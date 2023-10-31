Do you live in one of Kentucky's wealthiest cities? Find out who tops the list

Editor's note: The data used in this analysis was supplied by the U.S. Census' five-year American Community Survey. The ACS includes rough estimates of income data at the municipal level, and actual values may be slightly different. Cities where the margin of error was more than 10% were eliminated.

The Courier Journal analyzed data from the American Community Survey, a data source from the U.S. Census, and found the wealthiest cities in Kentucky based on the median household income.

While many cities boast a median income of more than $50,000, only the top few break into the $100,000 range, according to the data.

Where does your community land on the list? Here are top 45 cities, ranked by income.

More: Which companies are the best employers in Kentucky? UK and Norton top the Forbes list

Top 45 wealthiest cities in Kentucky

45. Sanders

Median household income: $33,795

44. Richmond

Median household income: $40,221

43. Hopkinsville

Median household income: $40,442

42. Shively

Median household income: $41,104

41. Silver Grove

Median household income: $41,362

40. Paducah

Median household income: $42,024

39. Cynthiana

Median household income: $42,642

38. Henderson

Median household income: $43,413

37. Bowling Green

Median household income: $43,633

36. Ashland

Median household income: $45,414

35. Columbia

Median household income: $45,480

34. Beaver Dam

Median household income: $46,624

33. Madisonville

Median household income: $46,816

32. Owensboro

Median household income: $47,411

31. Covington

Median household income: $47,917

30. Radcliff

Median household income: $48,325

29. Berea

Median household income: $49,974

28. Franklin

Median household income: $51,324

27. Frankfort

Median household income: $51,731

26. Perryville

Median household income: $53,824

25. Flatwoods

Median household income: $54,673

24. Nicholasville

Median household income: $56,790

23. Raceland

Median household income: $58,227

22. Louisville

Median household income: $58,357

21. Worthington

Median household income: $58,649

Story continues

20. Hillview

Median household income: $58,827

19. Lyndon

Median household income: $61,078

18. Lexington

Median household income: $61,526

17. Florence

Median household income: $64,718

16. Georgetown

Median household income: $66,942

15. Pioneer Village

Median household income: $70,037

14. Worthington Hills

Median household income: $70,625

13. Shelbyville

Median household income: $70,751

12. Crescent Springs

Median household income: $72,375

11. St. Matthews

Median household income: $72,910

10. Taylor Mill

Median household income: $73,422

9. Jeffersontown

Median household income: $75,985

8. Independence

Median household income: $82,846

7. Mount Washington

Median household income: $83,216

6. Fort Thomas

Median household income: $85,938

5. Woodlawn Park

Median household income: $88,889

4. Kingsley

Median household income: $94,750

3. Edgewood

Median household income: $109,909

2. Beechwood Village

Median household income: $110,833

1. Crossgate

Median household income: $120,893

More: How much affordable housing has Louisville built and where is it? Check out these graphics

Stephen Stirling and Bailey Loosemore contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Wealthiest cities in Kentucky: See the top 45 cities in the state