I Live On Social Security Only: Here’s How I Get By

In the mid-2000s, Janis Lynn was slammed with a series of serious health problems. Then in her 50s, Lynn was working in real estate in Los Angeles and living in a middle-class neighborhood. But her conditions progressed to the point that she was all but bedridden and unable to work even part time.

She was forced to go on disability — and take a massive hit to her income.

“It was a very difficult adjustment,” Lynn, now 75, told GOBankingRates. “I was all on my own with no spouse or additional income streams. But in time, I learned how to get by.”

In her early 60s, Lynn switched from disability insurance over to Social Security, which amounted to about the same monthly income as disability. But by then, Lynn had figured out how to make the meager monthly earnings work for her. She’d had no choice.

Lynn shared with GOBankingRates how she gets by on her $1,500 monthly Social Security check, and offered tips for others trying to stretch their income.

I Moved to Public Housing

Unable to cover rent in a two-bedroom house in a middle-class neighborhood, Lynn, with the administrative and financial assistance of her daughter, moved into public housing in the same area so she could remain close to her doctors.

Though living in a small one-bedroom apartment felt very limiting at first (for instance, she could no longer provide a space for her daughter when she came to visit), Lynn slowly began to embrace the change.

“I lived in a small one-bedroom when I was young and newly independent,” Lynn said. “I was so happy there, and doing amazingly in my career. I recall those times fondly and decided it wasn’t such a bad way to live, even though I no longer had the career.”

Lynn also appreciated the financial benefits of living in public housing. For example, she no longer had to pay for utilities including gas and electricity. That was all included in her impressively low rent (for her location).

I Got Rid of My Car

“I’d driven the same Jeep for so many years, but it was worn down and needed so much work,” Lynn said. “I decided to sell it and go without a car. I didn’t want to do it, but I felt I had to, and I have gotten used to life without a car. Now that I can no longer drive anyway, it no longer bothers me.”

I Rehomed Some of My Pets

“By far the most devastating process I went through while adjusting to a living only on Social Security, was giving up two of my dogs and keeping only one,” Lynn said. “I was lucky in that I found new, caring homes for them with friends. But I still wish I’d been able to afford their food and veterinary care.”

I Get Food Stamps

The costs of groceries are notoriously steep in the U.S. (and especially in Los Angeles) — and only getting pricier. Lynn was quick to sign up for food stamps.

“At first I was a little embarrassed to get food stamps,” Lynn said. “I never needed that kind of help before. But I got over that and have been really grateful. It’s great that so many stores accept food stamps — even online. Since I am physically disabled, that’s really important.”

I Buy in Bulk

Buying groceries and other essentials in bulk wasn’t new for Lynn, but she upped the ante when cornered into living solely on Social Security.

“I get everything at either the dollar store or [my local supermarket],” Lynn said. “It’s much easier for me to buy a lot at once because it means I have to go out less. Going out for me can be too much because I am physically disabled and can no longer drive or walk long distances.”

I Meal Prep

Lynn was raised in a low-income household and got into the hang of meal prepping at a very young age.

“I’ll make beef teriyaki and make that last a few days,” Lynn said. “Sometimes I’ll order Chinese food and I can make that last a few days, too.”

I Never Dine Out

Lynn has not been to a restaurant since before the onset of the pandemic, due to being immunocompromised. But even before then, she never dined out, anyway — unless someone else was picking up the tab.

“I usually don’t go out to eat unless my daughter and her husband take me out,” Lynn said. “I don’t really care; I’m a great cook.”

I Shop at Dollar Stores

Lynn lives just a block away from a dollar store. This has been a real lifesaver.

“I shop there for snacks, dog treats and sometimes vegetables and fruit,” Lynn said. “I also get holiday cards there.”

I Don’t Buy Anyone Gifts — Cards Only

On the note of holiday cards … Lynn buys only those, from the dollar store, in situations where a gift from a loved one might be expected. This, too, hasn’t been a problem for Lynn.

“I’ve been broke for a long time,” Lynn said. “So I haven’t been buying people gifts for years. I put a lot of thought into the cards I give them. Usually I take up all the sides with my writing about how much they mean to me. And I have really pretty handwriting.”

I Have Friends Who Can Relate to Me

When Lynn first moved into affordable housing, she was fairly reserved and kept to herself, but eventually she opted to attend the many social gatherings held in the building for residents. Via those, she found lasting friendships with other folks living on just Social Security.

“People here can relate to me,” she said. “We have a community. We’re all broke.”

When In Dire Need, I Ask For Help

Lynn admits that she is not without the very occasional financial aid from others.

“I’m not gonna lie,” Lynn said. “Sometimes a surprise vet bill will hit or I’ll find out Medicare isn’t covering the whole price of medication I need. When this happens, I ask my daughter for financial assistance. I’m lucky that she always comes through and never keeps score.”

I Remain Proud of Myself

Though living leanly isn’t particularly easy, Lynn doesn’t let her mind dwell too much on the negatives. She generally has a positive attitude about her situation, and is quick to recall all the working years she put into her Social Security nest egg.

“Yes, I rely on the government for help,” Lynn said. “I’m not ashamed; I worked hard when I was able to. I paid into the system, and I deserve the money.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Live On Social Security Only: Here's How I Get By