Follow live updates: SpaceX Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Follow live updates as SpaceX targets 12:40 a.m. EDT Friday, July 14, for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and 54 Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

After liftoff and a flight toward the southeast, Falcon 9's first stage booster will target a drone ship landing in the Atlantic Ocean. This will mark the 35th launch from the Space Coast this year.

SpaceX working toward liftoff:

10:35 p.m. EDT: Good evening. SpaceX teams at Launch Complex 40 are counting down to liftoff of a Falcon 9 at 12:40 a.m. ET, Friday, July 14.

Stay tuned for more frequent updates as we get closer to fueling.

Here's the pre-launch mission timeline:

T-minus:

00:38:00 SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for propellant load

00:35:00 RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene) loading begins

00:35:00 1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins

00:16:00 2nd stage LOX loading begins

00:07:00 Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch

00:01:00 Command flight computer to begin final prelaunch checks

00:01:00 Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins

00:00:45 SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for launch

00:00:03 Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start

00:00:00 Falcon 9 liftoff

