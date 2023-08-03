U.S. markets closed

Live: Follow updates of SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Jamie Groh, Florida Today
·2 min read

Follow live coverage as SpaceX targets 12:45 a.m. EDT Thursday, August 3, for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Teams have a two-hour window to launch the 230-foot rocket from pad 40, which extends until 2:15 a.m. EDT. The Space Force last calculated weather conditions ahead of liftoff at 90% "go."

SpaceX Galaxy 37 liftoff

The rocket's first-stage boosters will target a landing aboard a drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. The payload of this mission is the Galaxy 37 telecommunications satellite, the next in a series for Luxembourg-based operator Intelsat, intended to deliver television and communication services.

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

Follow live updates below (manual refresh required):

New launch time:

11:25 p.m. EDT: SpaceX is now targeting 12:45 a.m. EDT for liftoff of the Falcon 9 from Launch Complex 40.

Space technology developent: NASA taps 11 private companies for lunar return

Welcome to live coverage:

10:30 p.m. EDT: Good evening! SpaceX teams at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are counting down to the liftoff of a Falcon 9 rocket. Liftoff from pad 40 is targeted for 12:15 a.m. EDT. Stay tuned for more frequent updates as we get closer to the start of fueling.

Here are the milestones to look out for during the pre-launch timeline:

T-minus:

  • 00:38:00 minutes SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for propellant load

  • 00:35:00 minutes RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene) loading begins

  • 00:35:00 minutes 1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins

  • 00:16:00 minutes 2nd stage LOX loading begins

  • 00:07:00 minutes Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch

  • 00:01:00 minute Command flight computer to begin final prelaunch checks

  • 00:01:00 minute Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins

  • 00:00:45 seconds SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for launch

  • 00:00:03 seconds Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start

  • 00:00:00 seconds Falcon 9 liftoff

— Jamie Groh

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Live Updates: Follow SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral