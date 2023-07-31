Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 56% of the company

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 8 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

Every investor in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 56% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 14% of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Locc Sponsor, Llc is currently the largest shareholder, with 16% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.2% and 6.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. in their own names. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It has a market capitalization of just US$258m, and the board has only US$206k worth of shares in their own names. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 16%, of the Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition (at least 2 which are potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

