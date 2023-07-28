Live updates: SpaceX counting down to Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida
Follow live updates as SpaceX targets 12:01 a.m. EDT Friday, July 28, for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Weather conditions for the liftoff from Launch Complex 40 are 40% "go." After liftoff and a flight toward the southeast, the rocket's first stage will target a drone ship landing in the Atlantic Ocean.
Follow live updates below:
SpaceX targeting end of tonight's window
10:20 p.m. EDT: SpaceX is now targeting 12:01 a.m. EDT for this launch due to weather around the Cape. That marks the last opportunity to fly before this mission would have to delay to another day.
SpaceX now targeting later in the window
9:05 p.m. EDT: SpaceX, originally targeting 10:20 p.m. EDT for this launch, has pushed the mission to 11:10 p.m. EDT to allow more time for weather to clear. Space Force forecasters earlier today said conditions during tonight's launch window, which runs until 12:01 a.m. EDT, would be 40% "go."
Here's tonight's pre-launch timeline:
T-minus 00:38:00: SpaceX launch director verifies "go" for propellant load
00:35:00: RP-1 (rocket-grade kerosene) loading begins
00:35:00: 1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins
00:16:00: 2nd stage LOX loading begins
00:07:00: Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch
00:01:00: Command flight computer to begin final pre-launch checks
00:01:00: Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins
00:00:45: SpaceX launch director verifies "go" for launch
00:00:03: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start
00:00:00: Falcon 9 liftoff
