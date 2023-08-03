Live: Follow updates of SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Follow live coverage as SpaceX targets 12:45 a.m. EDT Thursday, August 3, for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Teams have a two-hour window to launch the 230-foot rocket from pad 40, which extends until 2:15 a.m. EDT. The Space Force last calculated weather conditions ahead of liftoff at 90% "go."

SpaceX Galaxy 37 liftoff

The rocket's first-stage boosters will target a landing aboard a drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. The payload of this mission is the Galaxy 37 telecommunications satellite, the next in a series for Luxembourg-based operator Intelsat, intended to deliver television and communication services.

New launch time:

11:25 p.m. EDT: SpaceX is now targeting 12:45 a.m. EDT for liftoff of the Falcon 9 from Launch Complex 40.

New T-0 of 12:45 a.m. ET for launch of the @Intelsat G-37 mission from SLC-40 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 3, 2023

Welcome to live coverage:

10:30 p.m. EDT: Good evening! SpaceX teams at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are counting down to the liftoff of a Falcon 9 rocket. Liftoff from pad 40 is targeted for 12:15 a.m. EDT. Stay tuned for more frequent updates as we get closer to the start of fueling.

Here are the milestones to look out for during the pre-launch timeline:

T-minus:

00:38:00 minutes SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for propellant load

00:35:00 minutes RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene) loading begins

00:35:00 minutes 1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins

00:16:00 minutes 2nd stage LOX loading begins

00:07:00 minutes Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch

00:01:00 minute Command flight computer to begin final prelaunch checks

00:01:00 minute Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins

00:00:45 seconds SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for launch

00:00:03 seconds Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start

00:00:00 seconds Falcon 9 liftoff

Targeting Thursday, August 3 for Falcon 9’s launch of the @Intelsat G-37 mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 1, 2023

— Jamie Groh

