Live Online Webcast Auction Features Cranes, Boom Trucks and Other Former Assets of Texas-Based Heavy Equipment Rental Company

Conducted by Tiger Group and GA Global Partners, a court-ordered sale on November 10 creates opportunities for similar businesses as well as bidders in oil and gas, utility solar and construction

EDNA, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers can acquire heavy-duty cranes, boom trucks, trailers and other former assets of Dalton Crane in a Thursday, November 10 live, online webcast auction by Tiger Group and GA Global Partners.

The court-ordered sale of former assets of the Edna-based company closes November 10 at 1 p.m. (CT). Bidding is open now.

Formerly a multimillion-dollar heavy equipment rental business with customers all over Texas and the Southwest, Dalton Crane filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2021.

"Covid interrupted the company's operations and it never quite recovered despite rebounding demand for heavy-equipment rentals in sectors such as utility solar, construction and, more recently, oil and gas," explained Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

"Nonetheless, many of Dalton Crane's former assets are late-model and in good condition," added Adam Alexander, CEO of GA Global Partners. "That makes this sale a strong opportunity for a wide array of bidders."

Assets include:

Liebherr, Tadano and Terex cranes;

Mack and Kenworth trucks;

Dorsey and Fontaine trailers; and

Dream Travel Trailers by Chinook.

Dalton Crane specialized in loading and setting gas compressors, with a division for frac and coil tubing. With a capacity of up to 300 tons, Dalton Crane's rental inventory has been used for tank batteries, air conditioner units, bridges, drilling rig equipment, generators, storage tanks, transformers, vessels and more.

Inspections are available on Wednesday, November 9, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (CT) at 599 Hwy 111N, Edna, TX 77957.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit:

https://www.cagp.com/events/multi-million-dollar-crane-rental-company/

Story continues

or…

https://soldtiger.com/sales/multi-million-dollar-crane-rental-company-opportunity/

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: auctions@tigergroup.com or call (805) 497-4999.

Additional contacts: At Tiger C&I, Chad Farrell, Managing Director, (832) 721-3937, cfarrell@tigergroup.com. At GA Global Partners, Paul Brown, Vice President, Paul Brown, (203) 313-8935, pbrown@gaglobl.com/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 mhoang@tigergroup.com. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, 347925@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-online-webcast-auction-features-cranes-boom-trucks-and-other-former-assets-of-texas-based-heavy-equipment-rental-company-301665705.html

SOURCE Tiger Group