How to live stream every March Madness game

Just because you’re not home doesn’t mean you can’t stream every single March Madness game.

It’s March Madness time, and that means you’re either hyped to see your favorite school’s team take to the hardwood, or you can’t wait until everyone stops talking about the tourney altogether.

Unfortunately, the NCAA schedules a number of games for the afternoon, so if you’re at work, or in school, it’s hard to keep up. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to keep up on the tournament from your smartphone, tablet, laptop or, if you don’t have cable, streaming TV service.

Here are the best ways to stream the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament through CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV, the networks that will broadcast the games. And don’t forget to check out Yahoo Sports’ coverage of the big event from March 15 through April 2.

CBS

CBS is broadcasting 21 of the 67 March Madness matchups. If you don’t have a cable subscription, though, there’s nothing to fear. You can live stream all 21 games for free via your computer, smartphone or tablet. If you’ve got a TV antenna, and I strongly suggest you pick one up, you can watch all of the CBS games for free on your TV.

You can also stream CBS’s coverage via the CBS All Access app, which is available for devices ranging from the Apple TV to the Xbox One, but costs $5.99 per month.

TBS

Turner Broadcasting’s TBS will also broadcast 21 NCAA Tournament games this year, but unlike those CBS games, you’ll need a cable or satellite subscription to live stream them. So if you haven’t talked to your parents in a while, now’s a great time to get in touch, butter them up and snag their cable login. You can download the TBS app for your Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Android and Apple’s (AAPL) iOS devices, Apple TV, Amazon’s (AMZN) Fire TV, Roku (ROKU) or on TBS.com.

If they don’t have cable, and no one else you know trusts you enough to give you their cable login, you can opt for an over-the-top streaming service.

Sony’s (SNE) PlayStation Vue, offers access to TBS and can be viewed on every streaming device, with the exception of Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox One, as well as on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Dish’s (DISH) Sling TV also gets you access to TBS as part of its base $20 per month package. You can stream Sling TV on Apple’s Apple TV and iOS devices, Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, and your PC and smart TVs. Unfortunately, you can’t stream Sling on Sony’s PlayStation 4.

Google’s YouTube TV also offers TBS through its $40 per month package, and can be streamed via your smartphone, tablet or computer.

TBS is also available via Hulu Live TV for $39 per month. Hulu is available on Apple’s iPhone, iPad and TV, Android phones and tablets, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One and Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 and Amazon’s Fire TV.

TruTV

TruTV is broadcasting 13 March Madness games this year and, naturally, you’ll be able to stream them via the TruTV app for your Apple and Android devices, Fire TV and Xbox One.

Don’t have cable? You can get TruTV through Sling TV’s $25 package, PlayStation Vue (depending on where you live), Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

TNT

TNT is offering up 12 games from the first and second rounds of the 2018 NCAA tournament. If you’ve got a cable subscription, you can download the TNT app for your Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, and Android smartphones and tablets. You can also stream the channel via its Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku apps, or on your computer through your web browser.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can get access to TNT through Sling TV’s $20 plan, YouTube TV or Hulu Live TV.

Now that you know how to stream all 67 games of the tournament, you just have to figure out how to hide the fact that you’re watching basketball during work from your boss and coworkers.

As for predictions, I’m calling this year’s bracket for my alma mater Stockton College: the fighting ospreys. They’re not a part of the tournament, and probably never will be, but that doesn’t mean I can’t walk around with my old hoodie and tell people they are.

Enjoy the games.

