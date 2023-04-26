U.S. markets closed

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
·28 min read
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported first quarter of 2023 net income of $398 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share.

“The headlines for the first quarter of 2023 centered around deposits, liquidity, and credit. In the midst of this discourse, Live Oak weathered the noise and has a solid story to tell with continued deposit growth, a record first quarter for production backed by strong liquidity and healthy credit,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “We will continue to do what we have been doing since inception, diligently working to be America’s small business bank, while keeping a focus on soundness, profitability, and growth, in that order. Always.”

First Quarter 2023 Key Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

Increase (Decrease)

 

 

 

1Q 2023

 

4Q 2022

 

Dollars

 

Percent

 

1Q 2022

Total revenue(1)

$

101,596

 

 

$

104,973

 

 

$

(3,377

)

 

(3

)%

 

$

110,447

 

Total noninterest expense

 

78,962

 

 

 

84,585

 

 

 

(5,623

)

 

(7

)

 

 

65,714

 

Income before taxes

 

3,613

 

 

 

717

 

 

 

2,896

 

 

404

 

 

 

42,897

 

Effective tax rate

 

89.0

%

 

 

(149.9)

%

 

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

 

 

19.6

%

Net income

$

398

 

 

$

1,792

 

 

$

(1,394

)

 

(78

) %

 

$

34,509

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

(0.03

)

 

(75

)

 

 

0.76

 

Loan and lease production:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases originated

$

1,030,882

 

 

$

1,177,688

 

 

$

(146,806

)

 

(12

) %

 

$

865,063

 

% Fully funded

 

54.5

%

 

 

58.1

%

 

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

 

 

55.9

%

Total loans and leases:

$

8,220,279

 

 

$

7,898,788

 

 

$

321,491

 

 

4

%

 

$

6,766,876

 

Total assets:

 

10,364,297

 

 

 

9,855,498

 

 

 

508,799

 

 

5

 

 

 

8,619,966

 

Total deposits:

 

9,421,994

 

 

 

8,884,928

 

 

 

537,066

 

 

6

 

 

 

7,637,163

 

(1) Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.

Loans and Leases

As of March 31, 2023, the total loan and lease portfolio was $8.22 billion, 4.1% above its level at December 31, 2022, and 21.5% above its level a year ago. This growth was the product of strong origination volumes. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, loans and leases held for investment increased $342.8 million, or 4.7%, to $7.69 billion while loans held for sale decreased $21.3 million, or 3.8%, to $533.3 million. The decrease in loans held for sale was principally due to the impact of market conditions in a rising rate environment which has influenced management's intent to hold a greater portion of loans as held for investment. Average loans and leases were $8.06 billion during the first quarter of 2023 compared to $7.64 billion during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The total loan and lease portfolio at March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, was comprised of 40.9% and 42.3% of guaranteed loans and leases, respectively.

Loan and lease originations totaled $1.03 billion during the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $146.8 million, or 12.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. Loan and lease originations increased $165.8 million, or 19.2%, from the first quarter of 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits increased to $9.42 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $537.1 million compared to December 31, 2022, and an increase of $1.78 billion compared to March 31, 2022. The increase in total deposits from prior periods was to support growth in the loan and lease portfolio, as well as enhance the Company’s liquidity profile in response to the recent banking crisis. In addition, the Company began offering the IntraFi Insured Cash Sweep product in the first quarter of 2023 whereby depositors have access to FDIC insurance in excess of $250 thousand.

Average total interest-bearing deposits for the first quarter of 2023 increased $520.6 million, or 6.2%, to $8.88 billion, compared to $8.36 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average interest-bearing deposits was 90.8% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 91.4% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Borrowings

Borrowings totaled $30.8 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $83.2 million and $196.9 million at December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company decreased borrowings by $52.4 million and $166.1 million as compared to December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022 was principally due to paying off the Company’s Fed Funds line of credit while the decrease from the first quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of paying off the outstanding balance of the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility in September 2022.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $82.0 million compared to $85.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $77.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.46% and 3.76%, respectively, a decrease of 30 basis points quarter over quarter. This decrease was due to higher average liquidity levels as well as recent interest rate increases where new and existing deposits are repricing more rapidly than the Company’s total loan and lease portfolio. During the first quarter of 2023, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 71 basis points while the average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 41 basis points.

The increase in net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022 was driven by growth in the total loan and lease portfolio. Partially mitigating this increase was a decrease in the net interest margin arising from an increase in interest-bearing liabilities combined with the increase in average cost of funds outpacing the increase in average yield on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $19.6 million, an increase of $508 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and a decrease of $13.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. The primary drivers in noninterest income changes are outlined below.

The loan servicing asset revaluation resulted in a gain of $356 thousand for the first quarter of 2023 compared to a $5.0 million loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a $1.6 million loss for the first quarter of 2022. The net gain in the loan servicing asset revaluation during the first quarter of 2023 was principally related to positive movements in market premiums during the quarter.

Net gains on sales of loans for the first quarter of 2023 was $10.2 million, a $2.8 million increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and a $10.8 million decrease compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net gains on sales of loans compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was largely the result of a higher volume of loan sales combined with higher quarter over quarter market premiums. The decrease in the net gains on loan sales compared to the first quarter of 2022 was the result of lower loan sale volume and comparatively lower premiums in the first quarter of 2023. The average gain on sale premium of guaranteed loans was 106%, 105% and 109% for the first quarter of 2023, fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2022, respectively. The volume of guaranteed loans sold was $167.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $144.3 million sold in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $219.7 million sold in the first quarter of 2022.

Loans accounted for under the fair value option had a net loss of $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, a $571 thousand net gain for the fourth quarter of 2022, and a $516 thousand net gain for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in valuation of loans accounted for under the fair value option compared to both prior periods was largely the result of negative market impacts related to rising interest rates.

Net equity method and equity security investment losses totaled $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, a $1.9 million increase in losses from the net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was principally related to heightened levels of underlying losses in several of the Company’s equity method investees combined with lower levels of profit distributions from equity security investments.

Management fee income increased $2.0 million to $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. Management fees are earned via Canapi Advisors investment advisory services for financial technology venture funds. This increase was principally due to four funds receiving advisory services in the first quarter of 2023 compared to two funds receiving advisory services in the first quarter of 2022. Canapi Advisors is one of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $79.0 million compared to $84.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $65.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The primary drivers in noninterest expense changes are outlined below.

Salaries and employee benefits for the first quarter of 2023 increased $2.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and $6.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. This increase was largely the product of continued investment in human resources to support strategic and growth initiatives.

Professional services expense for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $1.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily driven by an insurance recovery of $1.3 million in the current quarter for previously expensed legal fees.

Advertising and marketing expense increased $1.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2022 as a continued investment in the Company’s lending and deposit market growth.

The Company incurred $8.4 million in impairment charges related to a renewable energy tax credit investment in the fourth quarter of 2022. Comparatively, there was $69 thousand in impairment charges in the first quarter of 2023.

Other noninterest expense increased by $3.7 million during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2022, largely related to $2.8 million in increased levels of reserves on unfunded commitments. This increase was a result of refinements to the assumptions for estimating the reserve in the first quarter of 2023.

Asset Quality

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company recognized net charge-offs for loans carried at historical cost of $6.7 million compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost, annualized, for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, was 0.38%, 0.09% and 0.19%, respectively. The increase in net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily isolated to two relationships.

Unguaranteed nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans and leases, excluding $8.2 million and $6.7 million accounted for under the fair value option at March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively, increased to $22.0 million, or 0.30% of loans and leases held for investment which are carried at historical cost, at March 31, 2023, compared to $18.8 million, or 0.27%, at December 31, 2022.

Provision for Loan and Lease Credit Losses

The provision for loan and lease credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $19.0 million compared to $19.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. The provision expense in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of continued growth of the loan and lease portfolio combined with portfolio trends and changes in the macroeconomic outlook.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $108.2 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $96.6 million at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost was 1.50% and 1.41% at March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Income Tax

Income tax expense (benefit) and related effective tax rate was $3.2 million and 89.0% for the first quarter of 2023, $(1.1) million and (149.9)% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $8.4 million and 19.6% for the first quarter of 2022, respectively. The higher level of income tax expense for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of discrete items related to stock compensation expense while the lower level of income tax expense compared to the first quarter of 2022 was principally related to decreased pretax income.

Conference Call

Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook tomorrow, April 27, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast using Conference ID: 21279493. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event. The conference call details are as follows:

Live Telephone Dial-In

U.S.: 888.886.7786
International: +1 416.764.8658
Pass Code: None Required

Live Webcast Log-In

Webcast Link: investor.liveoakbank.com
Registration: Name and Email Required
Multi-Factor Code: Provided After Registration

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company’s plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company’s expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations or loan products, including the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes in Live Oak Banking Company's status as an SBA Preferred Lender; changes in rules, regulations or procedures for other government loan programs, including those of the United States Department of Agriculture; the impacts of global health crises and pandemics, such as the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, on trade (including supply chains and export levels), travel, employee productivity and other economic activities that may have a destabilizing and negative effect on financial markets, economic activity and customer behavior; a reduction in or the termination of the Company's ability to use the technology-based platform that is critical to the success of its business model, including a failure in or a breach of operational or security systems; competition from other lenders; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; market and economic conditions and the associated impact on the Company; operational, liquidity and credit risks associated with the Company's business; the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny of financial products and services and the Company's ability to comply with regulatory requirements and expectations; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; adverse results, including related fees and expenses, from pending or future lawsuits, government investigations or private actions; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

Contacts:

William C. (BJ) Losch, III | CFO & Chief Banking Officer | Investor Relations | 910.202.6926
Claire Parker | SVP Corporate Communications | Media Relations | 910.597.1592


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

1Q 2023 Change vs.

 

1Q 2023

 

4Q 2022

 

3Q 2022

 

2Q 2022

 

1Q 2022

 

4Q 2022

 

1Q 2022

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

%

Loans and fees on loans

$

139,052

 

 

$

127,310

 

 

$

107,880

 

 

$

94,157

 

 

$

89,198

 

 

9.2

 

 

55.9

 

Investment securities, taxable

 

7,547

 

 

 

6,716

 

 

 

5,506

 

 

 

4,046

 

 

 

3,399

 

 

12.4

 

 

122.0

 

Other interest earning assets

 

4,817

 

 

 

2,584

 

 

 

2,448

 

 

 

1,044

 

 

 

185

 

 

86.4

 

 

2503.8

 

Total interest income

 

151,416

 

 

 

136,610

 

 

 

115,834

 

 

 

99,247

 

 

 

92,782

 

 

10.8

 

 

63.2

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

67,595

 

 

 

50,357

 

 

 

31,553

 

 

 

18,777

 

 

 

14,348

 

 

34.2

 

 

371.1

 

Borrowings

 

1,804

 

 

 

351

 

 

 

395

 

 

 

536

 

 

 

655

 

 

414.0

 

 

175.4

 

Total interest expense

 

69,399

 

 

 

50,708

 

 

 

31,948

 

 

 

19,313

 

 

 

15,003

 

 

36.9

 

 

362.6

 

Net interest income

 

82,017

 

 

 

85,902

 

 

 

83,886

 

 

 

79,934

 

 

 

77,779

 

 

(4.5

)

 

5.4

 

Provision for loan and lease credit losses

 

19,021

 

 

 

19,671

 

 

 

14,169

 

 

 

5,267

 

 

 

1,836

 

 

(3.3

)

 

936.0

 

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses

 

62,996

 

 

 

66,231

 

 

 

69,717

 

 

 

74,667

 

 

 

75,943

 

 

(4.9

)

 

(17.0

)

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan servicing revenue

 

6,380

 

 

 

6,296

 

 

 

6,230

 

 

 

6,477

 

 

 

6,356

 

 

1.3

 

 

0.4

 

Loan servicing asset revaluation

 

356

 

 

 

(5,016

)

 

 

(1,324

)

 

 

(8,668

)

 

 

(1,569

)

 

107.1

 

 

122.7

 

Net gains on sales of loans

 

10,175

 

 

 

7,362

 

 

 

9,275

 

 

 

5,630

 

 

 

20,977

 

 

38.2

 

 

(51.5

)

Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option

 

(4,529

)

 

 

571

 

 

 

4,420

 

 

 

(4,461

)

 

 

516

 

 

(893.2

)

 

(977.7

)

Equity method investments income (loss)

 

(2,952

)

 

 

(1,818

)

 

 

29,136

 

 

 

119,056

 

 

 

(2,124

)

 

(62.4

)

 

(39.0

)

Equity security investments gains (losses), net

 

77

 

 

 

868

 

 

 

876

 

 

 

1,655

 

 

 

(44

)

 

(91.1

)

 

275.0

 

Lease income

 

2,535

 

 

 

2,555

 

 

 

2,516

 

 

 

2,510

 

 

 

2,503

 

 

(0.8

)

 

1.3

 

Management fee income

 

3,472

 

 

 

3,200

 

 

 

2,844

 

 

 

2,558

 

 

 

1,488

 

 

8.5

 

 

133.3

 

Other noninterest income

 

4,065

 

 

 

5,053

 

 

 

3,751

 

 

 

3,772

 

 

 

4,565

 

 

(19.6

)

 

(11.0

)

Total noninterest income

 

19,579

 

 

 

19,071

 

 

 

57,724

 

 

 

128,529

 

 

 

32,668

 

 

2.7

 

 

(40.1

)

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

44,765

 

 

 

42,560

 

 

 

43,479

 

 

 

46,276

 

 

 

38,507

 

 

5.2

 

 

16.3

 

Travel expense

 

2,411

 

 

 

1,872

 

 

 

2,372

 

 

 

2,358

 

 

 

1,897

 

 

28.8

 

 

27.1

 

Professional services expense

 

927

 

 

 

2,453

 

 

 

2,505

 

 

 

3,988

 

 

 

2,791

 

 

(62.2

)

 

(66.8

)

Advertising and marketing expense

 

3,603

 

 

 

3,892

 

 

 

2,621

 

 

 

2,301

 

 

 

1,729

 

 

(7.4

)

 

108.4

 

Occupancy expense

 

1,925

 

 

 

3,469

 

 

 

2,519

 

 

 

2,773

 

 

 

2,327

 

 

(44.5

)

 

(17.3

)

Technology expense

 

7,729

 

 

 

8,849

 

 

 

7,770

 

 

 

5,762

 

 

 

6,053

 

 

(12.7

)

 

27.7

 

Equipment expense

 

3,818

 

 

 

3,759

 

 

 

3,761

 

 

 

3,784

 

 

 

3,816

 

 

1.6

 

 

0.1

 

Other loan origination and maintenance expense

 

3,927

 

 

 

3,657

 

 

 

3,376

 

 

 

3,022

 

 

 

3,113

 

 

7.4

 

 

26.1

 

Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment

 

69

 

 

 

8,446

 

 

 

7,721

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

 

 

(99.2

)

 

100.0

 

FDIC insurance

 

3,403

 

 

 

2,923

 

 

 

2,697

 

 

 

2,164

 

 

 

1,972

 

 

16.4

 

 

72.6

 

Contributions and donations

 

56

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

191

 

 

 

5,515

 

 

 

723

 

 

69.7

 

 

(92.3

)

Other expense

 

6,329

 

 

 

2,672

 

 

 

4,036

 

 

 

2,886

 

 

 

2,786

 

 

136.9

 

 

127.2

 

Total noninterest expense

 

78,962

 

 

 

84,585

 

 

 

83,048

 

 

 

80,879

 

 

 

65,714

 

 

(6.6

)

 

20.2

 

Income before taxes

 

3,613

 

 

 

717

 

 

 

44,393

 

 

 

122,317

 

 

 

42,897

 

 

403.9

 

 

(91.6

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

3,215

 

 

 

(1,075

)

 

 

1,525

 

 

 

25,278

 

 

 

8,388

 

 

399.1

 

 

(61.7

)

Net income

$

398

 

 

$

1,792

 

 

$

42,868

 

 

$

97,039

 

 

$

34,509

 

 

(77.8

)

 

(98.8

)

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.97

 

 

$

2.22

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

(75.0

)

 

(98.7

)

Diluted

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

2.16

 

 

$

0.76

 

 

(75.0

)

 

(98.7

)

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

44,157,156

 

 

 

44,005,220

 

 

 

43,914,920

 

 

 

43,824,707

 

 

 

43,701,943

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

44,964,616

 

 

 

44,794,941

 

 

 

44,797,109

 

 

 

44,803,278

 

 

 

45,227,536

 

 

 

 

 


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 

As of the quarter ended

 

1Q 2023 Change vs.

 

1Q 2023

 

4Q 2022

 

3Q 2022

 

2Q 2022

 

1Q 2022

 

4Q 2022

 

1Q 2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

%

Cash and due from banks

$

463,186

 

 

$

280,239

 

 

$

335,046

 

 

$

580,493

 

 

$

477,778

 

 

65.3

 

 

(3.1

)

Federal funds sold

 

 

 

 

136,397

 

 

 

68,324

 

 

 

51,694

 

 

 

29,993

 

 

(100.0

)

 

(100.0

)

Certificates of deposit with other banks

 

4,000

 

 

 

4,000

 

 

 

4,250

 

 

 

4,250

 

 

 

4,250

 

 

 

 

(5.9

)

Investment securities available-for-sale

 

1,149,691

 

 

 

1,014,719

 

 

 

1,005,372

 

 

 

927,968

 

 

 

844,577

 

 

13.3

 

 

36.1

 

Loans held for sale (1)

 

533,292

 

 

 

554,610

 

 

 

537,649

 

 

 

1,199,734

 

 

 

1,028,635

 

 

(3.8

)

 

(48.2

)

Loans and leases held for investment (2)

 

7,686,987

 

 

 

7,344,178

 

 

 

6,853,382

 

 

 

5,860,209

 

 

 

5,738,241

 

 

4.7

 

 

34.0

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

 

(108,242

)

 

 

(96,566

)

 

 

(78,291

)

 

 

(65,863

)

 

 

(63,058

)

 

12.1

 

 

71.7

 

Net loans and leases

 

7,578,745

 

 

 

7,247,612

 

 

 

6,775,091

 

 

 

5,794,346

 

 

 

5,675,183

 

 

4.6

 

 

33.5

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

268,138

 

 

 

263,290

 

 

 

260,285

 

 

 

257,926

 

 

 

254,865

 

 

1.8

 

 

5.2

 

Foreclosed assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,178

 

 

 

191

 

 

 

198

 

 

 

 

(100.0

)

Servicing assets

 

29,357

 

 

 

26,323

 

 

 

29,081

 

 

 

28,661

 

 

 

36,286

 

 

11.5

 

 

(19.1

)

Other assets

 

337,888

 

 

 

328,308

 

 

 

298,374

 

 

 

275,634

 

 

 

268,201

 

 

2.9

 

 

26.0

 

Total assets

$

10,364,297

 

 

$

9,855,498

 

 

$

9,314,650

 

 

$

9,120,897

 

 

$

8,619,966

 

 

5.2

 

 

20.2

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

$

176,439

 

 

$

194,100

 

 

$

170,336

 

 

$

119,371

 

 

$

86,342

 

 

(9.1

)

 

104.3

 

Interest-bearing

 

9,245,555

 

 

 

8,690,828

 

 

 

8,234,573

 

 

 

8,036,373

 

 

 

7,550,821

 

 

6.4

 

 

22.4

 

Total deposits

 

9,421,994

 

 

 

8,884,928

 

 

 

8,404,909

 

 

 

8,155,744

 

 

 

7,637,163

 

 

6.0

 

 

23.4

 

Borrowings

 

30,767

 

 

 

83,203

 

 

 

35,616

 

 

 

86,209

 

 

 

196,911

 

 

(63.0

)

 

(84.4

)

Other liabilities

 

88,729

 

 

 

76,334

 

 

 

71,957

 

 

 

87,282

 

 

 

72,565

 

 

16.2

 

 

22.3

 

Total liabilities

 

9,541,490

 

 

 

9,044,465

 

 

 

8,512,482

 

 

 

8,329,235

 

 

 

7,906,639

 

 

5.5

 

 

20.7

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock (voting)

 

334,672

 

 

 

330,854

 

 

 

325,632

 

 

 

320,924

 

 

 

315,607

 

 

1.2

 

 

6.0

 

Class B common stock (non-voting)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retained earnings

 

572,530

 

 

 

572,497

 

 

 

571,778

 

 

 

530,021

 

 

 

434,226

 

 

 

 

31.9

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(84,395

)

 

 

(92,318

)

 

 

(95,242

)

 

 

(59,283

)

 

 

(36,506

)

 

(8.6

)

 

131.2

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

822,807

 

 

 

811,033

 

 

 

802,168

 

 

 

791,662

 

 

 

713,327

 

 

1.5

 

 

15.3

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

10,364,297

 

 

$

9,855,498

 

 

$

9,314,650

 

 

$

9,120,897

 

 

$

8,619,966

 

 

5.2

 

 

20.2

 

(1) Includes $23.5 million and $25.1 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

(2) Includes $467.0 million, $494.5 million, $512.2 million, $530.6 million and $600.6 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

As of and for the three months ended

 

1Q 2023

 

4Q 2022

 

3Q 2022

 

2Q 2022

 

1Q 2022

Income Statement Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

398

 

 

$

1,792

 

 

$

42,868

 

 

$

97,039

 

 

$

34,509

 

Per Common Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income, diluted

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

2.16

 

 

$

0.76

 

Dividends declared

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

Book value

 

18.58

 

 

 

18.41

 

 

 

18.24

 

 

 

18.05

 

 

 

16.29

 

Tangible book value (1)

 

18.50

 

 

 

18.32

 

 

 

18.15

 

 

 

17.97

 

 

 

16.20

 

Performance Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (annualized)

 

0.02

%

 

 

0.08

%

 

 

1.86

%

 

 

4.40

%

 

 

1.65

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

 

0.19

 

 

 

0.88

 

 

 

20.79

 

 

 

46.14

 

 

 

18.94

 

Net interest margin

 

3.46

 

 

 

3.76

 

 

 

3.84

 

 

 

3.89

 

 

 

4.02

 

Efficiency ratio (1)

 

77.72

 

 

 

80.58

 

 

 

58.65

 

 

 

38.80

 

 

 

59.50

 

Noninterest income to total revenue

 

19.27

 

 

 

18.17

 

 

 

40.76

 

 

 

61.66

 

 

 

29.58

 

Selected Loan Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases originated

$

1,030,882

 

 

$

1,177,688

 

 

$

1,005,235

 

 

$

959,635

 

 

$

865,063

 

Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced

 

3,616,701

 

 

 

3,481,885

 

 

 

3,345,907

 

 

 

3,329,616

 

 

 

3,381,883

 

Asset Quality Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (3)

 

1.50

%

 

 

1.41

%

 

 

1.23

%

 

 

1.24

%

 

 

1.23

%

Net charge-offs (3)

$

6,669

 

 

$

1,396

 

 

$

1,741

 

 

$

2,462

 

 

$

2,362

 

Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (2) (3)

 

0.38

%

 

 

0.09

%

 

 

0.12

%

 

 

0.19

%

 

 

0.19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unguaranteed

$

22,002

 

 

$

18,784

 

 

$

14,334

 

 

$

11,974

 

 

$

19,475

 

Guaranteed

 

63,696

 

 

 

54,608

 

 

 

45,730

 

 

 

33,794

 

 

 

32,828

 

Total

 

85,698

 

 

 

73,392

 

 

 

60,064

 

 

 

45,768

 

 

 

52,303

 

Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment (3)

 

0.30

%

 

 

0.27

%

 

 

0.23

%

 

 

0.22

%

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans at fair value (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unguaranteed

$

8,193

 

 

$

6,678

 

 

$

2,736

 

 

$

3,615

 

 

$

4,451

 

Guaranteed

 

43,968

 

 

 

38,212

 

 

 

25,169

 

 

 

27,895

 

 

 

30,850

 

Total

 

52,161

 

 

 

44,890

 

 

 

27,905

 

 

 

31,510

 

 

 

35,301

 

Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to loans held for investment (4)

 

1.75

%

 

 

1.35

%

 

 

0.53

%

 

 

0.68

%

 

 

0.74

%

Capital Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

11.67

%

 

 

12.46

%

 

 

13.16

%

 

 

13.14

%

 

 

12.10

%

Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)

 

8.70

 

 

 

9.26

 

 

 

9.49

 

 

 

9.44

 

 

 

8.87

 

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.
(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).
(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).      


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023

 

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022

 

Average Balance

 

Interest

 

Average Yield/Rate

 

Average Balance

 

Interest

 

Average Yield/Rate

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning balances in other banks

$

220,114

 

 

$

3,193

 

5.88

%

 

$

138,819

 

 

$

1,063

 

3.04

%

Federal funds sold

 

140,033

 

 

 

1,624

 

4.70

 

 

 

160,944

 

 

 

1,521

 

3.75

 

Investment securities

 

1,187,377

 

 

 

7,547

 

2.58

 

 

 

1,128,105

 

 

 

6,716

 

2.36

 

Loans held for sale

 

560,155

 

 

 

11,986

 

8.68

 

 

 

573,280

 

 

 

11,635

 

8.05

 

Loans and leases held for investment(1)

 

7,497,824

 

 

 

127,066

 

6.87

 

 

 

7,066,106

 

 

 

115,675

 

6.49

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

9,605,503

 

 

 

151,416

 

6.39

 

 

 

9,067,254

 

 

 

136,610

 

5.98

 

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

 

(94,283

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(77,977

)

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-earning assets

 

600,471

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

476,204

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

10,111,691

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

9,465,481

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing checking

$

21,668

 

 

$

271

 

5.07

%

 

$

 

 

$

 

%

Savings

 

4,207,286

 

 

 

36,251

 

3.49

 

 

 

4,096,034

 

 

 

28,587

 

2.77

 

Money market accounts

 

114,084

 

 

 

137

 

0.49

 

 

 

117,843

 

 

 

121

 

0.41

 

Certificates of deposit

 

4,535,363

 

 

 

30,936

 

2.77

 

 

 

4,143,894

 

 

 

21,649

 

2.07

 

Total deposits

 

8,878,401

 

 

 

67,595

 

3.09

 

 

 

8,357,771

 

 

 

50,357

 

2.39

 

Borrowings

 

158,508

 

 

 

1,804

 

4.62

 

 

 

36,264

 

 

 

351

 

3.84

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

9,036,909

 

 

 

69,399

 

3.11

 

 

 

8,394,035

 

 

 

50,708

 

2.40

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

177,078

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

182,727

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

64,409

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

69,814

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

833,295

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

818,905

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,111,691

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

9,465,481

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income and interest rate spread

 

 

$

82,017

 

3.28

%

 

 

 

$

85,902

 

3.58

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

3.46

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.76

 

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

106.29

%

 

 

 

 

 

108.02

%

(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)

 

As of and for the three months ended

 

1Q 2023

 

4Q 2022

 

3Q 2022

 

2Q 2022

 

1Q 2022

Total shareholders’ equity

$

822,807

 

 

$

811,033

 

 

$

802,168

 

 

$

791,662

 

 

$

713,327

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,797

 

Other intangible assets

 

1,835

 

 

 

1,873

 

 

 

1,912

 

 

 

1,950

 

 

 

1,988

 

Tangible shareholders’ equity (a)

$

819,175

 

 

$

807,363

 

 

$

798,459

 

 

$

787,915

 

 

$

709,542

 

Shares outstanding (c)

 

44,290,840

 

 

 

44,061,244

 

 

 

43,981,350

 

 

 

43,854,011

 

 

 

43,787,660

 

Total assets

$

10,364,297

 

 

$

9,855,498

 

 

$

9,314,650

 

 

$

9,120,897

 

 

$

8,619,966

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,797

 

Other intangible assets

 

1,835

 

 

 

1,873

 

 

 

1,912

 

 

 

1,950

 

 

 

1,988

 

Tangible assets (b)

$

10,360,665

 

 

$

9,851,828

 

 

$

9,310,941

 

 

$

9,117,150

 

 

$

8,616,181

 

Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b)

 

7.91

%

 

 

8.20

%

 

 

8.58

%

 

 

8.64

%

 

 

8.23

%

Tangible book value per share (a/c)

$

18.50

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

17.97

 

 

$

16.20

 

Efficiency ratio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense (d)

$

78,962

 

 

$

84,585

 

 

$

83,048

 

 

$

80,879

 

 

$

65,714

 

Net interest income

 

82,017

 

 

 

85,902

 

 

 

83,886

 

 

 

79,934

 

 

 

77,779

 

Noninterest income

 

19,579

 

 

 

19,071

 

 

 

57,724

 

 

 

128,529

 

 

 

32,668

 

Total revenue (e)

$

101,596

 

 

$

104,973

 

 

$

141,610

 

 

$

208,463

 

 

$

110,447

 

Efficiency ratio (d/e)

 

77.72

%

 

 

80.58

%

 

 

58.65

%

 

 

38.80

%

 

 

59.50

%


This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.