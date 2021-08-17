U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

LIVE Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Live Ventures Incorporated Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

·3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Live Ventures Incorporated ("Live Ventures" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIVE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Live Ventures securities between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/live.

Bronstein, Gewirtz &amp; Grossman, LLC
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Live's earnings per share for FY 2016 was actually only $6.33 per share; (2) that the Company used an artificially low share count to boost the earnings per share by 40%; (3) that Live had overstated pre-tax income for fiscal 2016 by 20% by including $915,500 of "other income" related to certain amendments that were not negotiated until after the close of the fiscal year; (4) that Live's acquisition of ApplianceSmart did not close during first quarter 2017; (5) that using December 30, 2017 as the "acquisition date" and recognizing income therefrom did not conform to generally accepted accounting principles; (6) that, by falsely stating that the acquisition closed during the quarter, Live recognized bargain purchase gain, which enabled the Company to report positive net income in what would otherwise have been an unprofitable quarter; (7) that between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2018, Live's CEO received approximately 94% more in compensation than was disclosed to investors; and (8) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/live or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Live Ventures you have until October 12, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-live-ventures-incorporated-shareholders-of-class-action-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301356822.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

