Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported first quarter 2021 net earnings available to common shareholders of $39.4 million, or $0.88 per diluted share.



“Live Oak continued to serve America’s small businesses during the first quarter of 2021 and delivered strong results with $1.2 billion in loan and lease originations. The reopening of the Paycheck Protection Program allowed us to deliver just over $500 million in relief to small businesses during what is hopefully the end of this challenging period for our nation’s entrepreneurs,” said James S. Mahan, III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Live Oak Bancshares. “Our net income grew to nearly $40 million for the quarter as our focus on providing solutions for small business owners and changing the financial technology landscape promoted our growth and advanced our core earnings.”

First Quarter 2021 Key Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Increase (Decrease) 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 Dollars Percent 4Q 2020 Net interest income and servicing revenues $ 76,384 $ 46,583 $ 29,801 64 % $ 68,985 Net income (loss) 39,427 (7,602 ) 47,029 619 29,588 Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.88 (0.19 ) 1.07 563 0.68 Non-GAAP net income (loss) (1) 39,340 (7,602 ) 46,942 617 29,778 Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share (1) 0.88 (0.19 ) 1.07 563 0.69 Loan and lease production: Loans and leases originated $ 1,180,219 $ 500,634 $ 679,585 136 % $ 808,010 % Fully funded 77.7 % 57.6 % n/a n/a 55.6 % Total loans and leases $ 6,533,495 $ 3,813,455 $ 2,720,040 71 % $ 6,320,400 Total assets 8,417,875 5,273,569 3,144,306 60 7,872,303 Total deposits 6,316,004 4,639,401 1,676,603 36 5,712,828





(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Loans and Leases

At March 31, 2021, the total loan and lease portfolio increased to $6.53 billion, 71.3% above its level a year ago and 3.4% above its level at December 31, 2020. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, loans and leases held for investment increased $311.8 million, or 6.1%, to $5.46 billion while loans held for sale decreased $98.7 million, or 8.4%, to $1.08 billion. Average loans and leases were $6.35 billion during the first quarter of 2021 compared to $6.29 billion during the fourth quarter of 2020.

The total loan and lease portfolio of $6.53 billion is comprised of $1.45 billion of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at March 31, 2021, which are carried at historical cost classified as held for investment. The unguaranteed percentage of the total loan and lease portfolio is significantly influenced by the addition of PPP loans carrying a 100% government guarantee. The total loan and lease portfolio at March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, of $6.53 billion and $6.32 billion, respectively, was comprised of 41.6% and 40.4% of unguaranteed loans and leases, respectively.

Loan and lease originations totaled $1.18 billion during the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $372.2 million, or 46.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding PPP loans in each quarter, loan and lease originations totaled $672.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, a 16.8% decrease from the prior quarter and a 34.3% increase from the first quarter of 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits increased to $6.32 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $1.68 billion compared to March 31, 2020, and an increase of $603.2 million compared to December 31, 2020.

The increase in total deposits from the prior quarter provides support for the growth in the loan and lease portfolio and origination activities during the first quarter of 2021. Average total interest-bearing deposits for the first quarter of 2021 increased $314.5 million, or 5.7%, to $5.86 billion, compared to $5.55 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average interest-bearing deposits was 108.2% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 113.4% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The ratio is influenced by average PPP loan volume and the use of the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) classified as long-term borrowings.

Borrowings

Borrowings totaled $1.47 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $50.0 million and $1.54 billion at March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2020, respectively. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company decreased borrowings by $76.1 million primarily by reducing the outstanding balance in the Federal Reserve’s PPPLF to $1.41 billion as of March 31, 2021, compared to $1.53 billion at December 31, 2020. The PPPLF has a 100% advance rate equal to the principal amount of PPP loans pledged as security and carries an interest rate of 0.35%, and loans financed under the PPPLF have a neutral impact on regulatory leverage capital ratios. The decrease in borrowings arising from the reduction in the PPPLF was offset by the addition of a five-year term loan at the Company totaling $49.7 million at March 31, 2021.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $70.0 million compared to $40.2 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $62.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The increase for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020 was driven by the significant growth in the total loan and lease portfolios reflecting the Company's ongoing initiative to grow recurring revenue sources. The increase in net interest income comparing these two periods was also driven by the reduction in the average rate on interest bearing liabilities from 2.14% for the first quarter of 2020 to 1.02% for the first quarter of 2021.

The increase from the fourth quarter of 2020 arose primarily from a 48-basis point improvement in the net interest margin from 3.33% to 3.81%. The yield on interest earnings assets for the first quarter of 2021 increased 37 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and was primarily driven by fees recognized on PPP loans originated in the second and third quarters of 2020. The asset yield improvement was complemented by the 11-basis point reduction in the average cost of interest bearing liabilities from 1.13% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, to 1.02% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The reduction in the cost of interest bearing liabilities compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was largely the result of the maturing and repricing of the certificates of deposit portfolio.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $31.1 million compared to $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The primary drivers behind these increased levels of noninterest income are outlined below.

The loan servicing asset revaluation resulted in a gain of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to a loss of $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 and a loss of $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in the loan servicing asset valuation was largely the result of improving market conditions and pricing for government guaranteed loans.

The net gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option totaled $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, a $14.9 million increase compared to the net loss for the first quarter of 2020 and a $9.0 million increase compared to the net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020. The valuation of loans was positively impacted by improving market conditions compared to the impacts of COVID-19 during 2020.

Equity method investments loss totaled $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, a $1.3 million improvement from the loss for the first quarter of 2020 and a $7.6 million improvement from the loss for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in loss for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was largely due to the Company’s pro rata portion of income tax expense arising from Apiture’s conversion from a partnership to a corporation during the fourth quarter of 2020. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, the loss for the first quarter of 2021 was lower due to a reduction in losses experienced by several of the Company’s financial technology investees.

Other noninterest income increased $1.6 million to $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by improvements in management fees related to the Company’s wealth and investment management services and gains from equity warrant assets.

Partially offsetting the increase in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s net gains on sales of loans decreased $3.0 million to $11.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $15.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. While premium levels in the secondary market generally improved in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the average net gain on guaranteed loan sales decreased to $83.9 thousand per million sold versus $115.9 thousand, respectively. This decrease in the average guaranteed loan sale revenue was primarily driven by the Company’s choice to not elect fair value for all retained participating interests arising from new government guaranteed loan sales beginning in the first quarter of 2021. Not electing fair value generally results in a larger discount, which will reduce the amount of gain recognized at the date of sale. This larger discount is subsequently accreted into interest income over the underlying loan’s remaining term using the effective interest method. Management made this change of election in alignment with its ongoing effort to reduce volatility and drive more predictable revenue. In accordance with accounting standards, any loans for which fair value was previously elected will continue to be measured as such.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $58.3 million compared to $49.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $52.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Salaries and employee benefits for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $31.4 million compared to $28.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $29.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in salaries and benefits of $3.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2020 and $1.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by the vesting of approximately 398 thousand restricted stock unit awards with market price conditions in the first quarter of 2021 that impacted both compensation expense and payroll tax expense by a combined $2.6 million. Additionally, the first quarter of 2021 included a severance payment of $750 thousand. In addition, the salary base grew from prior periods as the Company continued to expand its employee base consistent with strategic and growth initiatives.

Professional services expense increased to $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase for the first quarter of 2021 was largely driven by an increase in legal fees related to the previously disclosed letter the Company received in December 2020 and the resulting putative class action filed against the Company and other parties in March 2021.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company incurred $3.1 million in impairment charges related to a $3.9 million renewable energy tax credit investment. Investments of this type generate a return primarily through the realization of income tax credits and other benefits; accordingly, impairment of the investment amount is recognized in conjunction with the realization of related tax benefits. This investment generated a federal investment tax credit of $3.4 million which is included in the Company’s estimated annual effective tax rate. Investments of this nature are part of the Company’s ongoing initiative to promote renewable energy sources.

Other noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2021 included $904 thousand of impairment expense on solar panels due to lower than expected energy production capability and a $525 thousand scholarship endowment in memory of one of the directors of the Company’s board.

The increase in noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020 was mitigated in part by a combined decrease in travel and advertising and marketing expense of $1.8 million.

Asset Quality

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recognized net recoveries for loans carried at historical cost of $984 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $537 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. A previously charged-off hotel loan paid off during the first quarter of 2021 resulting in a net recovery of $1.7 million. Net (recoveries) charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost, annualized, for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, was (0.09)% and 0.05%, respectively.

Unguaranteed nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans and leases, excluding $5.8 million and $5.4 million accounted for under the fair value option at March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively, increased to $24.7 million, or 0.53% of loans and leases held for investment which are carried at historical cost, at March 31, 2021, compared to $20.1 million, or 0.46%, at December 31, 2020.

The unguaranteed exposure of foreclosed assets increased $6 thousand to $941 thousand at March 31, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020. Foreclosed assets increased $30 thousand to $4.2 million at March 31, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020.

Provision for (Recovery of) Loan and Lease Credit Losses

The recovery of loan and lease credit losses for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $873 thousand compared to a provision of $11.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The negative provision in the first quarter was primarily the result of improved forecasts related to employment and default expectations as the economic outlook has improved significantly over that experienced in 2020, combined with the effects of the earlier discussed recovery from a previously charged-off hotel loan.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $52.4 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $52.3 million at December 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost was 1.12% and 1.21% at March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost is heavily influenced by the 100% guaranteed PPP loans.

Income Tax

Income tax expense in the first quarter of 2021 was $4.2 million compared to a net income tax benefit in the first quarter of 2020 of $7.8 million and an income tax benefit of $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 of 9.6% is principally the result of the above discussed renewable energy tax credit investments and an income tax benefit of $4.3 million arising from the vesting of restricted stock unit awards with market price conditions, as the fair value of these awards exceeded the total compensation cost recognized by the Company for book purposes.

The increase in the income tax expense for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the income tax benefit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily the product of an increase of $31.6 million in income before taxes and the vesting of restricted stock unit awards with market price conditions during the fourth quarter of 2020 that resulted in the recognition of a tax benefit of $22.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Shareholders’ Equity

Total shareholders’ equity increased by $22.5 million, or 4.0%, during the first quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to net income, partially offset by cash paid for employee tax obligations in lieu of stock for settlement of vested restricted stock unit awards discussed above. Total cash paid in lieu of stock during the first quarter was $11.3 million.

During the first quarter of 2021, 415,504 shares of Class B common stock (non-voting) were converted to Class A common stock (voting) in connection with private sales. The conversion decreased the value of Class B common stock (non-voting) and increased the value of Class A common stock (voting) by $4.4 million.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 84,993 $ 79,166 $ 70,621 $ 62,022 $ 58,961 Investment securities, taxable 2,929 3,345 4,123 3,786 3,762 Other interest earning assets 303 529 334 1,009 750 Total interest income 88,225 83,040 75,078 66,817 63,473 Interest expense Deposits 16,944 19,195 22,155 25,121 23,255 Borrowings 1,331 1,544 1,560 798 57 Total interest expense 18,275 20,739 23,715 25,919 23,312 Net interest income 69,950 62,301 51,363 40,898 40,161 (Recovery of) provision for loan and lease credit losses (873 ) 8,634 10,274 9,958 11,792 Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for loan and lease credit losses 70,823 53,667 41,089 30,940 28,369 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 6,434 6,684 6,803 6,691 6,422 Loan servicing asset revaluation 1,493 (5,756 ) 2,061 (1,571 ) (4,692 ) Net gains on sales of loans 11,929 14,976 12,690 10,695 11,112 Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 4,218 (4,759 ) 3,403 (1,089 ) (10,638 ) Equity method investments income (loss) (1,157 ) (8,739 ) (1,231 ) (2,243 ) (2,478 ) Equity security investments gains (losses), net 105 107 14,705 161 (64 ) Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale, net — — 1,225 734 (79 ) Lease income 2,599 2,615 2,634 2,635 2,624 Management fee income 1,934 2,206 1,296 1,206 1,644 Other noninterest income 3,502 3,469 3,458 5,192 1,891 Total noninterest income 31,057 10,803 47,044 22,411 5,742 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 31,366 29,477 24,203 30,782 28,063 Travel expense 659 1,056 250 364 1,781 Professional services expense 3,831 1,691 1,346 1,385 1,937 Advertising and marketing expense 652 973 552 624 1,361 Occupancy expense 2,112 2,302 2,079 1,955 2,421 Data processing expense 3,894 3,414 3,009 2,764 3,157 Equipment expense 4,354 4,002 4,314 4,652 4,635 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 3,327 3,173 2,669 2,492 2,456 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 3,127 — — — — FDIC insurance 1,765 2,147 2,095 1,721 1,510 Other expense 3,185 4,200 2,133 1,361 2,170 Total noninterest expense 58,272 52,435 42,650 48,100 49,491 Income (loss) before taxes 43,608 12,035 45,483 5,251 (15,380 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 4,181 (17,553 ) 11,703 1,474 (7,778 ) Net income (loss) $ 39,427 $ 29,588 $ 33,780 $ 3,777 $ (7,602 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.92 $ 0.72 $ 0.83 $ 0.09 $ (0.19 ) Diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.68 $ 0.81 $ 0.09 $ (0.19 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 42,673,615 41,320,851 40,542,696 40,506,671 40,334,179 Diluted 44,696,850 43,333,707 41,549,632 41,122,025 41,074,049

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of the quarter ended 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 630,081 $ 297,167 $ 608,826 $ 1,256,958 $ 254,077 Federal funds sold 5,461 21,153 25,924 91,188 158,226 Certificates of deposit with other banks 6,500 6,500 7,250 7,250 7,250 Investment securities available-for-sale 775,177 750,098 765,777 779,794 574,168 Loans held for sale (1) 1,076,741 1,175,470 1,190,200 976,594 996,050 Loans and leases held for investment (2) 5,456,754 5,144,930 5,037,094 4,650,030 2,817,405 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (52,417 ) (52,306 ) (44,210 ) (44,083 ) (35,906 ) Net loans and leases 5,404,337 5,092,624 4,992,884 4,605,947 2,781,499 Premises and equipment, net 253,774 259,267 253,737 269,063 274,177 Foreclosed assets 4,185 4,155 3,264 5,660 6,744 Servicing assets 37,744 33,918 37,831 33,834 33,532 Other assets 223,875 231,951 207,688 182,866 187,846 Total assets $ 8,417,875 $ 7,872,303 $ 8,093,381 $ 8,209,154 $ 5,273,569 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 75,794 $ 75,287 $ 58,771 $ 53,938 $ 51,275 Interest-bearing 6,240,210 5,637,541 5,647,273 5,819,354 4,588,126 Total deposits 6,316,004 5,712,828 5,706,044 5,873,292 4,639,401 Borrowings 1,465,961 1,542,093 1,747,083 1,721,029 50,012 Other liabilities 45,550 49,532 56,090 66,398 50,384 Total liabilities 7,827,515 7,304,453 7,509,217 7,660,719 4,739,797 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares

authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — — Class A common stock (voting) 298,525 298,890 325,753 319,542 314,994 Class B common stock (non-voting) 7,330 11,729 26,106 28,753 28,753 Retained earnings 275,377 235,724 207,400 174,837 172,276 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,128 21,507 24,905 25,303 17,749 Total shareholders' equity 590,360 567,850 584,164 548,435 533,772 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,417,875 $ 7,872,303 $ 8,093,381 $ 8,209,154 $ 5,273,569





(1) Includes $35.9 million, $36.1 million, $30.4 million, $32.1 million and $19.2 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. (2) Includes $790.8 million, $815.4 million, $845.7 million, $834.6 million and $831.4 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 Income Statement Data Net income (loss) $ 39,427 $ 29,588 $ 33,780 $ 3,777 $ (7,602 ) Per Common Share Net income (loss), basic $ 0.92 $ 0.72 $ 0.83 $ 0.09 $ (0.19 ) Net income (loss), diluted 0.88 0.68 0.81 0.09 (0.19 ) Dividends declared 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Book value 13.74 13.38 14.69 13.53 13.22 Tangible book value (1) 13.65 13.28 14.30 13.43 13.22 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.98 % 1.49 % 1.67 % 0.22 % (0.61 )% Return on average equity (annualized) 26.89 19.86 23.64 2.68 (5.64 ) Net interest margin 3.81 3.33 2.77 2.56 3.55 Efficiency ratio (1) 57.69 71.73 43.89 76.87 107.63 Noninterest income to total revenue 30.75 14.78 47.15 34.64 12.66 Selected Loan Metrics Loans and leases originated $ 1,180,219 $ 808,010 $ 966,499 $ 2,175,055 $ 500,634 Guaranteed loans sold 136,747 110,588 114,731 154,980 162,297 Average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans 83.92 115.94 110.19 66.76 63.71 Adjusted average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans (2) 83.92 114.07 107.99 65.94 83.48 Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced: Guaranteed 2,843,963 2,819,625 2,878,664 2,840,429 2,761,015 Unguaranteed 372,764 385,998 264,829 231,602 223,587 Total 3,216,727 3,205,623 3,143,493 3,072,031 2,984,602 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (4) 1.12 % 1.21 % 1.05 % 1.16 % 1.81 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) (4) $ (984 ) $ 537 $ 10,147 $ 1,781 $ 2,799 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases held for investment (3) (4) (0.09 )% 0.05 % 1.03 % 0.21 % 0.58 % Nonperforming loans and leases (4) (5) $ 57,371 $ 46,110 $ 46,749 $ 40,275 $ 34,088 Foreclosed assets 4,185 4,155 3,264 5,660 6,744 Nonperforming loans and leases (unguaranteed exposure) (4) (5) 24,738 20,078 20,153 13,122 9,623 Foreclosed assets (unguaranteed exposure) 941 935 642 1,199 1,478 Nonperforming loans and leases not guaranteed by the SBA and foreclosures (4) (5) $ 25,679 $ 21,013 $ 20,795 $ 14,321 $ 11,101 Nonperforming loans, leases and foreclosures, not guaranteed by the SBA, to total assets (4) (5) 0.34 % 0.30 % 0.29 % 0.20 % 0.25 % Nonperforming loans accounted for under the fair value option $ 40,234 $ 35,499 $ 47,434 $ 46,221 $ 60,558 Nonperforming loans accounted for under the fair value option (unguaranteed exposure) 5,838 5,387 7,495 6,352 8,193 Capital Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.16 % 12.15 % 13.09 % 12.84 % 13.81 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.32 13.39 14.19 13.99 14.83 Tier 1 risk based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.16 12.15 13.09 12.84 13.81 Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 8.50 8.40 8.44 7.96 9.94





Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Excludes fair value gain/loss on exchange-traded interest rate futures contracts. (3) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized. (4) Excludes loans measured at fair value. (5) The quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 exclude one $6.1 million hotel loan classified as held for sale.



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest earning assets: Interest earning balances in other banks $ 331,260 $ 297 0.36 % $ 384,811 $ 524 0.54 % Federal funds sold 28,202 6 0.09 24,420 5 0.08 Investment securities 736,158 2,929 1.61 722,353 3,345 1.84 Loans held for sale 1,158,844 15,077 5.28 1,179,474 15,414 5.18 Loans and leases held for investment (1) 5,186,963 69,916 5.47 5,113,948 63,752 4.95 Total interest earning assets 7,441,427 88,225 4.81 7,425,006 83,040 4.44 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (52,317 ) (44,286 ) Non-interest earning assets 593,573 582,031 Total assets $ 7,982,683 $ 7,962,751 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing checking $ 250,005 $ 356 0.58 % $ 309,787 $ 460 0.59 % Savings 2,356,598 3,512 0.60 1,929,378 3,226 0.66 Money market accounts 105,753 83 0.32 92,372 73 0.31 Certificates of deposit 3,151,575 12,993 1.67 3,217,854 15,436 1.90 Total interest bearing deposits 5,863,931 16,944 1.17 5,549,391 19,195 1.37 Borrowings 1,429,177 1,331 0.38 1,702,129 1,544 0.36 Total interest bearing liabilities 7,293,108 18,275 1.02 7,251,520 20,739 1.13 Non-interest bearing deposits 63,917 56,427 Non-interest bearing liabilities 39,155 58,955 Shareholders' equity 586,503 595,849 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,982,683 $ 7,962,751 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 69,950 3.79 % $ 62,301 3.31 % Net interest margin 3.81 3.33 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 102.03 % 102.39 %





(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans.



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the three months ended 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 Total shareholders’ equity $ 590,360 $ 567,850 $ 584,164 $ 548,435 $ 533,772 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 — Other intangible assets 2,141 2,179 2,218 2,294 — Tangible shareholders’ equity (a) $ 586,422 $ 563,874 $ 580,149 $ 544,344 $ 533,772 Shares outstanding (c) 42,951,344 42,452,446 40,575,982 40,525,632 40,380,201 Total assets $ 8,417,875 $ 7,872,303 $ 8,093,381 $ 8,209,154 $ 5,273,569 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 — Other intangible assets 2,141 2,179 2,218 2,294 — Tangible assets (b) $ 8,413,937 $ 7,868,327 $ 8,089,366 $ 8,205,063 $ 5,273,569 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b) 6.97 % 7.17 % 7.17 % 6.63 % 10.12 % Tangible book value per share (a/c) $ 13.65 $ 13.28 $ 14.30 $ 13.43 $ 13.22 Efficiency ratio: Noninterest expense (d) $ 58,272 $ 52,435 $ 42,650 $ 48,100 $ 49,491 Net interest income 69,950 62,301 51,363 40,898 40,161 Noninterest income 31,057 10,803 47,044 22,411 5,742 Less: gain (loss) on sale of securities — — 1,225 734 (79 ) Adjusted operating revenue (e) $ 101,007 $ 73,104 $ 97,182 $ 62,575 $ 45,982 Efficiency ratio (d/e) 57.69 % 71.73 % 43.89 % 76.87 % 107.63 %

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Continued)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 1Q 2020 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss): Net income (loss) $ 39,427 $ 29,588 $ (7,602 ) (Gain) loss on sale of aircraft (114 ) 6 — Impairment on aircraft held for sale — 244 — Income tax effects and adjustments for non-GAAP items * 27 (60 ) — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 39,340 $ 29,778 $ (7,602 ) * Estimated at 24.0% Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.92 $ 0.72 $ (0.19 ) Diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.69 $ (0.19 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 42,673,615 41,320,851 40,334,179 Diluted 44,696,850 43,333,707 41,074,049 Reconciliation of financial statement line items as reported to non-GAAP: Noninterest income, as reported $ 31,057 $ 10,803 $ 5,742 Gain on sale of aircraft (114 ) — — Noninterest income, non-GAAP $ 30,943 $ 10,803 $ 5,742 Noninterest expense, as reported $ 58,272 $ 52,435 $ 49,491 Loss on sale of aircraft — (6 ) — Impairment on aircraft held for sale — (244 ) — Noninterest expense, non-GAAP $ 58,272 $ 52,185 $ 49,491 Income (loss) before taxes, as reported $ 43,608 $ 12,035 $ (15,380 ) (Gain) loss on sale of aircraft (114 ) 6 — Impairment on aircraft held for sale — 244 — Income (loss) before taxes, non-GAAP $ 43,494 $ 12,285 $ (15,380 ) Income tax expense (benefit), as reported $ 4,181 $ (17,553 ) $ (7,778 ) Income tax effects and adjustments for non-GAAP items (27 ) 60 — Income tax expense (benefit), non-GAAP $ 4,154 $ (17,493 ) $ (7,778 )

This press release presents the non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the applicable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.



