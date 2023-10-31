Do you live in one of Kentucky's wealthiest cities? Find out who tops the list
Editor's note: The data used in this analysis was supplied by the U.S. Census' five-year American Community Survey. The ACS includes rough estimates of income data at the municipal level, and actual values may be slightly different. Cities where the margin of error was more than 10% were eliminated.
The Courier Journal analyzed data from the American Community Survey, a data source from the U.S. Census, and found the wealthiest cities in Kentucky based on the median household income.
While many cities boast a median income of more than $50,000, only the top few break into the $100,000 range, according to the data.
Where does your community land on the list? Here are top 45 cities, ranked by income.
Top 45 wealthiest cities in Kentucky
45. Sanders
Median household income: $33,795
44. Richmond
Median household income: $40,221
43. Hopkinsville
Median household income: $40,442
42. Shively
Median household income: $41,104
41. Silver Grove
Median household income: $41,362
40. Paducah
Median household income: $42,024
39. Cynthiana
Median household income: $42,642
38. Henderson
Median household income: $43,413
37. Bowling Green
Median household income: $43,633
36. Ashland
Median household income: $45,414
35. Columbia
Median household income: $45,480
34. Beaver Dam
Median household income: $46,624
33. Madisonville
Median household income: $46,816
32. Owensboro
Median household income: $47,411
31. Covington
Median household income: $47,917
30. Radcliff
Median household income: $48,325
29. Berea
Median household income: $49,974
28. Franklin
Median household income: $51,324
27. Frankfort
Median household income: $51,731
26. Perryville
Median household income: $53,824
25. Flatwoods
Median household income: $54,673
24. Nicholasville
Median household income: $56,790
23. Raceland
Median household income: $58,227
22. Louisville
Median household income: $58,357
21. Worthington
Median household income: $58,649
20. Hillview
Median household income: $58,827
19. Lyndon
Median household income: $61,078
18. Lexington
Median household income: $61,526
17. Florence
Median household income: $64,718
16. Georgetown
Median household income: $66,942
15. Pioneer Village
Median household income: $70,037
14. Worthington Hills
Median household income: $70,625
13. Shelbyville
Median household income: $70,751
12. Crescent Springs
Median household income: $72,375
11. St. Matthews
Median household income: $72,910
10. Taylor Mill
Median household income: $73,422
9. Jeffersontown
Median household income: $75,985
8. Independence
Median household income: $82,846
7. Mount Washington
Median household income: $83,216
6. Fort Thomas
Median household income: $85,938
5. Woodlawn Park
Median household income: $88,889
4. Kingsley
Median household income: $94,750
3. Edgewood
Median household income: $109,909
2. Beechwood Village
Median household income: $110,833
1. Crossgate
Median household income: $120,893
Stephen Stirling and Bailey Loosemore contributed to this article.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Wealthiest cities in Kentucky: See the top 45 cities in the state