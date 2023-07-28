U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.25
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,448.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,613.50
    +42.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.68
    -0.41 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +4.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0120
    +0.1610 (+4.18%)
     

  • Vix

    14.41
    +1.22 (+9.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2803
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1910
    -0.2140 (-0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,219.19
    -191.99 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    636.21
    -4.45 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,692.76
    +15.87 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,453.97
    -437.19 (-1.33%)
     

Live updates: SpaceX counting down to Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida

Emre Kelly, Florida Today
·2 min read

Follow live updates as SpaceX targets 12:01 a.m. EDT Friday, July 28, for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Weather conditions for the liftoff from Launch Complex 40 are 40% "go." After liftoff and a flight toward the southeast, the rocket's first stage will target a drone ship landing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Follow live updates below:

SpaceX Starlink 6-7

SpaceX targeting end of tonight's window

10:20 p.m. EDT: SpaceX is now targeting 12:01 a.m. EDT for this launch due to weather around the Cape. That marks the last opportunity to fly before this mission would have to delay to another day.

Kuiper investment: Amazon to build $120 million Kuiper satellite processing facility at KSC

SpaceX now targeting later in the window

9:05 p.m. EDT: SpaceX, originally targeting 10:20 p.m. EDT for this launch, has pushed the mission to 11:10 p.m. EDT to allow more time for weather to clear. Space Force forecasters earlier today said conditions during tonight's launch window, which runs until 12:01 a.m. EDT, would be 40% "go."

Here's tonight's pre-launch timeline:

  • T-minus 00:38:00: SpaceX launch director verifies "go" for propellant load

  • 00:35:00: RP-1 (rocket-grade kerosene) loading begins

  • 00:35:00: 1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins

  • 00:16:00: 2nd stage LOX loading begins

  • 00:07:00: Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch

  • 00:01:00: Command flight computer to begin final pre-launch checks

  • 00:01:00: Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins

  • 00:00:45: SpaceX launch director verifies "go" for launch

  • 00:00:03: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start

  • 00:00:00: Falcon 9 liftoff

Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Live updates: SpaceX counting down to Starlink launch from Florida