,609,338

 

 

 

74,015

 

 

 

5.35

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

8,246,337

 

 

 

99,247

 

 

 

4.83

 

 

 

7,853,206

 

 

 

92,782

 

 

 

4.79

 

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

 

(62,566

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(62,732

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-earning assets

 

644,495

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

588,171

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

8,828,266

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

8,378,645

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings

$

3,894,177

 

 

$

7,538

 

 

 

0.78

%

 

$

3,605,905

 

 

$

4,840

 

 

 

0.54

%

Money market accounts

 

93,072

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

0.24

 

 

 

91,463

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

0.24

 

Certificates of deposit

 

3,714,882

 

 

 

11,183

 

 

 

1.21

 

 

 

3,551,310

 

 

 

9,454

 

 

 

1.08

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

7,702,131

 

 

 

18,777

 

 

 

0.98

 

 

 

7,248,678

 

 

 

14,348

 

 

 

0.80

 

Borrowings

 

132,969

 

 

 

536

 

 

 

1.62

 

 

 

262,485

 

 

 

655

 

 

 

1.01

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

7,835,100

 

 

 

19,313

 

 

 

0.99

 

 

 

7,511,163

 

 

 

15,003

 

 

 

0.81

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

96,123

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

86,570

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

55,725

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

51,940

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

841,318

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

728,972

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

8,828,266

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

8,378,645

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income and interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

$

79,934

 

 

 

3.84

%

 

 

 

 

 

$

77,779

 

 

 

3.98

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.89

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.02

 

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

105.25

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

104.55

%

(1)  Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)

 

As of and for the three months ended

 

 

2Q 2022

 

 

1Q 2022

 

 

4Q 2021

 

 

3Q 2021

 

 

2Q 2021

 

Total shareholders’ equity

$

791,662

 

 

$

713,327

 

 

$

715,133

 

 

$

689,423

 

 

$

657,347

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,797

 

Other intangible assets

 

1,950

 

 

 

1,988

 

 

 

2,026

 

 

 

2,065

 

 

 

2,103

 

Tangible shareholders’ equity (a)

$

787,915

 

 

$

709,542

 

 

$

711,310

 

 

$

685,561

 

 

$

653,447

 

Shares outstanding (c)

 

43,854,011

 

 

 

43,787,660

 

 

 

43,619,070

 

 

 

43,381,014

 

 

 

43,264,460

 

Total assets

$

9,120,897

 

 

$

8,619,966

 

 

$

8,213,393

 

 

$

8,137,341

 

 

$

8,243,186

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,797

 

Other intangible assets

 

1,950

 

 

 

1,988

 

 

 

2,026

 

 

 

2,065

 

 

 

2,103

 

Tangible assets (b)

$

9,117,150

 

 

$

8,616,181

 

 

$

8,209,570

 

 

$

8,133,479

 

 

$

8,239,286

 

Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b)

 

8.64

%

 

 

8.23

%

 

 

8.66

%

 

 

8.43

%

 

 

7.93

%

Tangible book value per share (a/c)

$

17.97

 

 

$

16.20

 

 

$

16.31

 

 

$

15.80

 

 

$

15.10

 

Efficiency ratio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense (d)

$

80,879

 

 

$

65,714

 

 

$

59,698

 

 

$

55,459

 

 

$

57,558

 

Net interest income

 

79,934

 

 

 

77,779

 

 

 

77,638

 

 

 

77,735

 

 

 

71,462

 

Noninterest income

 

128,529

 

 

 

32,668

 

 

 

33,756

 

 

 

25,276

 

 

 

70,111

 

Total revenue (e)

$

208,463

 

 

$

110,447

 

 

$

111,394

 

 

$

103,011

 

 

$

141,573

 

Efficiency ratio (d/e)

 

38.80

%

 

 

59.50

%

 

 

53.59

%

 

 

53.84

%

 

 

40.66

%

This press release presents the non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.


