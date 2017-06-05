Live updates from Apple's developers conference

Apple (AAPL) is kicking off its huge Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California today, and we’re covering the big announcements live.

Among the news we expect from CEO Tim Cook and company are a new version of Apple’s iOS, likely called iOS 11; a Siri-powered speaker designed to compete with Amazon’s (AMZN) Alexa-powered Echo and the potential for new, more powerful MacBooks.

