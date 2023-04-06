Live streaming market size to grow by USD 29,057.07 million between 2022 and 2027; APAC to account for 49% market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The live streaming market size is expected to grow by USD 29,057.07 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 13.47% during the forecast period. APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 49% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increased penetration of the internet and the rising use of smartphones in countries such as China, Japan, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Other factors driving the regional market growth are the emergence of 4G and 5G broadband networks and increasing awareness about international service providers such as Netflix, Amazon, and Disney. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Live Streaming Market 2023-2027

Live Streaming Market: Rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet to drive growth

The easy availability of the internet and the rising adoption of high-end smartphones have made it easier for users to access music and video content on the go. With the increasing adoption of smartphones, many online streaming service providers are exploring mobile platforms to offer services. In addition, the penetration of 4G and 5G technologies and the launch of large screens and high-resolution displays in smartphones have encouraged vendors to provide high-quality content for mobile platforms. As a result, market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.

Live Streaming Market: Increasing Penetration of Smart TVs

Smart TVs are increasingly being adopted by consumers worldwide. These TVs have an inbuilt capacity to stream content from various OTT platforms, including HULU, Amazon Prime, and others. They also have access to most internet applications such as YouTube, Netflix, Gmail, Twitter, and Facebook. Their growing popularity has encouraged many electronic device manufacturers to launch innovative smart TV models. The penetration of such TVs is continuously increasing, with rapid technological advances in the electronics industry. Thus, the rising adoption of smart TVs is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Live Streaming Market Players:

The live streaming market is fragmented. The market comprises various international and regional live streaming service providers. The vendors are competing on quality, relevance, variety of material, user-friendliness, cost, accessibility on different software platforms and frequency models for advertisements. They are aiming to develop cutting-edge options for products and services that are more varied and appealing to a diverse audience. To gain more market penetration, vendors are partnering with popular artists and regional music companies to get access to various music libraries for their customers.

AfreecaTV Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brightcove Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Empire Video Productions LLC, Flux Broadcast, International Business Machines Corp., Longtail Ad Solutions Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., MetaCDN, Microsoft Corp., Muvi LLC, Panopto Inc., StreamHatcher, Super Digital d.o.o., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Vimeo.com Inc., WaveFX Ltd., Wowza Media Systems LLC, ZEGOcloud Technologies Inc are some of the key players covered in the report.

Live Streaming Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the live streaming market by product (platform and services), end-user (media and entertainment, education, esports, events, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By product, the market growth will be significant in the platform segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by factors such as improved standard of living, increased disposable income, easy accessibility of the Internet, rising penetration of smartphones, and changes in lifestyles. Besides, vendors in the market are investing heavily in improving their product offerings by providing diverse content to consumers. This is expected to further drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

APAC led the live streaming market in 2023, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth. For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Live Streaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29,057.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AfreecaTV Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brightcove Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Empire Video Productions LLC, Flux Broadcast, International Business Machines Corp., Longtail Ad Solutions Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., MetaCDN, Microsoft Corp., Muvi LLC, Panopto Inc., StreamHatcher, Super Digital d.o.o., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Vimeo.com Inc., WaveFX Ltd., Wowza Media Systems LLC, and ZEGOcloud Technologies Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Communication Services Market Reports

