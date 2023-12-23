Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript December 20, 2023

Live Ventures Incorporated misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-1.46 EPS, expectations were $1.43. LIVE isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good day, everyone and welcome to today’s Live Ventures Incorporated Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call is being recorded, and that I will be standing by should you need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn today’s program over to Greg Powell, Director of Investor Relations.

Greg Powell: Thank you, Chelsea. Good afternoon and welcome to the Live Ventures fiscal year end 2023 conference call. Joining us this afternoon for the call are Jon Isaac, our Chief Executive Officer and President; David Verret, our Chief Financial Officer; and Eric Althofer, our Chief Operating Officer. Some of the statements we are making today are forward-looking and are based on our best view of our businesses as we see them today. The actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including those outlined in our latest forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements after this call, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

You can find our press release referenced on this call in the Investor Relations section of the Live Ventures website. I direct you to our website, liveventures.com or sec.gov for our historical SEC filings. Now, I will turn the call over to David to walk you through our financial performance.

David Verret: Thank you, Greg and good afternoon everyone. Before jumping into the numbers for fiscal year 2023, let’s briefly discuss our record year of acquisitions. We are pleased to report that we significantly bolstered our portfolio through several strategic transactions aligning with our long-term buy-build-hold strategy. During the year, we executed four transactions, totaling an investment of approximately $117 million. We acquired Flooring Liquidators, Inc., a retailer and installer of flooring, carpeting and countertops; Precision Metal Works, a manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered parts and components; certain assets from Cal Coast Carpet Warehouse, a flooring retailer; and the Harris Flooring Group brand from Q.E.P. In addition and subsequent to year end, we made a public offer to buy all of the outstanding shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., a publicly traded flooring retailer.

The details of our offer are described in our public filings. We are not able to provide any additional updates on LL Flooring at this time. Now I will discuss the financial results for our fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. Total revenue for the year increased 23.8% to $355.2 million. The increase is primarily attributable to the acquisitions of Flooring Liquidators and PMW in 2023 as well as the acquisition of Kinetic in late 2022. The increase was partially offset by decreased revenues in the Flooring Manufacturing, Retail Entertainment and Corporate and Other segments. Flooring Manufacturing revenues of approximately $109.8 million, decreased by $21.1 million or 16.1% as compared to the prior year period. The decrease was primarily reduced to consumer demand as a result of general economic conditions.

