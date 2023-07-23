Live updates: SpaceX set for second Starlink launch attempt from Cape Canaveral

Follow live updates below as SpaceX targets 8:50 p.m. EDT Sunday, July 23, for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

If the countdown at Launch Complex 40 goes according to plan, Falcon 9 will fly along a southeastern trajectory and then target a landing on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. This will mark the booster's sixth mission so far.

Tonight's window to launch closes at 10:31 p.m. EDT. It's likely teams will need more time since weather conditions around the Cape are iffy.

SpaceX Starlink 6-6

New Starlink launch time

6:10 p.m. EDT: SpaceX is now targeting 8:50 p.m. EDT for this launch, known as Starlink 6-6, from Cape Canaveral. Reminder that tonight's window closes at 10:31 p.m. EDT.

SpaceX counting down to second launch attempt

5:20 p.m. EDT: Good evening! SpaceX is gearing up for a second attempt at launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station after the first was scrubbed last night due to inclement weather. Conditions aren't much better this evening, but should improve before the end of the window at 10:31 p.m. EDT. SpaceX might be able to wait for weather to clear this time. Stay tuned.

Here's the pre-launch timeline:

T-minus 00:38:00: SpaceX launch director verifies "go" for propellant load

00:35:00: RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene) loading begins

00:35:00: 1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins

00:16:00: 2nd stage LOX loading begins

00:07:00: Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch

00:01:00: Command flight computer to begin final pre-launch checks

00:01:00: Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins

00:00:45: SpaceX launch director verifies go for launch

00:00:03: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start

00:00:00: Falcon 9 liftoff

